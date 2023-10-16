Services vs Sikkim Match Prediction
SER
99%
Chance of Winning
SIK
1%
T20
Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium
Facts:
- Sikkim and Services have never contested in the 20 over format.
- Sikkim have lost their last six SMAT fixtures.
Services vs Sikkim Chance of Winning
Services and Sikkim will be motivated to mark their entry into the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. Services were pooled in a fairly competitive group last season where they won five games and lost two fixtures in seven games. However, they failed to qualify for the play-offs adhering to being placed in the 4th place with a lower net run rate than the teams placed above them. They will look to start their season with strong results to make up for their last season.
Sikkim did not have a good season last year. They were placed in the Elite Group E and managed to lose all the games they played in the competition. They did not win a single game and finished at the bottom of their respective group table with a terrible net run rate. However, they will look to do better this season but will have a tough time facing Services in their opening game.
Services will blatantly be a stronger team on the ground between the two. They have the likes of fit players and a number of options in their batting and bowling line-up. They will go in as match favourites for the upcoming fixture.
- Services's chance of winning: 99%
- Sikkim’s chance of winning: 1%
Services vs Sikkim Betting Tips
Sikkim to score low before 1st dismissal
Sikkim had a very disappointing season in the previous season with poor batting and bowling performances. The opening line-up of Sikkim revolved around Pankaj Rawat, Anwesh Sharma, Ankur Malik and Akash Luitel who averaged at 14.50, 6.33, 13.50 & 2.20 respectively in the previous season. They posted equally poor opening partnerships in the six games last season. They posted 38, 1, 18, 5, 27 & 7 runs before their first dismissal. Sikkim never possessed a good batting order. Services had a strong season last season and conceded 19, 4, 0, 20, 31, 28 & 48 runs before picking their first wicket in the games. They were expensive in their games against the strong teams last season but otherwise posed a very strong bowler.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: Services
Match Winner: Sikkim
Services vs Sikkim Toss Prediction
The majority of the past games played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy have been won by the team chasing. It goes without saying that the team winning the toss is certain to field first in this game.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover between 30 to 34 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is no possibility of rain on the match-day and the skies will remain mostly sunny.
Sikkim Player List
Kranthi Kumar, Yogen Lepcha, Bibek Diyali, Anwesh Sharma, Tashi Bhalla, Palzor Tamang, Anil Subba, Liyan Khan, Dinesh Dhobi, Rajiv Darjee, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Rahul Tamang, Nasun Tamang, Sumit Singh, Md Saptulla, Dinesh Rai, Lee Yong Lepcha, Akash Luitel, Mohammad Ronak, Anureet Singh, Varun Sood, Ankur Malik, James Lepcha, Mandup Bhutia, Melu Kranti Kumar, Md Kush, Ashish Thapa, Ajay Pradhan, Nitesh Gupta, Phur Tshering Lepcha, Nilesh Lamichaney, Kishan Karki, Bijay Prasad, Tarun Sharma, Narchung Lepcha, Chitiz Tamang, Bhushan Subba, Pankaj Kumar Rawat
Sikkim predicted playing XI:
|
Arun Chhetri
|
Batsman
|
Pankaj Rawat
|
Batsman
|
Nilesh Lamichaney
|
Batsman
|
Ashish Thapa
|
Captain and wicketkeeper
|
Sumit Singh
|
Batsman
|
Anwesh Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper batsman
|
Palzor Tamang
|
All-rounder
|
Lee Yong Lepcha
|
Bowler
|
Tarun Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Ankur Malik
|
Bowler
|
Bijay Prasad
|
Bowler
Sikkim Team Form
Sikkim did not have a good season last year and lacked majorly in the batting and the bowling department.
Services Player List
Rajat Paliwal, Sufiyan Alam, Sagar Sharma, Lakhan Singh, Diwesh Pathania, Poonam Poonia, Mohit Ahlawat, Rahul Singh, Arjun Sharma, Nitin Tanwar, Raushan Raj, Vikash Yadav, Gaurav Sharma, Sachidanand Pandey, Devender Lohchab, Mohit Kumar, Vikas Yadav, Navneet Singh, Amit Pachhara, Varun Choudhary, Trivendra Kumar, Nakul Sharma, Parth Rekhade, Ravi Chauhan, Abhishek Tiwari, Vikas Hathwala, Gahlaut Rahul Singh, Shubham Rohilla, Nakul Verma, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Tiwari, Hardik Sethi, Arpit Guleria, Pulkit Narang, Raj Bahadur, Sachin Shinde, Lovekesh Bansal, Nitin Yadav, Shamsher Yadav, Anshul Gupta
Services Predicted XI:
|
Rajat Paliwal (c)
|
Batsman
|
Anshul Gupta
|
Batsman
|
Devender Lohchab
|
Batsman and Wicket-keeper
|
Shubham Rohilla
|
Batsman
|
Ravi Chauhan
|
Batsman
|
Rahul Singh
|
Batsman
|
Pulkit Narang
|
All-rounder
|
Diwesh Pathania
|
Bowler
|
Poonam Poonia
|
Bowler
|
Nishan Singh
|
Bowler
|
Arpit Guleria
|
Bowler
Services Team Form
This will be the first match for Services in the competition. They had a strong batting line-up last season but need to do better with their bowling.
Services vs Sikkim Head-to-Head Record
Sikkim and Services have never contested in the 20 over format. This will be their first face-off in the format.
- Services Won:
- Sikkim Won:
- No Result/ Abandoned:
Services vs Sikkim Betting Odds
Services won their last game of the previous season of the SMAT 2023. They played against Jammu and Kashmir and went in to bowl first. J&K scored 149 runs in the game. Services surpassed the target in the last over of the game with 3 wickets to spare. Rahul Singh (47) and Amit Pachchara (47*) were the highest scorers in the game for Services.
On the other hand, Sikkim lost their last game against Jharkhand by a huge margin. They went in to bat first and bundled out at 58 runs in the game. Ashish Thapa was the top scorer from the game with 23 runs while the others settled for a meagre score in the game. Jharkhand scored 61 runs in 6 overs, winning the game by 9 wickets. Sikkim has a poor squad and will go in as underdogs in the fixture.
Services vs Sikkim
T20
Dr DY Patil Sports Stadium, Mumbai
Services vs Sikkim Top Batters
Rahul Singh to be the top batter for Services
Rahul Singh was the top scorer from Services in the previous season of the competition. He scored 192 runs in 7 games at an average of 32.00. He possessed a strike rate of 131.50 and smashed a fifty in the tournament as well.
Ashish Thapa to be Sikkim's top batter
Ashish Thapa was the top batter from Sikkim last season. Thapa was the only impactful batter in the competition, scoring 127 runs in 6 innings at an average of 21.16, laced with a fifty. He will be the top pick the batting unit of Sikkim for the upcoming game.
Services vs Sikkim Top Bowlers
Pulkit Narang to be the top bowler for Services
Pulkit Narang has plucked 18 wickets in his 14 T20 games of his career. The youngster picked 12 wickets in 7 games last season for Services and was a big reason for their success in the season.
Lee Yong Lepcha to be the top bowler for Sikkim
Lee Yong Lepcha was the top bowler from Sikkim last season. Despite a poor bowling order of the team, Lepcha was the best out of the lot and picked 3 wickets in 6 games of the season. He had an economy rate of 7.81 in the competition.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Services
- Services to win the match @ 1.01 (1xBet)
- Sikkim to win the match @ 15.00 (1xBet)
1xbet