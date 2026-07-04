Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Match Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town will face each other on 16th January at St George's park, Gqeberha. Both teams have begun the tournament differently, on one side Sunrisers Eastern Cape have lost both of their matches against Pretoria Capitals. While MI Cape Town has won 2 out of their 3 matches and is currently ruling the points table.

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be looking for their first win in the upcoming match against MI Cape Town. While MI Cape Town will definitely want to secure their third victory.

MI Cape Town is currently at the first spot of the points table with a positive net run rate of +0.658. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Eastern Cape is at bottom of the points table with no wins and a negative run rate of 1.5.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape need to work on their combinations in the team as soon as possible to survive the tournament.MI Cape Town, on the other hand, is looking solid in all of the departments. It will be an important contest for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape performed stunningly in their both matches but unfortunately were not able to chase the targets. In the previous match, Will Jacks dominated Sunrisers Eastern Cape bowlers and scored 92 runs in just 46 balls. This inning helped Pretoria Capitals to reach the massive score of 216 and defend it easily.

On the other hand, MI Cape Town dominated Joburg Super Kings in their previous match by restricting them to just 105 runs. Bowlers did their job once again for MI Cape Town. Dewald Brevis' contribution of 42 runs made the chase easy but the slow innings of Van Der Dussen made them lose the bonus point.

Both the teams have big players and emerging players which can perform well in the upcoming fixture, but we are backing Mi Cape Town with a 75/25 chance of winning the 9th match and they're third in SA20 2023.

Our Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape can make a comeback but will be challenging against the mighty team MI Cape Town. Currently looking at the previous game and present scenario MI Cape Town is a stronger side. MI Cape Town's bowling attack looks lethal with big names like Rashid Khan and Sam Curran. Sunrisers Eastern Cape is looking weak against MI Cape Town and we are expecting MI Cape Town to win the 9th match on the 14th of January.

Our Prediction - MI Cape Town to Win

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We are backing MI Cape Town to win the game easily as they have one of the best batting line-ups in the tournament. The bowling is comparatively stronger and will record an easy victory against Sunrisers Eastern Cape just like Joburg Super Kings on the 16th of January.

If MI Cape Town bats first, we expect a score of 180 plus runs. If Sunrisers Eastern Cape bat first, we can expect between (150 to 160) runs.

Rashid Khan is a player to watch for MI Cape Town. Expect 2 wickets from him and a small cameo from his bat too. Captain Markram can be a threat for the MI Cape Town, if he bats in deep overs he can put a good score on the board.

We are backing MI Cape Town to win the 9th game of SA20 2023.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

Like most of the surfaces in the SA20 2023 are neutral this pitch is a paradise for batting, the pacers may get some help with the new ball. The average first-inning score here is 170 plus. We can expect a high-scoring fixture just like the previous one between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first and put some score on the board.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at St George's Park, Gqeberha to be around 27°C during the match day with 61% humidity. The 18 km/hr wind can help the bowlers with the new ball in the power play, especially Sam Curran. There is no chance of rain during the match. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play of the 9th match of this first edition of SA20 2023.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad - Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Brydon Carse, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Tom Abell

Sunrisers Eastern Cape predicted playing XI:

Sarel Erwee is added to the squad of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape for SA20 2023. Sunrisers Eastern Cape would be eager to try out Sarel Erwee in the T20 format as he has never played in any T20i matches for South Africa.

Player Name Role Aidem Markram Captain Tristan Stubbs Wicket Keeper Sarel Erwee Batsman Marco Jansen All-rounder Tom Abell All-rounder Sisanda Magala Bowler James Fuller Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Marques Ackerman Batsman Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Mason Crane Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

The opening pair of Sarel Erwee and JJ Smuts gave a good start to the team but the middle order collapsed and so did the team. The bowlers of Sunrisers Eastern Cape need to work hard as in both of the previous matches they performed below average. Donavon Ferreira and Romario Shepherd scored big runs in the middle overs to get their team to the winning side in the previous match. Middle-order batsmen will have to play sensibly if the team wants to win big matches in the upcoming games.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape played with 7 bowlers against Pretoria Capitals, and only one bowler completed the 4 over spell. Will this strategy work with MI Cape Town? Will find out on 16th January.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be in search of first in the SA20 2023 9th match against MI Cape Town but a strong bowling attack can destroy every plan of Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

MI Cape Town Player List

MI Cape Town Squad-Rassie Van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, George Linde, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen, Wesley Marshall, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Ziyaad Abrahams, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Jofra Archer, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelefson

MI Cape Townpredicted playing XI:

Jofra Archer was added to the squad as a wild card player before the inaugural of the SA20 2023. MI Cape Town is excited to have Liam Livingstone on its side. The explosive middle-order batsman will be a treat to watch playing for MI Cape Town.

Player Name Role Rashid Khan Captain Ryan Rickelton Wicket Keeper Rassie van der Dussen Batsman Grant Roelofsen Wicket-Keeper George Linde Bowler Dewald Brevis Batsman Delano Potgieter All-rounder Duan Jansen Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Sam Curran All-rounder Olly Stone Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town are currently at top of the table which shows their team form as well as their confidence. They would not want to lose this winning momentum and will hope to continue the performance throughout the tournament. Rabada and Rashid Khan will aim to continue their form from the last match and again show an incredible performance for their team.

MI Cape Town showed an all-round performance and will hope to continue the same in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Head-to-Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town will play their first-ever match against each other as this is only the 9th match of the first edition of the SA20 2023.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the game is 2.15, while for MI Cape Town it's 1.74. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Top Team Batsmen

Markram can be the leading run-scorer for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the next fixture of the SA20 2023. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 35 runs in the forthcoming game

Dewald Brevis is the leading scorer from MI Cape Town. He can score more than 40 runs in the upcoming contest.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Top Team Bowlers

Sisanda Mangala is our pick of the bowlers for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He took 2 wickets in the previous match against Pretoria Capitals. Macro Jansen will be the key bowler if Sunrisers Eastern Cape expect to restrict MI Cape Town to under 160 runs. He can take the wicket of right-handers with his angle and can move the ball both ways.

Rashid Khan can get two or more wickets in the forthcoming match if the spin comes into play in the second innings.