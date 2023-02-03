Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants SA T20 League Match Prediction DSG 30 % Chance of Winning SUNE 70 % Bet Now! Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants are all set to lock horns in match No. 25 of the SA T20 League at Kingsmead, Durban on 3rd February at 9:00 PM IST. Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants clash against each other for the second time in the tournament. Both teams played 8 and 7 matches in the league respectively and Sunrisers Eastern Cape won 4 of their 8 matches, while Durban Super Giants won 2 of their 7 matches. Sunrisers Eastern Cape is currently in the 2nd spot of the points table with 17 points. In their last match against Durban Super Giants, the Sunrisers defeated Durban by a huge margin of 124 runs. Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost the toss and batted first. The bowlers of the Durban were smashed to 210 runs in the first innings by the Sunrisers. Adam Rossington and Jordan Hermann made an opening partnership of 101 runs. Aiden Markram also contributed 44 runs in the first innings. Durban Super Giants lost their last encounter against Sunrisers and are currently in the last position of the points table. Durban was bowled out at just 86 runs in 14.4 overs. Wiaan Mulder was the top-scorer for Durban Super Giants with just 29 runs while chasing. Durban Super Giants is in desperate need of a win and will have to win their remaining 3 league matches to survive in the tournament.

Facts Kingsmead, Durban has produced 2 high-scoring games and we have noticed that if a team puts up a huge score on the board opposition has struggled to chase the target in the second half of the match.

Heinrich Klaasen has averaged above 50 in the first edition of the SA20 2023. He is also the highest run-scorer for Durban Super Giants along with Quinton de Kock who averages 23.57 in the tournament. We expect Heinrich Klaasen to be Durban’s top batter against Sunrisers Eastern Cape on 3rd February 2023.

Captain Aiden Markram and JJ Smuts are the players to watch out for from the Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s team. Together they both scored 393 runs in 8 innings of the tournament. Aiden Markram is the most reliable batsman for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. We root for Aiden Markram to be the Sunrisers’ top batsman against Durban Super Giants.

Roelof van der Merwe has been phenomenal with the ball in the SA20 2023 with 14 wickets to his name. He picked up 2 wickets in his last outing. We back Roelof van der Merwe to be the top bowler for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Aiden Markram is a top contender for the Man of the Match in the 25th match. We favour him to be the Player of the Match as Aiden Markram is the Sunrisers’ best batsman.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape is the only team in the SA20 2023 to win 3 back-to-back matches. Meanwhile, Durban Super Giants haven’t even registered 3 wins in total in the tournament. Hence, we favour Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the match against Durban Super Giants based on the recent form of both teams in the league with a win probability of 80/20 chance of winning.

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Sunrisers are coming off a 5-wicket loss over Paarl Royals and are in search of their 5th win in the tournament. Meanwhile, Durban is also struggling to win in the last 4 matches. Durban Super Giants would like to get back on the winning track by defeating the Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Friday. Super Giants have played 7 matches in the tournament and could win only 2 games, one against MI Capetown and another against Paarl Royals.

If Sunrisers Eastern Cape bat first, they will score around 180-200 runs in the first innings. The first innings score is expected to be around 175-190 if the Durban Super Giants bat first in the game.

Final Prediction of the game – Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Like most of the pitches in the SA20 2023 Kingsmead, the Durban pitch is neutral as well, this track is a batting paradise for the batters and we expect a high-scoring match. The average first-inning score here at this venue is 180 runs plus. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first and put some huge score on the scoreboard.

Weather Report

The temperature forecast is expected at Kingsmead, Durban to be around 27°C during the match day with 68% humidity. The 18 km/hr wind current can help the bowlers with the new ball in the power play. There are no chances of precipitation during the match. Hence, the teams do not need to worry about par and DLS score coming into the play of the 25th match of the tournament.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad – Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Jordan Hermann, M J Ackerman, A Rossington, Junaid Dawood, van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, A Gqamane, J J Smuts, Jordan Cox (wk)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Adam Rossington (wk) Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Sarel Erwee Batter Aiden Markram (c) Batter Jordan Cox Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane Bowler Sisanda Magala Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will aim to conquer against Durban Super Giants again after losing their previous game against Paarl Royals. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape are now in 2nd position in the points table with 17 points. They won 4 games and lost 4 games.

Durban Super Giants Player List

Durban Super Giants Squad: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Dwaine Pretorius, Christiaan Jonker, Keshav Maharaj, Hardus Viljoen, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley, Keemo Paul, Simon Harmer, Junior Dala, Akila Dananjaya, Matthew Breetzke, Dilshan Madushanka, Wiaan Mulder

Durban Super Giants Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Kyle Mayers All Rounder Quinton de Kock (c) (wk) Batter Wiann Mulder All Rounder Heinrich Klaasen Batter Jason Holder All Rounder Dwaine Pretorius All Rounder Christian Jonker Batter Keshav Maharaj Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

Durban Super Giants played 7 matches in the league till now and have managed to win just two matches one against Mi Capetown and another against Paarl Royals. The Durban Super Giants are in the last position on the points table with 5 losses and two wins.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Sunrisers Eastern Cape winning the match are 1.805 whereas the odds in favour of Durban Super Giants are 2.005. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds - 1.805

Durban Super Giants Betting Odds - 2.005

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants Top Team Batters

Sunrisers Eastern Cape is heavily dependent on their captain Aiden Markram and JJ Smuts. Both the batsmen are in great form and are fierce when they get going. Smuts can hit the ball a long way and Aiden Markram can also bowl and pick a few wickets.

Top Batter Bets for Aiden Markram - 4.5

Durban Super Giants has a strong batting lineup with the likes of Heinrich Klaasen and Quinton de Kock. Heirn Klaasen has amassed 259 runs. Klaasen and Quinton de Kock are the key batsmen for the Super Giants. The Giants need the duo to come with full power against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Friday.

Top Batter Bets for Heinrich Klaasen - 6

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants Top Team Bowlers

Sunrisers Eastern Cape has the best bowler of the tournament Roelof van der Merwe in their panel. Merwe has been in top form with the ball picking up crucial wickets in the middle overs. Merwe has picked up 14 wickets in 6 matches. Aiden Markram has also picked up vital 8 wickets for his team in the league.

Top Bowler Bets for Roelof van der Merwe - 4.32

Reece Topley and Prenelan Subrayen are the two key bowlers for the Durban Super Giants. Topley has troubled the opposition batsman in the powerplay swinging the ball. Topley has picked up 7 wickets in 7 matches.

Top Bowler Bets for Reece Topley - 3.74