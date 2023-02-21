New South Wales vs Queensland Sheffield Shield Match Prediction QL 70 % Chance of Winning NSW 30 % Bet Now! New South Wales and Queensland are going to clash against each other for the second time in the Sheffield Shield on 21st February 2023 at The Gabba, Brisbane. New South Wales and Queensland are currently 6th and 3rd in the points table of the Sheffield Shield tournament. Both teams played 7 matches each in the tournament respectively and New South Wales has not registered their first win yet, while Queensland won 2 of their 7 matches. New South Wales is currently in the last spot on the points table with just 7 points. They last played against Tasmania and played really well but the match ended with a draw. New South Wales ended up giving a target of 286 runs and Tasmania was able to play just 8 overs in their second innings which resulted in a draw. Daniel Hughes and Kurtis Patterson were the stand-out players for New South Wales with the bat, while Sean Abbott and Adam Zampa were phenomenal with the ball. Queensland last played against Victoria and lost the game by a huge margin of 164 runs. They scored 175 runs in their first innings and just 185 runs in the second innings. Jack Clayton and Michael Neser were the top batters for Queensland. Michael Neser and Xavier Bartlett were the best bowlers for their team in the previous game. With New South Wales having minimal points in their account they will look out to be on the winning side in the upcoming game and gain those points to level up in the points table as they are currently in the last spot of the table and almost eliminated from the tournament.

Facts The Gabba, Brisbane will host their fourth game of the tournament and the hosts have won 2 out of 3 matches they’ve played over here and haven’t lost a game on this venue.

Daniel Hughes of New South Wales had an average of 120 runs in the previous game. He was the highest run-scorer for New South Wales with 241 runs in just 2 innings. We are rooting for him to be New South Wales’s best batter against Queensland on 21st February 2023.

Joe Burns has played only 7 games and has scored 391 in the tournament. He played an immaculate knock of 72 runs in their match against Western Australia. Joe Burns can be in the way of New South Wales’s first victory in the tournament. We are backing Joe Burns to be Queensland’s highest run-scorer against New South Wales.

Michael Neser and Mark Steketee are the best bowlers on their team. They both have 29 wickets each to their account in the Sheffield Shield.

New South Wales vs Queensland Chance of Winning

New South Wales is the only team in the Sheffield Shield who haven’t registered their first win in the tournament. Meanwhile, Queensland won their first and fourth game in the tournament against Tasmania and New South Wales is among the top 3 teams in the tournament. Therefore, we back Queensland to continue with their form from the game against Victoria and defeat New South Wales on 21st February 2023.

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New South Wales vs Queensland Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

New South Wales are coming from a draw match against Tasmania. Meanwhile, Queensland struggled to win their previous game and lost the match by 164 runs. Queensland would like to be in the top 2 spots by defeating New South Wales on Tuesday. New South Wales has played 7 matches in the tournament and could not win a single game.

If Queensland bat first, they will score around 240-280 runs in the first innings of the game. The first innings score is expected to be around 225-240 if the New South Wales bats first in the match.

Final Prediction of the game – Queensland to win against New South Wales on the 21st of February 2023.

New South Wales vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

The surface at The Gabba, Brisbane, is a well-balanced track which can give assistance to both batters as well as bowlers. The average first-inning score here at this pitch is 250 runs plus. The team winning the toss will most likely prefer to defend the target on this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature forecast is expected at The Gabba, Brisbane to go between 28-30°C during the match day with 70% humidity. The 21 km/hr wind blow can help the bowlers with the new ball. There are no chances of precipitation during the fixture. Hence, the teams do not need to worry about par and DLS scores coming into play for the match between New South Wales and Queensland on 21st February 2023.

New South Wales Player List

New South Wales Squad – Kurtis Patterson (c), Daniel Hughes, Jason Sangha, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gikes, Baxter Holt (wk), Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Mickey Edwards, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Hayden Kerr, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher.

New South Wales Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Kurtis Patterson (c) Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Jason Sangha Batter Moises Henriques Batter Matthew Gikes Batter Baxter Holt (wk) Batter Chris Green Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Mickey Edwards Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales will aim to beat Queensland in their 8th match of the tournament and account for their first win in the Sheffield Shield. New South Wales is now in the last position in the points table with just 7 points. They have lost 3 games out of the 7 matches they have played.

Queensland Player List

Queensland Squad: Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitchell Swepson, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth

Queensland Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Michael Neser All Rounder Matt Renshaw Batter Joe Burns All Rounder Bryce Street Batter Jack Clayton Batter Sam Truloff All Rounder Gurinder Sandhu Batter James Bazley Bowler Mark Stekette Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Xavier Barlett Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland have played 7 matches in the tournament so far and have managed to win two matches against Tasmania and Victoria. Queensland is in the 3rd position on the points table with 2 losses and 3 draws.

New South Wales vs Queensland Betting Odds

The odds in favour of New South Wales winning the match are 1.78 whereas the odds in favour of Queensland are 2. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

New South Wales Betting Odds - 1.78

Queensland Betting Odds - 2

New South Wales vs Queensland Top Team Batters

New South Wales has 2 stand-out players in their panel. Kurtis Patterson and Daniel Hughes are the men opposition should be worried about in the game. Daniel Hughes can play a winning knock against Queensland on 21st February 2023.

Top Batter Bets for Daniel Hughes - 4.5

Queensland has a player who can bat as well as bowl amazingly well in the game. Michael Neser has amassed 150-plus runs with an average of 25. Michael Neser is also the team’s key bowler to pick wickets in the match. Queensland will need his excellence against New South Wales on Thursday.

Top Batter Bets for Michael Neser - 4.74

New South Wales vs Queensland Top Team Bowlers

New South Wales has Adam Zampa who can be the best bowler in their team. Adam Zampa has picked up 6 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 24.33.

Top Bowler Bets for Adam Zampa - 4.32

Mark Steketee and Michael Neser are the two main bowlers for Queensland. Mark Steketee has troubled the opposition batsman in the latter half of the game with the ball. Michael Neser has picked up 23 wickets in 5 matches.

Top Bowler Bets for Mark Steketee - 3.74