SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) vs DSG (Durban’s Super Giants) Match Prediction SUN 48 % Chance of Winning DSG 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.786 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On the second clash of Saturday (January 13, 2024), Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban’s Super Giants will clash against each other at the St George's Park, Gqeberha. While Durban secured a couple of points by beating MI Cape Town in the rain-affected clash, defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape had to be content with a solitary point after rain washed away their match against Joburg Super Kings at the Newlands.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Chance of Winning

As a team, Sunrisers Eastern Cape had an average performance in the league stage of the tournament, but after luck favoured them on their way to the semi-final, there was no looking back. They were crowned champions of the first season of the tournament, but what is essential to look at is the fact that the Aiden Markram-led side have bridged many gaps in the squad and look pretty well-balanced this season.

Meanwhile, Durban’s Super Giants are high on confidence after beating MI Cape Town in Durban - a clash that saw Heinrich Klassen scoring a blistering knock of 86 runs. That would certainly keep them happy, but the bowling performance need a re-look, especially after MI Cape Town managed 207 runs against them. With the match being played at the St George's Park in Gqeberha, the latter need to put even more importance on the overall aspect.

SREC’s chance of winning is 48%

DSG’s chance of winning is 52%

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Betting Tips

After the last knock, I am never going to miss out on Heinrich Klassen. It was outrageous. He will definitely yield a success story of his own in the next clash. Matthew Breetzke is a up and coming star everyone needs to keep an eye out for - he has a sense of taking the chance and doubling down on the value. Could you really keep Aiden Markram out of the box? Surely, Not.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, Gqeberha's St Georges Park has been the stage for 38 T20 matches, witnessing the batting-first team emerge victorious in 18 contests. The venue maintains a moderate first innings average score of 149, with the winning score typically at 164. Interestingly, the toss-winning team has only a 50% success rate, emphasizing the need for captains to approach decisions cautiously in this unpredictable setting.

Weather Report

This is another game that is trheatened to be washed away by rain. The first game at the venue saw not a single ball being bowled and I’m afraid the upcoming game may see the same fate. According to Accuweather.com, there is a 78% chance of precipitation during the match, with 91% cloud cover.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Aiden Markram, Ottniel Bartman, Dawid Malan, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Brydon Carse, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Hermann, Aya Gqamane, Adam Rossington, Tom Abell, Craig Overton, Caleb Seleka, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Simon Harmer

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Aiden Markram Batter Dawid Malan Batter Tristan Stubbs Wicket-keeper Marco Jansen All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler Sisanda Magala Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

While Sunrisers Eastern Cape may appear formidable as the reigning champions, a closer look reveals nuances. Under Markram's leadership, they secured only four wins in 10 matches, accumulating 19 points. Their advancement to the next stage hinged on a superior net run rate of +0.316. So despite the comprehensive victory last time, trusting them out and out on form is unncecessary.

Durban’s Super Giants Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj (c), Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Kyle Mayers, JJ Smuts, Jason Smith, Junior Dala, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kyle Abbott, Bryce Parsons

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Matthew Breetzke Batter Wiaan Mulder Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Keemo Paul All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Prenelan Subrayen All-rounder Richard Gleeson Bowler Keshav Maharaj Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Durban’s Super Giants Team Form

Durban's Super Giants faced a setback in the previous season, finishing second to last with only four wins out of 10 games. Despite the disappointing performance, they've kicked off the current season on a positive note. Eager to turn their fortunes around, the team is determined to maintain this momentum and make amends throughout the ongoing season.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Head-To-Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban’s Super Giants played each other twice in the previous season, with the former winning the only completed encounter. While the match at the Kingsmead didn’t yield any result, Eastern Cape won by 124 runs in the Gqeberha match.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Betting Odds

SREC to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Despite Sunrisers Eastern Cape's lukewarm performance in the previous league stage, their strength lay in the powerplay. With an average score of 57 runs during this phase, their top-order batsmen showcased attacking instincts. Given this is a home game, a setting well-familiar to their batters from the last season, expect them to maintain their aggressive approach and secure a solid foundation.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants T20 St George's Park Cricket Ground, Port Elizabeth Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.89 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.786 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Best Batters

Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best batter (Parimatch)

Aiden Markram showcased his batting prowess in the SA20, 2023, finishing as the third-highest run-scorer with an impressive tally of 366 runs at an average of 33.27. His aggressive style was evident as he accumulated a remarkable 51.3% of his runs through boundaries. He would hope for a continuation of his aggressive and impactful performances.

Heinrich Klassen to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best batter (Parimatch)

For a second forget what Heinrich Klassen has achieved in the shortest format of the game. A simple look at his recent exploit suggests you should bet on him nevertheless. A mighty 85 against MI Cape Town helped DSG secure a comfortable victory. Not only that he has 3609 T20s at a runs per dimissal rate of 31.93, which is pretty great.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Best Bowlers

Sisanda Magala to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sisanda Magala is known for his wicket-taking abilities which was visible last season when he picked 14 wickets at an average of 24 and an economy rate of 8.7. With a strike rate of 16.6, Magala has prowess to be a star. So be confident in his abilities to take on the opposition batters successfully.

Keemo Paul to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Keemo Paul was the pick of the bowlers in the last game, even though it was played in a batting paradise. While I would have liked to go with Reece Topley, he is just returning from another injury-induced layoff and had a horror game last time around. So it is better to put your money on Keemo Paul to take the challenge head on.