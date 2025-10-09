Facts: Sikkim Women have won the only T20 encounter against Mizoram Women in the past.

Mizoram Women failed to win a single match in the last edition of the tournament and finished last in the group stages.

Mizoram-W vs Sikkim-W Chance of Winning

Mizoram Women’s first game against Nagaland was washed out due to rain. Mizoram struggled for results across formats and remain without a win in their last eight games in this tournament. Their highest team total was 61 runs against Mumbai in the Senior T20 Trophy tournament last year. However, they were able to produce a consolation win in the one-day game against Sikkim in 2024.

Sikkim Women also saw their opening game of the tournament against Meghalaya abandoned due to rain. They had chosen to bowl first after winning the toss, but heavy rain did not allow a single ball to be bowled. Sikkim finished last in their respective group of the tournament in 2024. They suffered huge defeats in all six games but are expected to impress in the plate tournament.

Mizoram-W chances of winning - 45%

Sikkim-W chances of winning - 55%

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Mizoram-W vs Sikkim-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Mizoram batters struggled heavily last season as the team failed to cross the 70-run mark across their six games. However, bowlers were able to impress in some capacity, with Zothan Sangi emerging as the best player for her team. She picked up eight wickets in her four innings and also contributed with the bat. Sangi is expected to make an impact with a ball against Sikkim and lead the bowling attack throughout the tournament.

Despite their struggles to score big totals, Samayita Roy stood out for Sikkim with a couple of impressive knocks last year.The left-handed opener was able to register three 20-plus scores in the tournament in 2024. She top-scored for her team in three of six T20 matches last year and is expected to score a big knock in the upcoming game against Mizoram.

Mizoram-W vs Sikkim-W Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Maharaja Bir Bikram Stadium in Agartala offers a balanced surface for both batters and bowlers. So, the toss is unlikely to be a major factor in the result. However, due to a threat of rain looming large, both teams are expected to prefer bowling first.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for rain in Agartala on Thursday, October 9. Rain has been consistent in the last few days and even washed out Wednesday’s matches without a ball being bowled. There are 15% chances of precipitation during the early stages of the game, but fans can witness some action in the closing stages. The temperature will be around 30 degrees Celsius with 90% humidity in the air.

Mizoram-W News & Player List

Mizoram-W Player List

Shivangi Raj (c), Felfel Pautu, Vanlal Rem Tlungi (wk), P A Patel, Jacinta, Mami, Sandhia, Unnati S Naik, Thelma, Puipuii, Zdi, Nunmawii, Lawmi, Zothan Sangi, Sawmtluangi

Predicted Playing XI

Vanlal Rem Tlungi Wicketkeeper Felfel Pautu Batter Shivangi Raj All-rounder P A Patel Batter Jacinta Batter Mami All-rounder Sandhia All-rounder Unnati S Naik Bowler Zothan Sangi Bowler Puipui Bowler Zdi Bowler

Mizoram-W Team Form

Mizoram Women have lost four of their last five T20 games. They are also without a win in their last eight overall matches.

Sikkim-W News & Player List

Sikkim-W Player List

Sarika Koli (C), Pranita Chettru, Shravani Desai, Dipa Das, Leezamit Lepcha, Samayita Roy, Primula Chettri, Nandika Kumari, Priyanka Kurmi, Bindiya Rai, Mariam Subba, Anjeel Lepcha, Songkit Lhamoo, Lepcha, Rabika Chettri, Tabita Subba

Predicted Playing XI

Sarika Koli (c) All-rounder Samayita Roy Batter Shravani Desai Wicketkeeper Dipa Das Batter Leezamit Lepcha All-rounder Pranita Chettri All-rounder Primula Chettri Batter Nandika Kumari Batter Priyanka Kurmi Bowler Bindiya Rai Bowler Mariam Subba Bowler

Sikkim-W Team Form

Sikkim Women have lost four of their last five T20 matches and remain without a win in their last seven overall games.

Mizoram-W vs Sikkim-W Head to Head

Sikkim Women lead their head-to-head record against Mizoram Women by 1-0 in T20 cricket.

Mizoram-W vs Sikkim-W Betting Odds

Sikkim Women to have a better opening partnership than Mizoram Women

Mizoram openers Vanlal Rem Tlungi and Felfel Pautu struggled for a good start with the former failing to reach a double-digit score in her seven innings. Pautu’s highest score was 11 runs as Mizoram tried multiple opening combinations last season. On the other hand, Samayita Roy was able to produce some good starts while opening an innings for Sikkim last year. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Sikkim Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Mizoram Women in the second T20I match on Monday.

Mizoram-W vs Sikkim-W Top Batters

Mami to be Mizoram-W’s top batter

Mami was one of two Mizoram players to score multiple double-digit scores last year.She was the only player to cross a 15-run mark against eventual champions Mumbai in the last edition of the tournament. Mami also scored a crucial 37 runs when both teams last played each other in the one-day game last season. With Tarang Jha and Anita Lodhi not present in the team, Mami is expected to lead the batting unit this season. She is likely to score at least 30 runs in this fixture.

Samayita Roy to be Sikkim-W's top batter

Samayita Roy displayed her batting skills against big teams like Kerala and Railways last year. She top-scored with 29 runs off 38 balls against Railways when none of her teammates managed to cross a 10-run mark last year. She also scored a crucial 27 runs against Chandigarh, but once again lacked support from her teammates. Roy is tipped to score at least 30 runs against Mizoram and finish as a leading run-scorer for her team in this tournament this year.

Mizoram-W vs Sikkim-W Top Bowlers

Zothan Sangi to be Mizoram-W’s top bowler

Zothan Sangi was the best bowler for Mizoram Women in the Senior T20 tournament last year. She kicked off her campaign in 2024 by picking five wickets from her three-over spell against the strong Gujarat side. Sangi finished as the leading wicket-taker for Mizoram with eight wickets in four innings last season and is expected to carry that momentum forward this year. The offspinner is likely to pick at least two wickets against Sikkim in this match on Thursday.

Pranita Chettri to be Sikkim-W's top bowler

Pranita Chettri was the only Sikkim player to make an impact with a ball last year. She captained the team in the T20 tournament and was able to pick the joint-highest two wickets for her team. She started well with a wicket each in the first two games and later impressed with her economical spells. Chettri only had her economy rate over six in two of six games last season.