PRET (Pretoria Capitals) vs SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) Match Prediction PRET 56 % Chance of Winning SUN 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Pretoria Capitals take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the seventh game of the 2025 SA20 at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 14 at 04:30 PM IST.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

Pretoria Capitals struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up fifth on the table and were eventually knocked out of the competition. Once again this season they have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as Pretoria Capitals are winless after two games and are currently fifth on the table.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have failed to replicate their form from last season as they have struggled in the first two matches. In the opening game against MI Cape Town they were bowled out for 77 and in the last match they were beaten by Paarl Royals. As per our calculations, Pretoria Capitals are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pretoria Capitals ’ chances of winning - 56%

Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ chances of winning - 44%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kyle Verreynne was fabulous last season for Pretoria Capitals, he scored 256 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side. Even though Verreynne did not have a great start to the campaign we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tom Abell had a solid campaign last season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape as he scored 286 runs. Even though Abell struggled in the opening game, we managed to score 20 in the last match which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pretoria Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sunrisers Eastern Cape Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Pretoria Capitals 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. Last five of the six matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 35% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Pretoria Capitals News & Player List

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Will Jacks, Steve Stolk, Rilee Rossouw (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Liam Livingstone, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Kyle Simmonds, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Keagan Lion Cachet, Will Smeed, Marques Ackerman, Tiaan van Vuuren, Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone Batter James Neesham All-rounder Steve Stolk All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals struggled last season as they had three wins in ten games. They are winless after two matches this term.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape News & Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Bedingham, Beyers Swanepoel, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Patrick Kruger, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder David Bedingham Wicket-keeper Zak Crawley Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Liam Dawson Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Unlike last season Sunrisers Eastern Cape have struggled thus far as they have lost both matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Head to Head

Pretoria Capitals hold a slight edge in this fixture against Sunrisers Eastern Cape 3-2. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Pretoria Capitals: 03

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 02

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds

Pretoria Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season as one one hand Pretoria Capitals struggled the whole campaign and ended up fifth on the table and were eventually knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, Sunrisers Eastern Cape dominated the group stages last season and ended up at the top of the table. This year both sides have struggled to make a mark as both teams remain winless after two matches. Sunrisers Eastern Cape have been dominated in both games in the last match they conceded an opening stand of 132 runs against Paarl Royals which makes us believe Pretoria Capitals would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 SuperSport Park, null Pretoria Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet now! Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet now!

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Batters

Will Jacks to be Pretoria Capitals’ top batter

Will Jacks had a brilliant campaign last season as he scored 245 runs and was pretty consistent throughout the year. In the opening game Jacks scored 64 off 35 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top batter

Sunrisers Eastern Cape has struggled in the batting department thus far as they were bowled out 77 in the first game. Aiden Markram was sensational in the second match as he scored 82 off 49 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Bowlers

Senuran Muthusamy to be Pretoria Capitals’ top bowler

Senuran Muthusamy got off to a great start this season as he was the only bowler who excelled in the last match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Muthusamy bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marco Jansen to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top bowler

Marco Jansen had a stunning season last year as he bagged 20 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side. He has been brilliant thus far as with three wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.