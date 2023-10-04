BLU (New South Wales) vs BUL (Queensland) Match Prediction

BLU

35%

Chance of Winning

BUL

65%

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1.5
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Sydney Showground Stadium

New South Wales and Queensland will meet in the second game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24 on October 4. The game is scheduled to be played at Sydney Showground Stadiumand will commence from 5:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • QUN leads the tally by 2-1 against NSW in their last five clashes.
  • Their last clash was won by Queensland by 5 wickets.

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New South Wales vs Queensland Chances of Winning

New South Wales is the most successful team and has won the title 47 times since the beginning of the tournament. The last time they won the title was in the 2019/20 season but the team fell into a hole after that and were unable to produce favourable results. Last season, they finished at the bottom of the table with no wins, five losses and as many draws. They had only 16.31 points by the end of the tournament.

On the other hand, Queensland has won the title on nine occasions. They won the 2020/21 title and will be excited to grab the title this year after their campaign last season. Last year, Queensland won four games, lost two and had four draws in their campaign. This led them to finish third in the standings with 41.69 points to their name. They look strong and will be expected to do better this season.

New South Wales had an upsetting campaign last season where they could not win even a single game. Without many changes in the squad, the team will definitely be underdogs against Queensland who had a far better season.

New South Wales chance of winning - 35%

Queensland chance of winning - 65%

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New South Wales vs Queensland Betting Tips

New South Wales has the likes of Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes, Kurtis Patterson in the batting order. Moises Henriques will contribute in both the departments whereas Chris Tremain and Chris Green will be joined by Jackson Bird in the bowling order.

Queensland has talented batters like Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw and Ben McDermott in the batting line-up. Michael Neser and Mark Steketee will look to reciprocate a similar performance this season as well.

New South Wales vs Queensland Toss Prediction

The surface at the Sydney Showground Stadium will assist the pacers as it has some assistance for the bowlers at the start of the innings. However, batters might fancy their chances towards the back end. Team winning the toss should opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The skies will be partly cloudy with an average temperature up to 29 degree Celsius during the day. There is no prediction of rain on the game day.

New South Wales Player List

Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Matthew Gilkes

Wicket Keeper

Daniel Hughes

Batsman

Ollie Davies

Batsman

Kurtis Patterson

Batsman

Moises Henriques ©

All-rounder

Joel Davies

Batsman

Ben Dwarshuis

Bowler

Hayden Kerr

All-rounder

Chris Green

Bowler

Chris Tremain

Bowler

Jackson Bird

Bowler

New South Wales Recent Form

New South Wales had a poor season last year. They lacked majorly in their bowling and will have to fill that hole in order to win the game.

Queensland Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Usman Khawaja (c)

Batsman

Ben McDermott

Batter

Sam Heazlett

Batsman

Matthew Renshaw

Batsman

Max Bryant

Batsman

Jimmy Peirson (wk)

Wicket Keeper

Michael Neser

All-rounder

Mark Steketee

Bowler

Gurinder Sandhu

Bowler

Kane Richardson

Bowler

Matt Kuhnemann

Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

Queensland were extremely cut-throat with their bowling attacks last season. They also have a balanced batting order.

New South Wales vs Queensland Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, QUN leads the tally by 2-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Queensland - 2

New South Wales - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 2

New South Wales vs Queensland Betting Odds

Queensland to score higher before their first dismissal

New South Wales struggled with their opening partnership in the Sheffield Shield last season. In their clash against Queensland last season, they scored 20 & 2 runs before their first dismissal. Whereas Queensland scored 24 & 12 runs for the first wicket. QUN scored higher in both the innings. Moreover, the QUN bowlers will keep NSW batters in check and should win you a bonus from this betting tip.

New South Wales vs Queensland

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Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

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New South Wales Blues

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New South Wales vs Queensland Best Batters

Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales’ Best Batter

Daniel Hughes scored 537 runs in 15 innings for NSW last season at an average of 41.30. He was the top scorer in the team and will be expected to do the same in the upcoming game.

Usman Khawaja to be Queensland’s Best Batter

Usman Khawaja did not play many games last season. He featured in 5 innings, scoring 203 runs at an average of 40.60. He is a terrific First-class batter who averages at 44.85 in the format.

New South Wales vs Queensland Best Bowlers

Jackson Bird to be New South Wales’ Best Bowler

Jackson Bird was a huge bowling figure in Tasmania last season. The team relied on him to do their bowling bid that led him to pick 31 wickets last season in 16 innings. He had an economy of 2.59 in the season. In his last meeting against SOA, he picked 7 wickets in the game. He joined forces with NSW this season and will be instrumental in their games.

Michael Neser to be Queensland’s Best Bowler

Michael Neser was one of the top wicket takers in the competition last season. He picked 40 wickets for QUN last season at an average of 16.67 and an economy rate of 2.45.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Queensland

New South Wales’ last game in the previous season ended up in a draw. They faced South Australia and scored 447/9 & 247/3 in the two innings respectively. Ryan Hackney scored 78 & 102 runs whereas Jack Edwards struck a fantastic 138 runs in the game. Moises Henriques and Daniel Hughes were the other key batters in the team. They conceded 309/7 & 290/7 by SOA in the game, which eventually resulted in a draw. Ryan Hadley picked 5 wickets for NSW. NSW had a weak bowling order where Chris Green and Chris Tremain were the only two impactful bowlers in the team.

Queensland also faced a draw in their last outing of the Sheffield Shield. Playing against Tasmania, they conceded 479/7 & 252/5 in both the innings. Liam Guthrie managed to pick 5 wickets in the game. The batting order was not very impressive in the game as they scored 300 & 184/1 in the game. However, the game could not be finished in time, leading to a draw. Max Bryant made a contribution of 84 runs whereas Bryce Street shined with the innings of 34 & 102* in the two innings. The team had more proficiency in their bowling than the latter. Having several capable options in the bowling line-up made it possible to win four games last season.

Things are looking pretty worrisome for New South Wales with the current squad. They have a decent batting order but lack majorly in their bowling options. Whereas Queensland has a sound bowling order and a balanced batting line-up that enabled them to win a few games last year. In the last five clashes between the sides, Queensland won on two occasions whereas New South Wales could only win once. Infact, their last clash in February resulted in Queensland favour who won the game by 5 wickets. Queensland are expected to win this affair based on the above stated facts.

New South Wales to win @ 2.43 (Parimatch)

Queensland to win @ 1.52 (Parimatch)

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