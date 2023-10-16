Services vs Sikkim Match Prediction SER 99 % Chance of Winning SIK 1 % Place a bet Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.692 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Services and Sikkim will clash in the first round of games in the Elite Group B of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on October 16, 2023. The game will commence from 9:00 AM IST.

Services vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Services and Sikkim will be motivated to mark their entry into the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. Services were pooled in a fairly competitive group last season where they won five games and lost two fixtures in seven games. However, they failed to qualify for the play-offs adhering to being placed in the 4th place with a lower net run rate than the teams placed above them. They will look to start their season with strong results to make up for their last season.

Sikkim did not have a good season last year. They were placed in the Elite Group E and managed to lose all the games they played in the competition. They did not win a single game and finished at the bottom of their respective group table with a terrible net run rate. However, they will look to do better this season but will have a tough time facing Services in their opening game.

Services will blatantly be a stronger team on the ground between the two. They have the likes of fit players and a number of options in their batting and bowling line-up. They will go in as match favourites for the upcoming fixture.

Services's chance of winning: 99%

Sikkim’s chance of winning: 1%

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Services vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Sikkim to score low before 1st dismissal

Sikkim had a very disappointing season in the previous season with poor batting and bowling performances. The opening line-up of Sikkim revolved around Pankaj Rawat, Anwesh Sharma, Ankur Malik and Akash Luitel who averaged at 14.50, 6.33, 13.50 & 2.20 respectively in the previous season. They posted equally poor opening partnerships in the six games last season. They posted 38, 1, 18, 5, 27 & 7 runs before their first dismissal. Sikkim never possessed a good batting order. Services had a strong season last season and conceded 19, 4, 0, 20, 31, 28 & 48 runs before picking their first wicket in the games. They were expensive in their games against the strong teams last season but otherwise posed a very strong bowler.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: Services 1.01 Bet on Melbet Match Winner: Sikkim 15.00 Bet on 1xBet

Services vs Sikkim Toss Prediction

The majority of the past games played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy have been won by the team chasing. It goes without saying that the team winning the toss is certain to field first in this game.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 30 to 34 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain mostly sunny.

Sikkim Player List

Kranthi Kumar, Yogen Lepcha, Bibek Diyali, Anwesh Sharma, Tashi Bhalla, Palzor Tamang, Anil Subba, Liyan Khan, Dinesh Dhobi, Rajiv Darjee, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Rahul Tamang, Nasun Tamang, Sumit Singh, Md Saptulla, Dinesh Rai, Lee Yong Lepcha, Akash Luitel, Mohammad Ronak, Anureet Singh, Varun Sood, Ankur Malik, James Lepcha, Mandup Bhutia, Melu Kranti Kumar, Md Kush, Ashish Thapa, Ajay Pradhan, Nitesh Gupta, Phur Tshering Lepcha, Nilesh Lamichaney, Kishan Karki, Bijay Prasad, Tarun Sharma, Narchung Lepcha, Chitiz Tamang, Bhushan Subba, Pankaj Kumar Rawat

Sikkim predicted playing XI:

Arun Chhetri Batsman Pankaj Rawat Batsman Nilesh Lamichaney Batsman Ashish Thapa Captain and wicketkeeper Sumit Singh Batsman Anwesh Sharma Wicket-keeper batsman Palzor Tamang All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Tarun Sharma Bowler Ankur Malik Bowler Bijay Prasad Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim did not have a good season last year and lacked majorly in the batting and the bowling department.

Services Player List

Rajat Paliwal, Sufiyan Alam, Sagar Sharma, Lakhan Singh, Diwesh Pathania, Poonam Poonia, Mohit Ahlawat, Rahul Singh, Arjun Sharma, Nitin Tanwar, Raushan Raj, Vikash Yadav, Gaurav Sharma, Sachidanand Pandey, Devender Lohchab, Mohit Kumar, Vikas Yadav, Navneet Singh, Amit Pachhara, Varun Choudhary, Trivendra Kumar, Nakul Sharma, Parth Rekhade, Ravi Chauhan, Abhishek Tiwari, Vikas Hathwala, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Shubham Rohilla, Nakul Verma, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Tiwari, Hardik Sethi, Arpit Guleria, Pulkit Narang, Raj Bahadur, Sachin Shinde, Lovekesh Bansal, Nitin Yadav, Shamsher Yadav, Anshul Gupta

Services Predicted XI:

Rajat Paliwal (c) Batsman Anshul Gupta Batsman Devender Lohchab Batsman and Wicket-keeper Shubham Rohilla Batsman Ravi Chauhan Batsman Rahul Singh Batsman Pulkit Narang All-rounder Diwesh Pathania Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Nishan Singh Bowler Arpit Guleria Bowler

Services Team Form

This will be the first match for Services in the competition. They had a strong batting line-up last season but need to do better with their bowling.

Services vs Sikkim Head-to-Head Record

Sikkim and Services have never contested in the 20 over format. This will be their first face-off in the format.

Services Won:

Sikkim Won:

No Result/ Abandoned:

Services vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Services won their last game of the previous season of the SMAT 2023. They played against Jammu and Kashmir and went in to bowl first. J&K scored 149 runs in the game. Services surpassed the target in the last over of the game with 3 wickets to spare. Rahul Singh (47) and Amit Pachchara (47*) were the highest scorers in the game for Services.

On the other hand, Sikkim lost their last game against Jharkhand by a huge margin. They went in to bat first and bundled out at 58 runs in the game. Ashish Thapa was the top scorer from the game with 23 runs while the others settled for a meagre score in the game. Jharkhand scored 61 runs in 6 overs, winning the game by 9 wickets. Sikkim has a poor squad and will go in as underdogs in the fixture.

Services vs Sikkim T20 Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium, Mumbai Services Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.01 Bet Now! Sikkim Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 16.37 Bet Now!

Services vs Sikkim Top Batters

Rahul Singh to be the top batter for Services

Rahul Singh was the top scorer from Services in the previous season of the competition. He scored 192 runs in 7 games at an average of 32.00. He possessed a strike rate of 131.50 and smashed a fifty in the tournament as well.

Ashish Thapa to be Sikkim's top batter

Ashish Thapa was the top batter from Sikkim last season. Thapa was the only impactful batter in the competition, scoring 127 runs in 6 innings at an average of 21.16, laced with a fifty. He will be the top pick the batting unit of Sikkim for the upcoming game.

Services vs Sikkim Top Bowlers

Pulkit Narang to be the top bowler for Services

Pulkit Narang has plucked 18 wickets in his 14 T20 games of his career. The youngster picked 12 wickets in 7 games last season for Services and was a big reason for their success in the season.

Lee Yong Lepcha to be the top bowler for Sikkim

Lee Yong Lepcha was the top bowler from Sikkim last season. Despite a poor bowling order of the team, Lepcha was the best out of the lot and picked 3 wickets in 6 games of the season. He had an economy rate of 7.81 in the competition.