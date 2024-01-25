PRET (Pretoria Capitals) vs SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) Match Prediction PRET 37 % Chance of Winning SUN 63 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.802 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will lock horns with each other in the 18th Match of the SA20, 2024 competition at the SuperSport Park, Centurion, on January 25, 2024 (Thursday), at 9:00 PM IST. While Pretoria Capitals are at the bottom of the table with just one win from five matches, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have registered three wins from five matches to be in the first half of the table.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

Led by James Neesham, Pretoria Capitals don’t have lack of talent in their roster but the lack of application has severely hampered their chances this season. While a few of the batters have done well individually, there has been no collective team effort, which was shown in the way they had gone about things.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have been very comprehensive in their approach, particularly in the last three games. All of their wins were orchestrated by a combined effort - to give a more holistic approach to the campaign. Aiden Markram has led the side well, living up to the tag of defending champions.

PC’s chance of winning is 37%

SREC’s chance of winning is 63%

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Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Tips

Trust Will Jacks to crank up the volume once again and do well in the upcoming encounter against Pretoria Capitals. But at the same time, not betting on Jordan Hermann seems like a crime you don’t want to commit to. Rilee Rossouw has been very good in recent times, so trust him to do some magic for Pretoria Capitals.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, the SuperSport Park in Centurion has hosted 15 T20 games, with the chasing side securing wins in nine of those games. That is reflected in the captains’ affinity to bowl first because out of 14 games, teams have decided to bowl first 12 times. This is an extremely high-scoring ground, with the average first-innings score being 192, but the average first-innings winning score is a solid 216.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for Thursday’s match between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Centurion. There will be a cloud cover of 21% but that is normal at this time in South Africa.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham (c), Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Wayne Parnell, Matthew Boast, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Steve Stolk, Paul Stirling

Predicted Playing XI

Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Will Jacks Batter Theunis de Bruyn Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Colin Ingram Batter Corbin Bosch All-rounder James Neesham (c) All-rounder Eathan Bosch All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals can’t claim to have the best record in the tournament, having lost four out of their matches. Their only win came against Durban’s Super Giants, but every other game has been a story of complete disappointment.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Adam Rossington (wk), Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall, Temba Bavuma, Dawid Malan, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Patrick Kruger, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Aiden Markram Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Simon Harmer Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

In five games this season, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have three wins already, which has placed them in the third spot on the points table. They also have one loss and one no-result encounter. A win the upcoming game will help them move ahead on the points table to secure the top spot.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Head-To-Head

Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape have played each other four times in SA20, with the latter securing three wins. While Sunrisers won the last year’s final by beating Pretoria Capitals in the Sunday showdown, they also won the first round match between both sides this season, securing a comfortable nine-wicket win.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds

PC to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

If it was any other pair apart from Phil Salt and Will Jacks then I would have rethought my whole approach. But they bring in boundless possibilities. They have a combined powerplay strike rate of 149.28, with them doing it at 153.13 in the ongoing competition. With two big hitters in the ranks, it is only plausible that they go on to do well in the upcoming match.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 SuperSport Park, Centurion Pretoria Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.802 Bet Now!

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Best Batters

Will Jacks to be Pretoria Capitals’ best batter (Parimatch)

In five matches of SA20, Will Jacks has already amassed 177 runs, at an average of 35.40. After scoring 58 against Paarl Royals in their second encounter, Will Jacks managed to score a blistering 101 against Durban’s Super Giants and that gives an indication that the English batter can do very well against Sunrisers Eastern Cape as well.

Jordan Hermann to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best batter (Parimatch)

Jordan Hermann is starting out in his professional cricketing journey at the senior level, but boy oh boy, is he not turning out to become a fine player? He has already amassed 524 runs from just 18 matches and is managing scores at an average of 38. In the ongoing SA20, he has 154 runs from four matches, bringing them up at an average of 77.00. So be sure that Hermann can be your answer to SREC bets.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Best Bowlers

James Neesham to be Pretoria Capitals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

James Neesham is most underrated bowler Pretoria have in their ranks. The skipper, thanks to his all-round abilities, sometimes don’t get noticed for what he brings to the table solely as a pacer. 213 wickets in T20s is a testament to that. He has maintained an average of 25.44 and a strike rate of 16.9. So backing him for this market is not a bad idea.

Daniel Worrall to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Daniel Worrall has done all sorts of things to be noticed. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Eastern Cape this season. He also has 72 wickets to his name, maintain an average of 29.72, with a career best of 4/23. He knows how to get the job done. So be sure that the South Australia bowler will have a good day on the field.