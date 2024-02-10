SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) vs DSG (Durban’s Super Giants) Match Prediction SUN 51 % Chance of Winning DSG 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.187 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban’s Super Giants will take on each other in the Grand Final of the SA20, 2024 at the Newlands, Cape Town, on February 10, 2024 (Saturday), with the match starting at 9:00 PM IST. While Sunrisers Eastern Cape will look to defend their title, Durban’s Super Giants would know that just sticking to the basics - the might on which they have come to the final so far - will help them secure big bragging rights and their first-ever title.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape came with a lot of promise, but the start of the tournament didn’t transpire in the way they would have wanted it to be. But things changed subsequently - and they delivered on that with a regular burst of wins that helped them become the first team to find a place in the finals of the event.

Meanwhile, Durban’s Super Giants lost the Qualifier 1 to Sunrisers Eastern Cape, but they are too good a side to be bogged down. They managed to get the better of Joburg Super Kings emphatically in the second qualifier to ensure that a place in the final was secured. With Matt Bretzkee and Heinrich Klaasen spearheading their campaign, you can be sure that they will have nothing left in the tank.

SREC’s chance of winning is 51%

DSG’s chance of winning is 49%

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Betting Tips

As I write this, I stand in awe of what Heinrich Klaasen can do. I don’t have any doubt to call him the best T20 batter currently, someone who could rival Suryakumar Yadav for a shot to shot. Matthew Bretzkee has been a ray of light for DSG this season and he is definitely poised to deliver once again for the side. Jordan Hermann has been sensational for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the bowling department and he promises to deliver for the side in the final.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Since 2020, Newlands has hosted 13 T20 matches, with the chasing side dominating the proceedings with nine wins. The average first innings score at the venue is 168/6, whereas the average first innings winning score goes up to 184/5.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted for the match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants in Cape Town even though there will be a cloud cover of 11%. That is pretty normal in South Africa.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall, Adam Rossington, Temba Bavuma, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Dawid Malan Batter Tom Abell Batter Aiden Markram Batter Tristan Stubbs Wicket-keeper Patrick Kruger Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Having won seven and lost two out of the ten games in the ongoing season, Sunrisers Eastern Cape ensured things were in place for them most of the time. They beat Durban’s Super Giants in the Qualifier 1 to rise to the top of the table, thus becoming the first side to secure a berth in the finals.

Durban’s Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Junior Dala, Richard Gleeson, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi, Bryce Parsons, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Breetzke Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter JJ Smuts Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Durban’s Super Giants Team Form

Before losing to Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Qualifier 1, Durban’s Super Giants were one of the most consistent teams in the entire competition, having ended up with 32 points that placed them in the second position on the points table. After beating Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator, they will want to exact revenge for the first Qualifier loss and become the second team to win SA20.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Head-To-Head

Durban’s Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape have played each other five times in the SA20, with the latter securing three wins, as against one win by Durban.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Betting Odds

DSG to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

Durban's Super Giants excel have a remarkable run rate of 9.3 in the SA20. They have managed to keep that level of performance intact throughout the tournament, with openers having a strike rate of 145.53 in the first six overs of the innings. That is surely a good sign, isn’t it?

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants T20 Newlands, null Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.1 Bet Now! Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.729 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Best Batters

Tom Abell to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tom Abell has been plundering runs in the SA20, having been Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s highest run-scorer this season. With 231 runs from eight games, Abell has maintained an average of 46.20 at a strike rate of 150.98. This is such a performance. With Abell continuing such a stellar run of form, just believe that we have a winner at hand.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best batter (Parimatch)

Heinrich Klaasen has managed to score 447 runs at an average of 44.70 at an unbelievable strike rate of 208.87. He has four half-centuries in the process, and that makes him such a prospect. It wouldn’t have been an overstatement to say that Klaasen is perhaps the best T20 batter in the world at the moment - so it won’t be a surprise if Klaasen delivers another masterclass tomorrow.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Best Bowlers

Ottniel Baartman to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ottinerl Baartman is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing SA20 competition, picking 16 wickets at an average of 12.18. A strike rate of 10.31 adds to his credentials, ensuring no competitors are there for this market.

Junior Dala to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Junior Dala has been on a spree of his own - having 13 wickets in four matches at an incredible average of 10.07. Imagine his strike rate - 7.23. That’s insane from whichever angle you look at it. I can’t leave him out at any cost.