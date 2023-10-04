BLU (New South Wales) vs BUL (Queensland) Match Prediction
BLU
35%
Chance of Winning
BUL
65%
First class
Sydney Showground Stadium
Facts:
- QUN leads the tally by 2-1 against NSW in their last five clashes.
- Their last clash was won by Queensland by 5 wickets.
New South Wales vs Queensland Chances of Winning
New South Wales is the most successful team and has won the title 47 times since the beginning of the tournament. The last time they won the title was in the 2019/20 season but the team fell into a hole after that and were unable to produce favourable results. Last season, they finished at the bottom of the table with no wins, five losses and as many draws. They had only 16.31 points by the end of the tournament.
On the other hand, Queensland has won the title on nine occasions. They won the 2020/21 title and will be excited to grab the title this year after their campaign last season. Last year, Queensland won four games, lost two and had four draws in their campaign. This led them to finish third in the standings with 41.69 points to their name. They look strong and will be expected to do better this season.
New South Wales had an upsetting campaign last season where they could not win even a single game. Without many changes in the squad, the team will definitely be underdogs against Queensland who had a far better season.
New South Wales chance of winning - 35%
Queensland chance of winning - 65%
New South Wales vs Queensland Betting Tips
New South Wales has the likes of Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes, Kurtis Patterson in the batting order. Moises Henriques will contribute in both the departments whereas Chris Tremain and Chris Green will be joined by Jackson Bird in the bowling order.
Queensland has talented batters like Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw and Ben McDermott in the batting line-up. Michael Neser and Mark Steketee will look to reciprocate a similar performance this season as well.
New South Wales vs Queensland Toss Prediction
The surface at the Sydney Showground Stadium will assist the pacers as it has some assistance for the bowlers at the start of the innings. However, batters might fancy their chances towards the back end. Team winning the toss should opt to bat first.
Weather Report
The skies will be partly cloudy with an average temperature up to 29 degree Celsius during the day. There is no prediction of rain on the game day.
New South Wales Player List
Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Daniel Hughes
|
Batsman
|
Ollie Davies
|
Batsman
|
Kurtis Patterson
|
Batsman
|
Moises Henriques ©
|
All-rounder
|
Joel Davies
|
Batsman
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
Bowler
|
Hayden Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
Bowler
|
Chris Tremain
|
Bowler
|
Jackson Bird
|
Bowler
New South Wales Recent Form
New South Wales had a poor season last year. They lacked majorly in their bowling and will have to fill that hole in order to win the game.
Queensland Player List
Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Usman Khawaja (c)
|
Batsman
|
Ben McDermott
|
Batter
|
Sam Heazlett
|
Batsman
|
Matthew Renshaw
|
Batsman
|
Max Bryant
|
Batsman
|
Jimmy Peirson (wk)
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Michael Neser
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Steketee
|
Bowler
|
Gurinder Sandhu
|
Bowler
|
Kane Richardson
|
Bowler
|
Matt Kuhnemann
|
Bowler
Queensland Recent Form
Queensland were extremely cut-throat with their bowling attacks last season. They also have a balanced batting order.
New South Wales vs Queensland Head-to-Head
In the last five clashes between the sides, QUN leads the tally by 2-1.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Queensland - 2
New South Wales - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 2
New South Wales vs Queensland Betting Odds
Queensland to score higher before their first dismissal
New South Wales struggled with their opening partnership in the Sheffield Shield last season. In their clash against Queensland last season, they scored 20 & 2 runs before their first dismissal. Whereas Queensland scored 24 & 12 runs for the first wicket. QUN scored higher in both the innings. Moreover, the QUN bowlers will keep NSW batters in check and should win you a bonus from this betting tip.
New South Wales vs Queensland
First class
Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney
New South Wales vs Queensland Best Batters
Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales’ Best Batter
Daniel Hughes scored 537 runs in 15 innings for NSW last season at an average of 41.30. He was the top scorer in the team and will be expected to do the same in the upcoming game.
Usman Khawaja to be Queensland’s Best Batter
Usman Khawaja did not play many games last season. He featured in 5 innings, scoring 203 runs at an average of 40.60. He is a terrific First-class batter who averages at 44.85 in the format.
New South Wales vs Queensland Best Bowlers
Jackson Bird to be New South Wales’ Best Bowler
Jackson Bird was a huge bowling figure in Tasmania last season. The team relied on him to do their bowling bid that led him to pick 31 wickets last season in 16 innings. He had an economy of 2.59 in the season. In his last meeting against SOA, he picked 7 wickets in the game. He joined forces with NSW this season and will be instrumental in their games.
Michael Neser to be Queensland’s Best Bowler
Michael Neser was one of the top wicket takers in the competition last season. He picked 40 wickets for QUN last season at an average of 16.67 and an economy rate of 2.45.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Queensland
Queensland also faced a draw in their last outing of the Sheffield Shield. Playing against Tasmania, they conceded 479/7 & 252/5 in both the innings. Liam Guthrie managed to pick 5 wickets in the game. The batting order was not very impressive in the game as they scored 300 & 184/1 in the game. However, the game could not be finished in time, leading to a draw. Max Bryant made a contribution of 84 runs whereas Bryce Street shined with the innings of 34 & 102* in the two innings. The team had more proficiency in their bowling than the latter. Having several capable options in the bowling line-up made it possible to win four games last season.
Things are looking pretty worrisome for New South Wales with the current squad. They have a decent batting order but lack majorly in their bowling options. Whereas Queensland has a sound bowling order and a balanced batting line-up that enabled them to win a few games last year. In the last five clashes between the sides, Queensland won on two occasions whereas New South Wales could only win once. Infact, their last clash in February resulted in Queensland favour who won the game by 5 wickets. Queensland are expected to win this affair based on the above stated facts.
New South Wales to win @ 2.43 (Parimatch)
Queensland to win @ 1.52 (Parimatch)
Parimatch