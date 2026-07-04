Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings SA T20 League Match Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings lock horns in match 17 of SA T20 League at St George's Park, Gqebera on January 21st at 9:30 PM IST. Sunrisers and Super Kings clash against each other for the first time in the tournament. Both teams played 5 matches in the league and Sunrisers Eastern Cape won 3 of their 5 matches, while Joburg Super Kings won 2 of their 5 matches.

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape after losing the first two matches won their last three games. In their last match, Sunrisers defeated Paarl Royals by 5 wickets. Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the toss and elected to bowl first. The bowlers of the Sunrisers restrict Paarl Royals to mere 127 runs. Aiden Markram, Roelof van der Merwe and Brydon Carse picked up two wickets each. Sunrisers then chased down the target in 18.2 overs. Jordan Hermann scored 43 runs in 39 balls.

Joburg Super Kings lost their last match against Pretoria Capitals in match 13 of SA T20 2023 by 6 wickets. Super Kings batting first started their innings at a high run rate scoring 70 runs in 6 overs. Faf Du Plessis scored his 1st fifty of the season. After Du Plesis' wicket in the 7th over the kings lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 122 runs in 15.4 overs. Faf Du Plessis scored 51 runs in 22 balls. Pretoria Capitals chased down the target in 13 overs and won the match by 6 wickets. Philp Salt scored 52 runs in 30 balls. Will Jacks scored 34 runs in 16 balls guiding the Capitals to an easy win over the Super Kings. James Neesham and Anrich Nortje were deadly against the Kings picking up 3 wickets each.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape is owned by the Hyderabad-based franchise in the IPL. Eastern Cape won their last two games. The Captain of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape has been in fine form scoring match-winning innings. Tristian Stubbs, Marco Jensen, Ottniel Maartman, and Aiden Markram are the top players to watch out for in the match against Joburg Super Kings.

The Men in Yellow Joburg Super Kings owned and managed the Chennai-based franchise in IPL. The Kings are yet to make their mark in the league. Kings Captain Faf Du Plessis showed glimpses of him returning to form in the match against the Pretoria Capitals. Romario Shepard, Donovan Ferreira, Alzarri Joseph, and Sarel Erwee are the players to watch out for in the match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Gerald Coetzee picked up 3 wickets in the 2 matches that he played.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 2023.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape after losing their opening two matches made a comeback with two back-to-back wins. Joburg Super Kings seem to be struggling with their batting order. The middle and top order failed to score against spin. We favour Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the match against Joburg Super Kings based on the recent form of both teams with a win probability of 70/30 chance of winning.

Our Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape managed to win back-to-back games against the strong MI Capetown chasing targets in excess of 150 plus against a lethal bowling attack. Joburg Super Kings managed to win two matches from the five matches they played and are at the bottom of the points table. The Kings need a win to stay alive in the tournament and increase their chances of qualification for the semifinals.

Our Prediction– Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the fixture.

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super KingsPredictions and Betting Tips 2023

Sunrisers Eastern Cape is coming off a 5-wicket victory over Paarl Royals. While their opponents Joburg Super Kings struggled with the bat throughout the tournament. The Kings would like to get back to winning ways against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape on their home ground at St George’s Park on Saturday. The Kings played 5 matches in the tournament and managed to win 2 games, one against Durban SuperGiants and another against Pretoria Capitals.

If Sunrisers Eastern Cape bat first, they will score around 160-170 runs in the first innings. The first innings score is expected to be around 140-160 if Joburg Super bats first in the game.

Final Prediction– Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the upcoming fixture.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

The surface at St George's Park, Gqeberha is a balanced surface with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. The surface tends to be on the slower side as the game progresses in the later part of the game. The average 1st innings score in the 3 T20I matches played at this venue is 131. Teams batting 2nd find it hard to chase. The team Winning the toss will most probably elect to bat first and defend down the target later in the game.

Weather Report

It is expected to be yet another hot and humid day in St George's Park, Gqeberha on Saturday evening but the temperature will drop under the lights when the match between these two teams will take place. As per the weather forecast no rain is expected during the evening timing on Saturday. The Weather is expected to be perfect and no interruptions are possible in the game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad– Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Jordan Hermann, M J Ackerman, A Rossington, Junaid Dawood, van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, A Gqamane, J J Smuts.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Adam Rossington (wk) Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Sarel Erwee Batter Aiden Markram (c) Batter Jordan Cox Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe All - rounder Ayabulela Gqamane Bowler Sisanda Magala Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape after losing their first two matches make an emphatic comeback with three wins in a row their latest being a 5 wicket win over Paarl Royals. The Sunrisers are now in 2nd position in the points table with 3 wins and 2 losses in 5 matches.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Joburg Super Kings Squad:Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Donavon Ferreira, Lewis Gregory, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Aaron Phangiso, Maheesh Theekshana, Sibonelo Makhanya, Lizaad Williams, Malusi Siboto, George Garon, Janeman Malan, Caleb Seleka.

Joburg Super Kings Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Reeza Hendricks Batter Faf Du Plessis (c) Batter Louis Du Plooy Batter Lewis Gregory Batter Kyle Verreynne (wk) Batter Donavon Ferreira Batter Romario Shepard All-rounder Alzarri Joseph All - rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Gerald Coetzee Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings played 5 matches in the league so far they managed to win their opening match of the tournament against Durban SuperGiants and their 4th game against the Pretoria Capitals. The Super Kings are at the bottom of the table with three losses and two wins.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super KingsBetting Odds

The odds in favour of Sunrisers Eastern Cape for the match are 1.91 whereas the odds in favour of Joburg Super Kings are 2.12. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Top Team Batters

Sunrisers Eastern Cape is heavily dependent on Aiden Markram and Tristian Stubbs. Both the batsmen are in great form and are dangerous when they get going. Stubbs can hit the ball a long way. He can change the game with his big hitting.

Joburg Super Kings rely on their captain Faf Du Plessis and Leus Du Plooy are the key batsmen for the Super Kings both batsmen scored fifties in their last two outings. The kings need the duo to come good against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Top Team Bowlers

Sunrisers Eastern Cape has Sisanda Magala and Marco Jensen are the key bowlers for the men in orange. Magala especially has been in top form with the ball picking up crucial wickets at the backend of the innings.

Alzarri Joseph and Gerald Coetzee are the two key bowlers for the men in yellow. Joseph has been lethal in the powerplay swinging the ball. Coetzee played the last two matches for the Super Kings and has been effective with the ball picking up 3 wickets.