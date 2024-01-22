SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) vs PRET (Pretoria Capitals) Match Prediction SUN 55 % Chance of Winning PRET 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.802 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The finalists of the 2023 edition, Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals will lock horns with each other in the 15th match of the 2024 SA20 competition at St George's Park in Gqeberha, on January 22, 2024, at 9:00 PM IST. While Sunrisers Eastern Cape are placed at the third spot on the points table with 10 points, Pretoria Capitals are at the bottom of the table with just one win from four games so far.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have match-winners aplenty and that has worked for them really well in the ongoing competition. After the first game of the season was washed away, SREC managed to hold on to their aces in two of the three games to come out on the right side of the result. They have the better odds to win the game.

However, Pretoria Capitals have been quite squanky in their campaign so far. By securing one win from four games, they have ensured that things have been dire for them overall. What hasn’t worked for them at all is the sheer lack of depth in any department - a considerable lapse in quality as compared to last year. Can the James Neesham-led side turn things around to register another win against Pretoria Capitals?

SREC’s chance of winning is 55%

PC’s chance of winning is 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Tips

I am putting my money on Aiden Markram to come good in the upcoming encounter while remembering that Jordan Hermann is a definite contender to have a crazy game of cricket for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Will Jacks has been a revelation for Pretoria Capitals in the ongoing season of SA20 and expect him to continue doing a good job for yet another match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, Gqeberha's St Georges Park has been the stage for 39 T20 matches, witnessing the batting-first team emerge victorious in 19 contests. The venue maintains a moderate first innings average score of 149, with the winning score typically at 164. However, in the last year, the average first innings score has gone up to 178.

Weather Report

The weather prediction for Monday in Gqeberha is extremely clean and there is no way rain can have a say in the encounter. There will be a cloud cover of 28% but there is no threat of rain having an interruption in the game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Adam Rossington (wk), Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall, Temba Bavuma, Dawid Malan, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Patrick Kruger, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Aiden Markram Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Simon Harmer Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

In four games this season, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have two wins already, which has placed them in the third spot on the points table. They also have one loss and one no-result encounter. If they win the upcoming game, they will be a serious threat to the likes of Paarl Royals and Durban’s Super Giants going forward.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham (c), Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Wayne Parnell, Matthew Boast, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Steve Stolk, Paul Stirling

Predicted Playing XI

Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Will Jacks Batter Theunis de Bruyn Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Colin Ingram Batter Corbin Bosch All-rounder James Neesham (c) All-rounder Eathan Bosch All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals can’t claim to have the best record in the tournament, having lost three out of four matches. Their only win came against Durban’s Super Giants, but by losing to an out-of-form Joburg Super Kings, they have ensured that things have become very slacky for them.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Head-To-Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals have played each other three times in SA20, with the latter securing two wins. Sunrisers’ only win in the competition has come in the final of the 2023 edition.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

PC to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

Phil Salt and Will Jacks, the opening duo, bring boundless possibilities to help us win this bet. Their careers converge with a combined powerplay strike rate of 151, with them doing it at 156.34 in the ongoing competition. Pretoria Capitals seem poised to capitalize, aiming to surpass the 51-run mark in the powerplay, setting the stage for an impressive performance.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals T20 St George's Park Cricket Ground, Port Elizabeth Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Pretoria Capitals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.087 Bet Now!

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Best Batters

Jordan Hermann to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have a gem in the form of Jordan Hermann, who, in his nascent career, is building up to become a fine player. He has already amassed 504 runs from just 17 matches and is managing scores at an average of 67.00. Trust him to do well in the Pretoria game.

Will Jacks to be Pretoria Capitals’ best batter (Parimatch)

In four games this season, Will Jacks has already amassed 165 runs, at an average of 65 runs per innings. After scoring 58 against Paarl Royals in their second encounter, Will Jacks managed to score a blistering 101 against Durban’s Super Giants to single-handedly lead the side to a victory. He knows how to bat with a progressive mind in the shortest format, which will help him yield better in the upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals Best Bowlers

Simon Harmer to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Simon Harmer has 155 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 26.15 and an economy rate of 7.63. Against Durban, he was the wrecker in chief, having managed four wickets - but that is just a sample. He can do a lot more with a ball in his hand.

Daryn Dupavillon to be Pretoria Capitals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Daryn Dupavillon is a gift that South African cricket can savour for a while. The young bowler is one of the most impressive to have come out of the system in a long long time, having taken 57 wickets at an average of 20.47. He has 20 more wickets than the runs he has scored in the format. Well, go and bet on him to do well.