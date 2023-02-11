New South Wales vs Tasmania Match Prediction NSW 30 % Chance of Winning TAS 70 % Bet now! New South Wales and Tasmania are going to face each other in Sheffield Shield 2022-23 season group stage match on Saturday 11th February 2023 from 5:00 am IST at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia. It is going to be a four-day test match between both of these teams in the domestic league of Australia. This is going to be the seventh match for both of these teams in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 season of the league. New South Wales has played disappointing cricket till now in the season. They haven’t won even a single match till now and their chances of winning the Sheffield Shield trophy are almost nil. Out of the six matches played, New South Wales has lost three and drawn three matches. They just have seven points to their name and are at the very bottom of the points table. They would want to register at least one win before the season ends. Tasmania, on the other hand, has not been at its best but still is in a decent position in the league. The Tasmanian players have shown grit and compassion whenever needed. Out of the six matches played, the Tasmanian cricket team has won two, lost two, and drawn two. They have twenty-one points to their name which is not so bad and are in the third position on the points table. They will be starting as the favourites to win against New South Wales in the forthcoming match.

Facts The Sydney Cricket Ground is an interesting venue as it does not offer much support to fast bowlers which is very unlikely in Australia. The pitch here gives the batters an opportunity to score big runs once set. The pitch has a lot of cracks that start opening up from Day 2 or the morning of Day 3 and help the spinners.

New South Wales has disappointed a lot as a batting unit as its batters have not been able to score runs consistently. If we are to name a few Kurtis Patterson, their captain, and Moises Henriques are the two players who have helped the team reach here. The team will depend a lot on both of them in this upcoming match against Tasmania.

Talking about the bowling department, Ben Dwarshius is a bowler everyone can look forward to. He has been consistent till now in the Sheffield Shield trophy and also has a good amount of experience.

Tim Ward has been Tasmania’s best batter in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 trophy till now and is the third-highest run-scorer in the league. He has been in terrific form and has scored 421 runs in 6 matches. He will be the batter to look forward to in this upcoming match against New South Wales.

Tasmania’s bowlers have also breathed fire in this league so far. Jackson Bird has been the pick of the pack and has taken 23 wickets in just 6 matches. If Tasmania is to win this match and move higher on the points table, Jackson Bird should make the stumps fly off the batters of New South Wales.

Tasmania, on the other hand, has not been at its best but still is in a decent position in the league. The Tasmanian players have shown grit and compassion whenever needed. Out of the six matches played, the Tasmanian cricket team has won two, lost two, and drawn two. They have twenty-one points to their name which is not so bad and are in the third position on the points table. They will be starting as the favourites to win against New South Wales in the forthcoming match.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

We would like to favour Tasmania to win this match as the team is in really good form. The batters are capable of scoring big runs as well as the bowlers are capable of dismissing any batter. We predict Tasmania’s cricket team to win this match with an 80/20 chance of winning against the New South Wales cricket team.

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New South Wales vs Tasmania Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If New South Wales bats first, the first innings total is going to be something between 200-220 runs on the board.

Tasmania has a good batting lineup of experienced and international players and they are in top form. If Tasmania bats first, the first innings score would be between 280-300 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – Tasmania to win the match.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground which is a ground that favors the batting team more. Both teams are expected to win the toss and chose to bat first. They would want to put some runs on the board and put the opponent under pressure in the match.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are minimal but passing showers are expected during the match. The weather and wind on offer might support fast bowlers a bit otherwise this is going to be a run-scoring fest. Let us see if we have a full game or if rain plays a spoilsport in the match.

New South Wales Player List

New South Wales Squad – Kurtis Patterson (c), Daniel Hughes, Jason Sangha, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gikes, Baxter Holt (wk), Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Mickey Edwards, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Hayden Kerr, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher.

New South Wales Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Kurtis Patterson (c) Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Jason Sangha Batter Moises Henriques Batter Matthew Gikes Batter Baxter Holt (wk) Batter Chris Green Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Mickey Edwards Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales lost their previous match to Victoria by 69 runs. Their team is not in great form currently are looking towards registering their first win in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 season.

Tasmania Player List

Tasmania Squad – Tim Ward, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Tim Paine.

Tasmania Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Tim Ward Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Matthew Wade Batter Ben McDermott Batter Jordan Silk (c) Batter Jake Doran (wk) Batter Beau Webster Batter Jarrod Freeman Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania is coming from a big loss by 208 runs to South Australia but their team knows how to bounce back in style and will come back for sure by winning this match against New South Wales.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Betting Odds

The odds in favour of New South Wales winning the match are 2.11 whereas the odds in favour of Tasmania winning are 1.73. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

New South Wales Betting Odds – 2.11

Tasmania Betting Odds – 1.73

New South Wales vs Tasmania Top Team Batters

Kurtis Patterson will be the most important batter for New South Wales as he is the captain and would want to lead from the front. He has done well till now in the league and will be expected to score more runs in the coming match.

Top Batter Bets for Kurtis Patterson – 4.5

Tim Ward has been Tasmania’s best batter in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 trophy till now and is the third-highest run-scorer in the league. He has been in terrific form and has scored 421 runs in 6 matches. He will be the batter to look forward to in this upcoming match against New South Wales.

Top Batter Bets for Tim Ward – 5.4

New South Wales vs Tasmania Top Team Bowlers

Talking about the bowling department, Ben Dwarshius is a bowler everyone can look forward to in the New South Wales team. He has been consistent till now in the Sheffield Shield trophy and also has a good amount of experience.

Top Bowler Bets for Ben Dwarshius - 6.2

Tasmania’s bowlers have also breathed fire in this league so far. Jackson Bird has been the pick of the pack and has taken 23 wickets in just 6 matches. If Tasmania is to win this match and move higher on the points table, Jackson Bird should make the stumps fly off the batters of New South Wales.

Top Bowler Bets for Jackson Bird - 4.73