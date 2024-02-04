SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) vs PAA (Paarl Royals) Match Prediction SUN 64 % Chance of Winning PAA 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.901 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals have both made it past the group stage of the SA20, 2024 and will battle it out in the last league game of the tournament at St George's Park, Gqeberha, on February 4, 2024 (Sunday). They will be aiming to finish at the top and secure a better chance to make it to the final by closing it on the first two spots on the points table.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

With six wins from nine games, defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have made sure that they are in the race to finish the top two. While they don't really have a lot of stand-out performers, one thing that has worked really well for them is the presence of able all-rounders and more-than-decent batters.

On the other hand, Paarl Royals, who have four losses, have blown hot and cold. But when they were in flow, boy oh boy, did they flung it out there. Never for a moment did they seem like a side with anything less than absolute madness in their mind. So they hold a pretty good chance to make up for things and be sure to have a solid backup on things going forward.

SREC’s chance of winning is 64%

PR’s chance of winning is 36%

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Betting Tips

If you are serious about making money from this market, you can't look past Jos Buttler. He is in incredible form and is almost certain to deliver goods in the upcoming clash. How could you miss out on Tristan Stubbs too? He is finding a new wind to his career with a solid campaign - making sure there is no gap in between. Lungi Ngidi has used the tournament as his coming-of-age story - so put some cash on him as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

The St Georges Park in Gqeberha has hosted 41 games since January 2020, with the batting first and chasing sides almost having similar kind of results. While batting first teams have won 21 games, the second batting sides have accounted for 20 wins. However, batting hasn't been too easy here, with the first innings average sitting at 149/6 where as the first innings average winning score tottering around the mark of 167/5.

Weather Report

There is no rain interruption in Gqeberha for Sunday, with a cloud cover of less than 10% and a chance of rain projecting to be only 5%. The evening is mostly pleasant in South Africa at this point.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall, Adam Rossington, Temba Bavuma, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Dawid Malan Batter Tom Abell Batter Aiden Markram Batter Tristan Stubbs Wicket-keeper Patrick Kruger Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Having won six and lost two out of the nine games they have participated in the ongoing season, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have made it to the playoffs in some style. In their previous league game against the same Paarl Royals, the Sun TV-owned team secured a 44-run victory to take the bragging rights.

Paarl Royals Player List

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Fabian Allen, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, Keith Dudgeon, John Turner, Nqaba Peter, Codi Yusuf

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Jason Roy Batter Wihan Lubbe Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter David Miller Batter Dane Vilas All-rounder Evan Jones All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

At one point in the tournament, Paarl Royals had five wins from six matches, but they have suffered three consecutive losses already - the last one to Sunrisers Eastern Cape - in order to find themselves struggling to finish in the top two. But a win here on Sunday will pretty much confirm that for the David Miller-led side, something the Royals fans will desperately wish for.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Head-To-Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals have played each other three times in the SA20 competition, with the former winning two games. They played each other for the last time on February 2, 2024 (Friday), with the Aiden Markram-led side winning by a margin of 44 runs.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

SREC to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

On the surface level, there isn't much to separate both teams' batting levels, with SREC having a better run rate by a margin of +0.3, but look deeper, there is a story to tell. Sunrisers Eastern Cape, despite not having many attacking batters in their ranks, have maintained an average run rate of 9.1 in the first six overs. That tells you that it is easier to get on and bet on Sunrisers Eastern Cape to score 50.1 runs in the powerplay and help us win this market.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals T20 St George's Park Cricket Ground, Port Elizabeth Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.962 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Best Batters

Tom Abell to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tom Abell has been plundering runs in the SA20, having been Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s highest run-scorer this season. With 229 runs from six games, Abell has maintained an average of 57.25 at a strike rate of 154.72. This is such a performance. Just be sure that he will continue to do well for the side and add more runs to the table.

Jos Buttler to be Paarl Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Jos Buttler has been scoring heavily for his side, having accumulated 360 runs at an average of 45.00 and a strike rate of 141. One doesn’t need any more validation of his quality, for Buttler, who has 11098 runs in T20s, is an absolute superstar of the format. He will definitely deliver.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Best Bowlers

Daniel Worrall to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Daniel Worrall has been the most prolific bowler in the ongoing edition of the SA20, having claimed 14 wickets already at an average of 16.92. His strike rate of 12.85 adds a layer of security to the side, which is why we are going to bet on him for the next game.

Lungi Ngidi to be Paarl Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Lungi Ngidi is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing SA20, just behind Daniel Worral. The South African pacer has grabbed 13 wickets at an average of 25.30 and a strike rate of 15.69. In T20s, the pacer has 165 wickets at an average of 20.01 with a strike rate of 14.5. So why are you not betting on him right away? Go ahead and make that your oyster.