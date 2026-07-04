Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Match Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals will cross swords against each other for the 3rd match of the brand new edition of the SA20 2023 on 12th January 2023 at St George's Park, Gqeberha.

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The Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals will play the 3rd and the first match against each other after the remaining 4 teams play their matches on the 10th and 11th of January. Both teams are all geared up to start the season with a win with extremely talented players in their squads.

With both teams aiming to gain those 2 points and be at the top of the points table early on in the tournament, it will be a cliff-hanging game as Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals both are hungry to win.

We are very excited for both the new teams to begin the 3rd match, and so are the players of the teams. We are sure that all the T20 format lovers are eagerly waiting for SA20 too. Here we are with our analysis of the much-awaited match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be led by South African star player in the T20 format Aiden Markram in the first season of the SA20 2023. The squad has included the likes of Marco Jansen who can be an asset for the team with bat and ball. Sarel Erwee and Tristan Stubbs are also on the Sunrisers Eastern Cape team.

On the other hand, Pretoria Capitals will be led by Wayne Parnell for this edition of SA20 2023. They too have match winners in their unit such as James Neesham, Anrich Nortje and Philip Salt on their side to defeat Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Both the teams are looking will come to the cricket field with just one agenda and that is to win and gain the winning momentum in the upcoming fixture. We are backing Pretoria Capitals with a 60/40 chance of winning the third SA20 match.

Our Prediction

With Kusal Mendis on their side, the opening pair will look solid for Pretoria Capitals. Kusal Mendis is likely to open with Rilee Rossouw to score some runs in the upcoming fixture. Even though this is the first time both the teams are playing against each other, we are rooting for Pretoria Capitals to win the match. While Sunrisers Eastern Cape is also expected to play good cricket against the opponent, we are backing Pretoria Capitals to win the third match of the SA20 2023.

Our Prediction - Pretoria Capitals to Win the match

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Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Pretoria Capitals has a more stable bowling line-up than Sunrisers Eastern Cape which may help them win the match. The attacking opening pair of Kusal Mendis and Rilee Rossouw, talented all-rounders such as James Neesham back Pretoria Capitals.

If Pretoria Capitals bats first, we expect a score of 160 plus runs. If Sunrisers Eastern Cape bat first, expect somewhere between (140 to 155) runs.

James Neesham is a player to watch for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Expect some wickets from his ball. Aiden Markram can be a major threat to the Pretoria Capitals teams.

We are favouring the Pretoria Capitals to win the 3rd and their first match of SA20 2023.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at St George's Park, Gqeberha is a batting-friendly pitch. The average first-inning score at this venue is 160 plus. Pacers and spinners both get some assistance in the match and can make the match an average scoring one by taking some wickets early in the game. Overall, this batting-friendly surface can most probably produce a high-scoring match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals. The team winning the toss should elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast at St George's Park, Gqeberha stadium for the third match of the SA20 2023 is expected to be cold during the match timings. The 17 km/hr wind can support the bowlers with the new ball. The temperature is going to be around 15 degrees with 85 per cent humidity.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad - Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Junaid Dawood, Mason Crane, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jordan Cox, Adam Rossington, Roelof van der Merwe, Marques Ackerman, James Fuller, Brydon Carse, Sarel Erwee, Aya Gqamane, Tom Abell

Sunrisers Eastern Cape predicted playing XI:

Sarel Erwee is added to the squad of the Sunrisers Eastern Cape for SA20 2023. Sunrisers Eastern Cape would be eager to try out Sarel Erwee in the T20 format as he has never played in any T20i matches for South Africa.

Player Name Role Aidem Markram Captain Tristan Stubbs Wicket Keeper Sarel Erwee Batsman Marco Jansen All-rounder Tom Abell All-rounder Sisanda Magala Bowler James Fuller Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Marques Ackerman Batsman Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Mason Crane Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Aiden Markram and Sarel Erwee, the likely opening pair of Sunrisers Eastern Cape are doing well for their national team. Aiden Markram is ranked No.5 in the ICC rankings in the T20 format and has averaged above 38.22 runs in the T20is. Both players can score quick and big runs in the powerplay. Tom Abell is another player to watch out for.

Marco Jansen will be leading the team in the bowling department. Brydon Carse can be a crucial player for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He can be seen picking multiple wickets and scoring runs for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape looks all set to start the league with a win and gain the winning momentum early on in the SA20 2023.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Pretoria Capitals Squad - Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, Josh Little, Shaun von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Marco Marais, Jimmy Neesham, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Eathan Bosch

Pretoria Capitals Predicted Playing XI

Wayne Parnell will lead the Pretoria Capitals.

Player Name Role Wayne Parnell Captain Kusal Mendis Wicket Keeper Rilee Rossouw Batsman James Neesham All-rounder Anrich Nortje Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Marco Marais Batsman Will Jacks All-rounder Migael Pretorius All-rounder Shaun von Berg All-rounder Joshua Little Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals has a more balanced bowling line-up than other teams in the tournament. Moreover, Wayne Parnell and his men have the potential to turn things around. Anrich Nortje, Kusal Mendis and Adil Rashid have been doing amazingly well for their respective national teams in the T20is.

The bowling attack led by Anrich Nortje will be supported by Adil Rashid and Wayne Parnell. Adil Rashid can be the highest wicket-taker for Pretoria Capitals in the tournament.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Head-to-Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals will play their first-ever match against each other as this is the first edition of the SA20 2023.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the game is 2.205, while for Pretoria Capitals it's also 1.67. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Top Team Batsmen

Kusal Mendis can be the leading run-scorer for Pretoria Capitals this season of the SA20 2023. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 30 runs in the opening game.

Aiden Markram can be the highest run scorer for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the second match of season 1.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Top Team Bowlers

Anrich Nortje is our pick of the bowlers for the Pretoria Capitals. He has 17 wickets to his name playing for South Africa last year in the T20is. Anrich Nortje will be the key if Pretoria Capitals expects to restrict Sunrisers Eastern Cape to under 150 runs.

Marco Jansen can get two or more wickets in the forthcoming match. The batsmen will look to go after him and in the process might mistime a shot or two.