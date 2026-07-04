Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Match Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town will clash with each other for the second time this season on 18th January at Newlands, Capetown. After two consecutive defeats against Pretoria Capitals, the Sunrisers badly needed a win and they did it against the table toppers. MI Cape Town still manages to be in the first spot on the points table due to the bonus point they achieved in previous matches.

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be looking for the same performance just like in the previous match. While MI Cape Town will be in the seek of revenge.

MI Cape Town is currently at the first spot of the points table with a positive net run rate of +0.388. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Eastern Cape is in 5th position in the points table with a net run rate of -0.862.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will continue the same momentum in the upcoming match against MI Cape Town for the second time. While MI Cape Town has a home game next and will surely bounce back.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape performed stunningly in their previous match and defeated MI Cape Town by 4 wickets. They restricted the MI team below 160 and chased the target of 159 with 3 balls to spare. Aiden Markram was the man of the match as he played an incredible inning of 50 runs which helped the team to victory. He also took two crucial wickets of Brevis and Sam Curran.

On the other hand, MI Cape Town, having the strongest bowling side, couldn't defend the score of 158. This shows the domination by Sunrisers Eastern Cape. George Linde's contribution of 63 runs helped Mumbai to reach a defendable score, but a small and effective cameo from Tristan Stubbs helped Sunrisers Eastern Cape to chase the target. He scored 30 runs in just 18 balls.

Both the teams have big players and emerging players which can perform well in the upcoming fixture, but we are backing Mi Cape Town with a 60/40 chance of winning the 12th match and they're third in SA20 2023.

Our Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape did well in the previous game but this time MI Cape Town has a home ground advantage. This team does their homework well. Currently looking at the previous game and present scenario MI Cape Town is a stronger side. MI Cape Town's bowling attack looks lethal with big names like Rashid Khan and Sam Curran and we are expecting MI Cape Town to win the 12th match on the 18th of January.

Our Prediction - MI Cape Town to Win

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We are backing MI Cape Town to win the game easily as they have the home-ground advantage. The bowling is comparatively stronger and will record a victory against Sunrisers Eastern Cape on the 18th of January.

If MI Cape Town bats first, we expect a score of 170 plus runs. If Sunrisers Eastern Cape bat first, we can expect between (150 to 160) runs.

George Linde is the player to watch for MI Cape Town. Expect 2 wickets from him and a small cameo from his bat too. Captain Markram can be a threat to MI Cape Town once again if he bats in deep overs he can put an impact on the scoreboard like previous match

We are backing MI Cape Town to win the 12th game of SA20 2023.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

Most of the surfaces in the SA20 2023 are neutral; this pitch looks like a balanced wicket. The average first-inning score here is 150 plus. We can expect a close encounter match just like the previous one between MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The team winning the toss should opt for the ball first and put some pressure on the batsmen.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Newlands, Cape Town to be around 26°C during the match day with 62% humidity. The 16 km/hr wind can help the bowlers with the new ball in the power play, especially Sisanda Mangala. There is no chance of rain during the match. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play of the 12th match of this first edition of SA20 2023.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad - Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Brydon Carse, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Tom Abell

Sunrisers Eastern Cape predicted playing XI:

Sarel Erwee is added to the squad of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape for SA20 2023. Sunrisers Eastern Cape would be eager to try out Sarel Erwee in the T20 format as he has never played in any T20i matches for South Africa.

Player Name Role Aidem Markram Captain Tristan Stubbs Wicket Keeper Sarel Erwee Batsman Marco Jansen All-rounder Tom Abell All-rounder Sisanda Magala Bowler James Fuller Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Marques Ackerman Batsman Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Mason Crane Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

This time there was a change in the opening pair but results were the same. The middle order played sensibly with Captain Markram, Sarel Erwee and Tristan Stubbs. The bowlers of Sunrisers Eastern Cape did well in the previous game and might continue the same in the upcoming match. Middle-order batsmen will have to play sensibly if the team wants to win big matches.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape played with 6 bowlers against MI Cape Town which worked out pretty well. Will this strategy work again with MI Cape Town? Will find out on 18th January.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape has regained their lost confidence from the first win against table toppers in the SA20 2023. MI Cape Town on another side will be looking for a comeback.

MI Cape Town Player List

MI Cape Town Squad-Rassie Van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, George Linde, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen, Wesley Marshall, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Ziyaad Abrahams, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Jofra Archer, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelefson

MI Cape Townpredicted playing XI:

Jofra Archer was added to the squad as a wild card player before the inaugural of the SA20 2023. MI Cape Town is excited to have Liam Livingstone on its side. The explosive middle-order batsman will be a treat to watch playing for MI Cape Town.

Player Name Role Rashid Khan Captain Ryan Rickelton Wicket Keeper Rassie van der Dussen Batsman Grant Roelofsen Wicket-Keeper George Linde Bowler Dewald Brevis Batsman Delano Potgieter All-rounder Duan Jansen Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Sam Curran All-rounder Olly Stone Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town are currently table toppers which show their team form as well as their confidence. They would not want to lose the upcoming home and will hope to continue the performance throughout the tournament. Rabada and Rashid Khan will aim to do better from the last match and show an incredible performance for their team.

MI Cape Town knows how to bounce back and will show an all-around performance in the upcoming fixture.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Head-to-Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and MI Cape Town will play their second match against each other in the first edition of the SA20 2023.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape is 1 win ahead against MI Cape Town.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the game is 2.15, while for MI Cape Town it's 1.74. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Top Team Batsmen

Adam Rossington can be the leading run-scorer for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the next contest of the SA20 2023. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 40 runs in the forthcoming fixture.

Dewald Brevis is the leading scorer from MI Cape Town. He can score more than 30 runs in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Top Team Bowlers

Macro Jansen is our pick of the bowlers from Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He took 1 wicket in the previous game. Macro Jansen will be the key bowler if Sunrisers Eastern Cape expect to restrict MI Cape Town to under 150 runs. Ottniel Baartman was expensive in the previous game but picked up 3 wickets, and can perform well in the upcoming match.

Olly stone can get two or more wickets in the forthcoming match.