Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban SuperGiants SA T20 League Match Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Supergiants lock horns in match 19 of the SA T20 League at St George's Park, Gqebera on January 22nd at 9:00 PM IST. Sunrisers and Durban Supergiants clash against each other for the first time in the tournament. Both teams played 5 matches in the league and Sunrisers Eastern Cape won 3 of their 5 matches, while Durban SuperGiants won 2 of their 5 matches.

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape after losing their first and second match won their last three games and are in 2nd position in the points table with 13 points. In their last match, Sunrisers defeated Paarl Royals by 5 wickets. Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the toss and elected to bowl first. The bowlers of the Sunrisers restrict Paarl Royals to mere 127 runs. Aiden Markram, Roelof van der Merwe, and Brydon Carse picked up two wickets each. Sunrisers then chased down the target in 18.2 overs. Jordan Hermann scored 43 runs in 39 balls.

Durban SuperGiants lost their last match to Pretoria Capitals by 8 wickets. Durban won the toss and elected to bat first. The SuperGiants batsman failed to score, struggling against the pace battery of Anrich Nortje and Co. The Giants were bowled out for 80 runs.

Heinrich Klaasen is the top scorer with 31 runs. Only 3 batsmen managed to reach double figures. Sonoran Muthuswamy was the top bowler for the Pretoria Capitals picking up 3 wickets. Anrich Nortje, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell picked up 2 wickets each.

The Capitals then chased the target of 81 runs in 7.4 overs. Will Jacks scored a quickfire fifty in 26 balls. Theunis De Bruyn scored 21 runs in 19 balls. Kyle Mayers and Keshav Maharaj picked a wicket each.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape is owned by the Hyderabad-based franchise in the IPL. Eastern Cape won their last three games. The Captain of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape has been in fine form scoring match-winning innings. Markram has amassed 136 runs in 5 innings. Tristian Stubbs, Marco Jensen, Roelof van der Merwe, and Aiden Markram are the top players to watch out for in the match against Durban SuperGiants.

Durban SuperGiants is owned by the Lucknow-based franchise in the IPL. Durban lost two of their last three matches. Kyle Mayers has been the top performer for the SuperGiants team scoring 124 runs and picking up 3 wickets. The Captain of the SuperGiants Quinton de Kock is the top scorer of the team in the tournament with 159 runs striking at 147.22. Wiann Mulder, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, and Dwaine Pretorious are the players to watch out for in the match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban SuperGiants in the SA20 2023.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban SuperGiants Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape after losing their opening two matches make an emphatic comeback with three wins in a row. Durban SuperGiants has had a tournament of ups and downs with their batting order either firing or failing to score. We favour Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the match against Durban SuperGiants based on the recent form of both teams with a win probability of 60/40 chance of winning.

Our Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won three games in a row. Eastern Cape looks to be in fine form with batsmen and bowlers stepping up their game. Sunrisers won their last 3 matches chasing 2 targets of 150 plus. Durban SuperGiants managed to win two matches from the five matches they played and are in 5th position on the points table. Durban needs a win to stay alive in the tournament and increase their chances of qualification for the semifinals.

Our Prediction – Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the fixture

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban SuperGiants Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Sunrisers are coming off a 5-wicket-thumping victory over Paarl Royals and managed to gain additional bonus points. Durban is struggling as a team collectively they failed to win games chasing twice. Durban SuperGiants would like to get back to winning ways against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape on their home ground at St George’s Park on Sunday. SuperGiants played 5 matches in the tournament and managed to win 2 games, one against MI Capetown and another against Paarl Royals.

If Sunrisers Eastern Cape bat first, they will score around 140-160 runs in the first innings. The first innings score is expected to be around 170-180 if the Durban SuperGiants bat first in the game.

Final Prediction – Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the upcoming fixture.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban SuperGiants Match Toss Prediction

The surface at St George's Park, Gqeberha is a balanced surface with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. The surface tends to be assisting the batsman as the game progresses. The average 1st innings score in the 3 T20I matches played at this venue is 131. Teams batting 2nd won the last three games. The team Winning the toss will most probably elect to bowl first and chase down the target later in the game.

Weather Report

It is expected to be yet another hot and humid day in St George's Park, Gqeberha on Sunday evening but the temperature will drop under the lights when the match between these two teams will take place. As per the weather forecast no rain is expected during the evening timing on Sunday. The Weather is expected to be perfect and no interruptions are possible in the game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad – Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Jordan Hermann, M J Ackerman, A Rossington, Junaid Dawood, van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, A Gqamane, J J Smuts.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Adam Rossington (wk) Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Sarel Erwee Batter Aiden Markram (c) Batter Jordan Cox Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane Bowler Sisanda Magala Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape after losing their first two matches make an emphatic comeback with three wins in a row their latest being a 5-wicket win over Paarl Royals. The Sunrisers are now in 2nd position in the points table with 13 wins. They won 3 games and lost 2 games.

Durban SuperGiants Player List

Durban SuperGiants Squad: Kyle Mayers, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Dwaine Pretorius, Christiaan Jonker, Keshav Maharaj, Hardus Viljoen, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley, Keemo Paul, Simon Harmer, Junior Dala, Akila Dananjaya, Matthew Breetzke, Dilshan Madushanka.

Durban SuperGiants Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Kyle Mayers All Rounder Quinton de Kock (c) (wk) Batter Wiann Mulder All Rounder Heinrich Klaasen Batter Jason Holder All Rounder Dwaine Pretorious All Rounder Christian Jonker Batter Keshav Maharaj Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowler

Durban SuperGiants Team Form

Durban SuperGiants played 5 matches in the league so far they managed to win two games one against Mi Capetown and another against Paarl Royals. The SuperGiants are in 5th position on the points table with three losses and two wins.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban SuperGiants Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Sunrisers Eastern Cape winning the match are 1.805 whereas the odds in favour of Durban Super Giants are 2.005. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban SuperGiants Top Team Batters

Sunrisers Eastern Cape is heavily dependent on their captain Aiden Markram and middle-order batsman Tristian Stubbs. Both the batsmen are in great form and are dangerous when they get going. Stubbs can hit the ball a long way. He can change the game with his big hitting.

Durban SuperGiants has a strong batting lineup. The Giants captain Quinton de Kock is the team's leading run scorer with 159 runs. Kyle Mayers at the top of the order is another key batsman for the Giants. Mayers has amassed 124 runs. Mayers and Quinton de Kock are the key batsmen for the SupeGiants.The Giants need the duo to come good against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban SuperGiants Top Team Bowlers

Sunrisers Eastern Cape has Sisanda Magala and Aiden Markram are the key bowlers for the men in orange. Magala especially has been in top form with the ball picking up crucial wickets in death overs. Magala has picked up 7 wickets in 5 matches. Markram is the teams leading wicket-taker picking up 7 wickets.

Reece Topley and Prenelan Subrayen are the two key bowlers for the SuperGiants.Topley has troubled the opposition batsman in the powerplay swinging the ball. Topley has picked up 6 wickets in 4 matches. Prenelan Subrayen is the teams leading wicket-taker picking up 6 wickets in 5 matches.