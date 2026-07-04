Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals T20 League Match Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals lock horns in match 21 of the SA T20 League at St George's Park, Gqebera on January 24th at 05:00 PM IST. Sunrisers and Paarl Royals clash against each other for the second time in the tournament. Sunrisers Eastern Cape played 7 matches in the league winning 4 of their last 5 matches, while Paarl Royals won 3 of their 7 matches.

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape is coming off a dominant win over Durban Giants. Sunrisers won the match by 124 runs. Durban Giants won the toss and elected to bowl first. Sunrisers opener Adam Rossington took the attack to the Giant's bowlers in the power play scoring 72 runs in 30 balls smashing 10 fours and 4 sixes. Jordan Hermann played an anchor role in Rossington’s innings scoring 59 runs in 44 balls. Sunrisers captain Aiden Markram scored 44 runs in 34 balls. Tristian Stubbs scored 27 runs in 13 balls. Sunrisers put up a massive total of 210 runs in 20 overs. Roelof van der Merwe took apart the batting lineup of the Giants by picking up 6 wickets.

Paarl Royals are coming off an important win against Pretoria Capitals. Pretoria Capitals won the toss and elected to bat first at Boland Park, Paarl. Theunis de Bruyn scored 53 runs in 47 balls. Kusal Mendis scored 37 runs in 26 balls. Lungi Ngidi picked up one wicket and is the most economical bowler giving away 19 runs in 4 overs. Ferisco Adams picked up 2 wickets. The Royals then chased down the target in 19.4 overs. Wihan Lubbe scored 29 runs in 22 balls. Jos Butler scored 37 runs in 28 balls. David Miller finished the match scoring 28 runs in 14 balls and was awarded Man of the Match. Will Jacks picked up 2 wickets for the capitals.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape is owned by the Hyderabad-based franchise in the IPL. Eastern Cape won their last two games. The Captain of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape has been in fine form scoring match-winning innings. Adam Rossington, Tristian Stubbs, Marco Jensen, Roelof van der Merwe, and Aiden Markram are the top players to watch out for in the match against Paarl Royals.

Paarl Royals are owned by the Rajasthan Royals-based franchise in the IPL. The royals are slowly making their mark in the league and striding towards a potential semifinal spot. Wihaan Lube and Jos Butler are in great form with the bat. Butler is the team's leading run scorer with 196 runs in 6 innings. Jos Butler, Jason Roy, Bjorn Fortuin, and Lungi Ngidi are the players to watch out for in the match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals in the SA20 2023.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape is in fine form winning four of their last five matches. They won their last match by 124 runs against Durban Giants. Paarl Royals' performance has been up and down throughout the tournament. The Royals need to win their next three matches to qualify for the semifinals. We favour Paarl Royals to win the match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape based on the recent form of both teams with a win probability of 60/40 chance of winning.

Our Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape started the tournament losing their first two matches then won four of their last five matches. They won their last match by 124 runs. Paarl Royals won their last match by 6 wickets and are in the 3rd spot in the points table. Every game is crucial for the Royals to qualify for the semifinals. We back Paarl Royals to win the game against the inform Sunrisers Eastern Cape on Tuesday, January 24th.

Our Prediction – Paarl Royals to win the fixture.

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Sunrisers Eastern Cape is coming off a 124-run dominating victory over Durban Giants. Sunrisers have now won four of their last five matches. They are in 2nd position on the points table with 17 points and 3 matches to play. The sunrisers are a real deal for another team on their home ground.

Paarl Royals are coming off a 6-wicket victory over Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The Royals played 7 matches in the tournament and won 3 matches, and lost 4 matches. They lost two of their last three matches. The Royals need to win all three matches to qualify for the semifinals.

If Paarl Royals bats first, they will score around 160-170 runs in the first innings. The first innings score is expected to be around 140-160 if Sunrisers Eastern Cape bat first in the game.

Final Prediction – Paarl Royals to win the upcoming fixture.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

The surface at St George's Park, Gqeberha is a balanced surface with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. The surface could be slightly different considering the game starts during the afternoon. The pitch gets better to bat on as the game progresses. The average 1st innings score in the last 3 games is 142. The team winning the toss prefers bowling first and then chasing down the target later in the game.

Weather Report

It is expected to be yet another sunny afternoon in St George's Park, Gqebera on Tuesday afternoon but the temperature will drop slightly during the evening time when the match between these two teams will take place. As per the weather forecast no rain is expected during the afternoon time on Tuesday. The Weather is expected to be perfect and no interruptions are possible in the game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad – Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Jordan Hermann, M J Ackerman, A Rossington, Junaid Dawood, van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, A Gqamane, J J Smuts.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Adam Rossington (wk) Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Sarel Erwee Batter Aiden Markram (c) Batter Jordan Cox Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Ayabulela Gqamane Bowler Sisanda Magala Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers after losing their first two matches won four of their last five encounters in the league. All of their wins have come at their home ground in St George’s Park, Gqebera. Their last win against Durban Giants sounded more like a statement and warning to other teams. Sunrisers are clear favourites to win the title.

Paarl Royals Player List

Paarl Royals Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Corbin Bosch, Eoin Morgan, Codi Yusuf, Imran Manack, Andile Phehlukwayo, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds

Paarl Royals Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Jason Roy Batter Jos Buttler (wk) Batter Wihan Lubbe All-Rounder Dane Vilas Batter David Miller (c) Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Ferisco Adams All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals played 7 matches in the league so far they managed to win 3 matches and lost 4 matches. They won their last match against Pretoria Capitals by 6 wickets chasing down a target of 158 runs. They lost the game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape earlier in the tournament by 5 wickets.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Paarl Royals winning the match at 1.58 whereas in favour of Sunrisers Eastern Cape are 2.23. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Kings Top Team Batters

Sunrisers Eastern Cape batsmen seem to have finally arrived at the SA T20 league. Their captain Aiden Makram led the side with the bat scoring 185 runs in 7 innings. Adam Rossington scored 110 runs in his last 2 innings. Adam Rossington and Aiden Markram are the key batsmen for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the game against Paarl Royals.

Paarl Royals wicket-keeper batsman Jos Butler is the leading run-scorer for the team. Butler has scored 197 runs in 6 matches. Wihan Lubbe opening the innings has amassed 125 runs in 6 innings. Jos Butler and Wihan Lubbe are the key batsmen for Paarl Royals in the game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Top Team Bowlers

Roelof van der Merwe and Aiden Markram are the key bowlers for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Roelof van der Merwe is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 wickets in 5 matches. Aiden Markram picked up 8 wickets in 7 matches.

Bjorn Fortuin and Lungi Ngidi are the two key bowlers for the men in pink. Ngidi has been lethal in the powerplay, swinging the ball. Bjorn Fortuin is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament picking up 12 wickets in 7 matches. Lungi Ngidi picked up 8 wickets in 6 matches.