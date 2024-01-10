SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) vs JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) Match Prediction SUN 53 % Chance of Winning JOSK 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.954 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The second season of the SA20 is here. Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take on Joburg Super Kings at the St George's Park, Gqeberha, on January 10, 2024 (Wednesday), at 9:00 PM IST. Sunrisers Eastern Cape, led by Aiden Markram, had a splendid season last time around and they will be eager to continue the trend from the Game 1 onwards.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the inaugural edition of the SA20 competition, getting the better of table-toppers Pretoria Capitals by four wickets in the final. This year, they once again have an imposing look with Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Craig Overton, and Dawid Malan manning the squad. That’s too good of an association for them to let down anyone.

On the other hand, Joburg Super Kings aren’t too far behind either. With Faf du Plessis leading the squad, the Super Kings have the likes of Gerald Coetzee, Moeen Ali, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, and Nandre Burger in their line-up. While the pedigree factor definitely lay there, the JSK management, by virtue of being a subsidiary of Chennai Super Kings group, know how to navigate through that.

SREC’s chance of winning is 53%

JSK’s chance of winning is 47%

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Tips

Well, if it’s a T20 match, it is extremely hard not to go crazy about Faf du Plessis. Over the years, the former South African skipper has created a pattern of sorts to do well in matches that many believe was out of reach. Further, Burger has done really well against India and seems eager to deliver in the SA20 as well. I am also banking Sunrisers skipper Aiden Markram to deliver for his franchise, knowing the kind of season he had last time around plus the Cape Town century that seemed otherworldly.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, the St Georges Park in Gqeberha has hosted 38 T20 matches, with the batting first team winning 18 games. The average first innings score at the venue is just a moderate 149 with the average first innings winning score being 164. The toss-winning team have won just 50% of games, so it is paramount that captains tread very carefully here.

Weather Report

The weather prediction for Wednesday doesn’t seem too promising, with 46% chances of precipitation. Accuweather.com suggests that it would be rather cloudy with a shower in the area in the afternoon. There is an 87% of cloud cover which increases to 98% during the time of the match.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Aiden Markram, Ottniel Bartman, Dawid Malan, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Brydon Carse, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Hermann, Aya Gqamane, Adam Rossington, Tom Abell, Craig Overton, Caleb Seleka, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane, Simon Harmer

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Batter Temba Bavuma Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Aiden Markram Batter Dawid Malan Batter Tristan Stubbs Wicket-keeper Marco Jansen All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler Sisanda Magala Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

There is no question about Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s form in the competition, having won the tournament comprehensively last time around. But look deeper, there’s so much to unearth. The Markram-led side could only manage four wins from 10 games to finish with 19 points and could only make it to the next stage thanks to their superior net run rate of +0.316.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Donovan Ferreira, Leus Du Plooy, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Wayne Madsen, Lizaad Williams, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Aaron Phangiso, Sibonelo Makhanya, Kyle Simmonds, Dayyaan Galiem, Ronan Hermann

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Sam Cook Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Romario Shepherd Bowler Kyle Simmonds Bowler Aaron Phangiso Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings were the second-best team in the compteteion last year, having secured six wins from 10 games. After bossing the league stage, they hoped to repeat the same level of charisma in the next round as well, however, things turned out differently with Sunrisers Eastern Cape beating them in the semi-final.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Head-To-Head

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings have faced each other three times in the competition last year, with the latter coming out on top in two occasions. The only time Surnisers managed to beat JSK was in the crucial game - the semi-final.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds

SREC to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Even though Sunrisers Eastern Cape had a mediocre league stage last time around, things were very structured for them in the powerplay. They managed to score 57 runs on an average in the powerplay, which was made possible by the attacking instincts up top. This is a home game for them - a condition most of their batters have got to know really well over the last season. So trust them to hold on to their guard and help us win the bet.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings T20 St George's Park Cricket Ground, Port Elizabeth Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.88 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.803 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Best Batters

Aiden Markram to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best batter (Parimatch)

Aiden Markram was the third-highest run-scorer in the SA20, 2023 with 366 runs at an average of 33.27. He was so aggressive in his approach that he scored 51.3% of runs in boundaries. He would be hoping things to go in the same direction in the upcoming season as well.

Faf du Plessis to be Joburg Super Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Faf du Plessis was the second-highest run-scorer with 369 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 147.6. A balls per dismissal rate of 27.8 is why you can trust him once again to do the job well for his team. With 9448 runs at an average of 32.36, du Plessis has been a star for a long time.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Best Bowlers

Sisanda Magala to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sisanda Magala is known for his wicket-taking abilities which was visible last season when he picked 14 wickets at an average of 24 and an economy rate of 8.7. With a strike rate of 16.6, Magala has prowess to be a star. So be confident in his abilities to take on the opposition batters successfully.

Nandre Burger to be Joburg Super Kings' best bowler (Parimatch)

Nandre Burger recently made his debut for South Africa and blew everyone away with a superlative performance. In his T20 career he has an average of 21 after dismissing 52 batters along the way. That makes it easier for all things to have its way and naturally floating in the direction of having a successful season in 2024.