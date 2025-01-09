SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) vs MICT (MI Cape Town) Match Prediction SUN 55 % Chance of Winning MICT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Sunrisers Eastern Cape take on MI Cape Town in the opening game of the 2025 SA20 at St George's Park, Gqeberha. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 09 at 09:00 PM IST.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape would be hoping for a similar campaign as last season where they were dominant in the group stages. They were winless after two matches and then won seven of the eight matches and ended up at the top of the table. Sunrisers Eastern Cape made the finals last season where they beat Durban Super Giants by 89 runs.

Unlike their opponents, MI Cape Town struggled to make an impact last season as they won three of the ten matches and ended up sixth on the table. They ended the group stages with one win in the last six games and were knocked out of the tournament. As per our calculations, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape ’ chances of winning - 55%

MI Cape Town’ chances of winning - 45%

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Abell had a solid campaign last season for Sunrisers Eastern Cape as he was pretty consistent throughout the campaign. He scored 286 runs in eight innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rassie van der Dussen was one of the most consistent batters for MI Cape Town as he scored 328 runs with an average of 32.80. We believe van der Dussen would have a great campaign and will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers Eastern Cape Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be MI Cape Town 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape News & Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Daniel Smith, Jordan Hermann, Tom Abell, Zak Crawley, Beyers Swanepoel, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Patrick Kruger, Roelof van der Merwe, David Bedingham (Wk), Tristan Stubbs (Wk), Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka, Craig Overton, Okuhle Cele, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson, Simon Harmer

Predicted Playing XI





Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder David Bedingham Wicket-keeper Zak Crawley Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Ottneil Baartman Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape were dominant in the group stages last season as they won seven of the ten matches and ended up at the top of the table.

MI Cape Town News & Player List

MI Cape Town Player List

Colin Ingram, Delano Potgieter, Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Stokes, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Chris Benjamin (Wk), Connor Esterhuizen (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter Batter Rashid Khan All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler George Linde Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town struggled last season as they had three wins in ten games and were eventually knocked out of the group stages as they ended up sixth on the table.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have dominated this fixture in the past against MI Cape Town as they are unbeaten in this fixture. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and on both occasions Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the game.

Head to Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 04

MI Cape Town: 00

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

Sunrisers Eastern Cape to have a better opening partnership than MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. MI Cape Town had struggled to make an impact last season as they ended the campaign with three wins in ten games and were knocked out of the group stages. On the other hand, Sunrisers Eastern Cape dominated the group stages as they ended at the top of the table and went all the way to the finals where they beat Durban Super Giants and were crowned champions. Both teams went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the game they also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe Sunrisers Eastern Cape would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Top Batters

Tristan Stubbs to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top batter

Tristan Stubbs was brilliant in the finals as he scored a half century and took his team over the line. With 301 runs, Stubbs was the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Eastern Cape which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ryan Rickelton to be MI Cape Town’ top batter

Ryan Rickelton was dominant last season for MI Cape Town as he was consistent throughout the campaign and with 530 runs he was also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Top Bowlers

Marco Jansen to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’ top bowler

Marco Jansen had a stunning season last year as he was the star performer last term. With 20 wickets, Jansen was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler

MI Cape Town struggled in the bowling department last season, Kagiso Rabada was one of the most consistent bowlers for his side and was also the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.