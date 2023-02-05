Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings SA T20 League Match Prediction JSK 70 % Chance of Winning SUNE 30 % Bet now! Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings will face each other in match 27 of the SA T20 League at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on February 5th at 5:00 PM IST. Sunrisers and Joburg Super Kings clash against each other for the second time in the League. Both teams played 8 and 7 matches respectively in the league and Sunrisers Eastern Cape won 4 of their 8 matches, while Joburg Super Kings won 4 of their 7 matches. Sunrisers Eastern Cape was defeated by Joburg Super Kings by 5 wickets. They are currently in the 2nd spot of the points table and a loss in the upcoming can cost them their 2nd position in the league. Sunrisers Eastern Cape batted first against Joburg Super Kings. The bowlers of the Super Kings restricted the Sunrisers to mere 127 runs. Gerald Coetzee and Aaron Phangiso picked up four wickets each. Joburg Super Kings then chased down the target in 19.4 overs. Leus du Plooy scored 47 runs in 40 balls. Joburg Super Kings is currently in the 4th position of the points table with 16 points. They have 3 league matches left and will hope to play the semi-finals after being in the top 4 spots of the points table. Here is our analysis and prediction for the next match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 2023 on 5th February 2023.

Facts The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg will host their 4th match of the SA20 2023. All the matches over here have been high-scoring ones. Teams have won the game by batting first as well as bowling first.

Opener Faf du Plessis from Joburg Super Kings has been in red-hot form for his team in recent matches. He is the highest run-scorer for Joburg Super Kings with 277 runs in 7 games and an average of 46.`17 in the tournament. We are going with Faf du Plessis to be the Super Kings’ top batsman against Sunrisers Eastern Cape as he did in their previous encounter on 22nd January 2023.

Captain Aiden Markram and JJ Smuts are the players to watch out for from the Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s team. Together they both scored 393 runs in 8 innings of the tournament. Aiden Markram is the most reliable batsman for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. We root for Aiden Markram to be the Sunrisers’ top batsman against Durban Super Giants.

Roelof van der Merwe has been phenomenal with the ball in the SA20 2023 with 14 wickets to his name. He picked up 2 wickets in his last outing. We back Roelof van der Merwe to be the top bowler for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Reeza Henricks and Faf du Plessis are the best choices for the Player of the Match in the 27th match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost their previous game of the tournament against Paarl Royals on 24th January and also lost against Joburg Super Kings in their previous outing. Joburg Super Kings on the other hand have registered two back-to-back wins against Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants. We favour Joburg Super Kings to win the match against the Sunrisers based on the winning momentum with a win probability of 65/35 chance of winning.

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Sunrisers are coming off a 5-wicket defeat over Paarl Royals and still managed to be in the top 2 spots of the points table. They are struggling as a team collectively they failed to win games after 3 consecutive wins. Meanwhile, Joburg Super Kings would like to get back on the winning track against the Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday. Super Kings played 7 matches in the tournament and managed to win 4 games.

If Joburg Super Kings bat first, they will score around 170-180 runs in the first innings. The first innings score is expected to be around 165-175 if the Sunrisers Eastern Cape bat first in the game.

Final Prediction – Joburg Super Kings to win the upcoming fixture on 5th February 2023.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is to be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg which has a watching capacity of 34,000 fans and it is predicted to be a full house on Sunday when both the teams face each other. This pitch like all the other pitches in South Africa has some better bounce and something extra for the seamers in it. But it is predicted to be an even contest between the bat and the ball. The team bowling first has almost the same winning percentage as the team bowling second but dew can play a major factor. The team winning the toss will choose to bowl first at this pitch because of the dew factor and fast outfield of the ground.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is going to be pleasant and nice in Johannesburg on Sunday evening when both these teams clash against each other. Rain is expected but should stay away from the match because the fans are waiting for this much-awaited match for a long time.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad – Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Jordan Hermann, M J Ackerman, A Rossington, Junaid Dawood, van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, A Gqamane, J J Smuts, Sarel Erwee

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Adam Rossington (wk) Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Sarel Erwee Batter Aiden Markram (c) Batter Jordan Cox Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane Bowler Sisanda Magala Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape after winning 3 consecutive matches had a downfall and lost their previous game against Paarl Royals by 5 wickets. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape are now in 2nd position in the points table with 17 wins. They won 4 games and lost 4 games.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Joburg Super Kings Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Leus du Plooy, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Gerald Coetzee, Aaron Phangiso, L Gregory, L Williams, Malusi Siboto, Nandre Burger, Caleb Seleka, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks

Joburg Super Kings Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Janneman Malan Batter Reeza Hendricks All-rounder Leus du Plooy Batter Faf du Plessis (c) Batter Kyle Verreynne (wk) Batter Donavon Ferreira Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder George Garton Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Gerald Coetzee Bowler Aaron Phangiso Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings have won their previous two matches by 5 and 8 wickets respectively and is very high on confidence for the next game. They would look forward to being on the winning track because they still have 2 matches left in the tournament to play against Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Sunrisers Eastern Cape winning the match are 2.105 whereas the odds in favour of Joburg Super Kings are 1.95. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds - 2.105

Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds - 1.95

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Top Team Batters

Sunrisers Eastern Cape has Aiden Markram who shoulders the responsibility of scoring runs for his team. He along with JJ Smuts are the batsmen in great form and are dangerous when they get going. Smuts can hit the ball a long way. He can change the game with his big hitting.

Top Batter Bets for JJ Smuts - 3.74

Joburg Super Kings has a strong batting lineup. Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis is the team's leading run scorer with 277 runs. Reeza Henricks at the top of the order is another key batsman for the Kings. Reeza Hendricks has played some good cricket in the league. Faf and Hendricks are the key batsmen for Joburg Super Kings.

Top Batter Bets for Faf du Plessis - 4.65

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Top Team Bowlers

Sunrisers Eastern Cape has the best bowler of the tournament Roelof van der Merwe in their panel. Merwe has been in top form with the ball picking up crucial wickets in the middle overs. Merwe has picked up 14 wickets in 6 matches. Aiden Markram has also picked up vital 8 wickets for his team in the league.

Top Bowler Bets for Roelof van der Merwe - 4.32

Gerald Coetzee and Aaron Phangiso are the two key bowlers for Super Kings. Coetzee has troubled the opposition batsman in the powerplay swinging the ball. Coetzee has picked up 11 wickets in 5 matches.