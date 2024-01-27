SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) vs MICT (MI Cape Town) Match Prediction SUN 55 % Chance of Winning MICT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.98 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.971 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will meet in the 20th game of the SA20 2024. The game is going to take place at St. George’s Park, Gqeberha. The match will be played on January 27 and will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape had a cold start in the competition. However, they recovered well in the competition with three straight wins. However, the team is coming from a close loss against the Capitals in their last encounter. With three wins and two losses, the team is placed at the third place with 15 points and a net run rate of 0.894. The team will be keen on getting back to their winning ways.

Whereas MI Cape Town have won more than they lost this season. They are coming from two consecutive losses in the competition. With two wins and fours losses, MI Cape Town are placed at the 4th place in the points table. They have 9 points and a net run rate of 0.164. They will look to revive their campaign in order to make it to the play-offs.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape' chance of winning: 55%

MI Cape Town’ chance of winning: 45%

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Betting Tips

Sunrisers Eastern Cape to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have lost their last game. They had a different set of openers earlier in the competition. They scored 138 runs before their first dismissal against MI Cape Town in their previous meeting. However, the openers have changed in the team. Adam Rossington and Dawid Malan open for the team currently and average at 6.50 & 15.50 respectively in the competition. The duo posted the scores of 16, 4 & 10 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games. That said, their opening order looks pretty fragile and are expected to face an early dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most sixes: MI Cape Town 1.74 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Sunrisers Eastern Cape 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: MI Cape Town 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Toss Prediction

St. George's Park in Gqeberha is known for facilitating decent scores. With an average first innings score of between 165 to 180, the pitch offers batters ample opportunities for attacking shots. The track is also expected to provide support for bowlers, creating a balanced playing field. The venue has hosted two games in the competition where both the sides won a game each. That said, the team winning the toss should opt to bat first and create a huge score.

Weather Report

It will be a clear day in Gqeberha on January 27. The temperature will see a high of 25 degree Celsius on the game day.

MI Cape Town Player List

Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), Thomas Kaber, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen, George Linde, Duan Jansen, Nuwan Thushara, Tom Banton, Delano Potgieter, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Rassie van der Dussen Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Connor Esterhuizen Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder George Linde Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town are coming from two consecutive losses. The team displayed a very disappointing batting performance in the last game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Adam Rossington (wk), Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall, Temba Bavuma, Dawid Malan, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Patrick Kruger, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Aiden Markram Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Simon Harmer Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape were on a great winning streak before they lost their last fixture against Pretoria Capitals by 3 runs. They will have to push hard in the next game for better standings.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed three times in the competition. Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won on all the occasions.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Won: 3

MI Cape Town Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

Sunrisers Eastern Cape went against Pretoria Capitals in the last game. Pretoria Capitals were bundled out for 125 runs. Marco Jansen was the best bowler from SEC who picked 3 wickets in the game. Despite a low target, Sunrisers Eastern Cape failed to surpass the target and finished their innings at 122 runs. Tristan Stubbs scored 35 runs in the game, highest from the side.

MI Cape Town lost against Durban’s Super Giants in their last fixture. DSG scored 157 runs in the game. Thomas Kaber and George Linde picked 2 wickets each for MI Cape Town. However, the team fell short in the batting department. They only scored 121 runs in the game, losing the fixture by 36 runs. Sam Curran scored 38 runs.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town T20 St George's Park Cricket Ground, Port Elizabeth Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! Mi Cape Town Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.888 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Top Batters

Tristan Stubbs to be the top batter for Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Tristan Stubbs is the top batting icon in the team. He has scored 167 runs in 4 innings for the team at an average of 83.50. He scored 35 runs in his last game and will be expected to score high in the upcoming fixture.

Rassie van der Dussen to be the top batter for MI Cape Town

Rassie van der Dussen is a talented Proteas batter. He has scored a total of 229 runs for MI Cape Town in 6 innings at an average of 38.16. He has also scored a century in his campaign. He scored 41 runs in his last outing against SEC. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town Top Bowlers

Daniel Worrall to be the top bowler for Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Daniel Worrall is the top bowling pick from Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He picked a total of 9 wickets in 5 games for the team and possesses an economy rate of 8.77 in the competition. He picked 2 wickets in his last game.

Thomas Kaber to be the top bowler for MI Cape Town

Thomas Kaber is in great form. He has plucked 6 wickets in 4 games for the team. Kaber has an economy rate of 6.07 in the competition and was successful in picking 2 wickets in his last outing.