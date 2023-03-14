New South Wales vs South Australia Match Prediction SOA 70 % Chance of Winning NSW 30 % Bet Now! New South Wales and South Australia are all set to take on each other for the 2nd time in match no. 29 of the Sheffield Shield at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. The two sides last met on the 31st of October in which we saw a draw game between the teams. Since then, South Australia registered 2 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw game in the series. South Australia is currently in the 4th position of the points table with 26 points in their bag. New South Wales on the other hand is in the last spot of the points table with just 13 points and not a single win in 9 games. South Australia team has 2 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses to their name in 9 games and is out of the race for the finals of the series. The upcoming match will just be a dead rubber as both teams are out of the tournament and will play their last game in Sheffield’s Shield Series. South Australia is the 4th team in the series to register 2 back-to-back wins against Tasmania, and Western Australia. They lost their previous match against Queensland by 5 wickets. Ben Maneti smashed a phenomenal 88 runs taking South Australia to a controlling score of 272-10 in their first innings. The fate of South Australia turned when Queensland scored 290 runs in their first innings and took a lead of 18 runs. Spencer Johnson and Ben Maneti took 9 and 2 wickets each in the entire match for South Australia. South Australia gave Queensland a target of 93 runs which they chased in 26.2 overs losing 5 wickets. New South Wales registered their 5th loss against Victoria by 10 wickets. Moises Henriques’s 29 and Chirs Green’s 52 helped New South Wales pile on a score of 203 in the 1st innings. Liam Hatcher's remarkable spell of 4-95 crushed Queensland down to 331 in their 1st innings. New South Wales added another 130 on the scoreboard in their 2nd innings setting a target of just 3 runs for Victoria to chase. Victoria chased the target in just 2.2 overs and won the game by 10 wickets against New South Wales on the 2nd of March 2023.

New South Wales vs South Australia Chance of Winning

The South Australians are sitting in the 4th position of the Sheffield Shield having won 2 of their last 9 games. They have also not won a game in the last 2 matches in the tournament. They managed to draw the game against New South Wales in the last encounter of the series.

New South Wales on the other hand was the worst performer in Sheffield’s Shield Series with no wins in the tournament. They are winless in the 9 fixtures they have played and will aim to finish the series with at least 1 win against South Australia.

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New South Wales vs South Australia Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Daniel Drew is in some good form for South Australia throughout the series. Daniel Drew has been expected to score many runs this game as he’s got 1 century in 14 innings.

Liam Hatcher is certain to get more than 4 wickets for New South Wales, he was their leading wicket-taker with 4 wickets against Victoria. His economic stats are eye-balling. Fancy Liam Hatcher to keep on taking wickets for his team in their last game of the series.

Nathan McSweeney is also an asset batsman for South Australia. The batter has quite a good average rate of 38.75. and has run to account for as well as scoring 465 runs in 14 innings. Expect him to get another fast half-century against New South Wales.

For New South Wales, it's Moises Henriques who can score at a quick speed. He has notched up 454 runs at an average rate of 30.27.

New South Wales vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction

The Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia will host its 2nd match of the Sheffield Shield and the host of the venue hasn’t registered a win this venue yet. The surface is a neutral track with average-scoring matches. Batting first at the Karen Roltan Oval will always have its advantages as it helps to put a big score on the scoreboard and build on the pressure from the initial stage of the fixture.

Weather Report

It's going to be a pleasant day to be playing the game at the Karen Rolton Oval on Tuesday. Temperatures are set to hit 28°C. The forecast is expected to be sunny with a humidity rate of 50%. The wind speed of 22 mph will be beneficial for quick bowlers. There is a 15% chance of any form of precipitation but it’s highly unlikely for the rain Gods to make an appearance on 14th March 2023.

New South Wales Player List

New South Wales Squad – Daniel Hughes, Jason Sangha, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gikes, Baxter Holt (wk), Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Mickey Edwards, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Hayden Kerr, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher, Kurtis Patterson ©.

New South Wales Predicted Playing XI

PLAYER NAME ROLE Kurtis Patterson (c) Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Jason Sangha Batter Moises Henriques Batter Matthew Gikes Batter Baxter Holt (wk) Batter Chris Green Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Mickey Edwards Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales are one of the worst performers in the shield losing 5, drawing 4 and winning 0 games of their 9 games played. They sit in last position

South Australia Player List

South Australia Playing Squad - Kyle Brazell, Jordan Buckingham, Aidan Cahill, Bailey Capel, Jake Carder, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, David Grant, Travis Head, Issac Higgings, Henry Hunt, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Kelly, Ryan King, Jake Lehmann, Benjamin Manenti, Harry Matthias, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald, Nick Winter, Wes Agar.

Southern Australia Playing XI

Player Name Role Henry Hunt© Top Order Batter Jake Weatherald Top Order Batter Daniel Drew Middle Order Batsman Nathan McSweeney All Rounder Jake Lehmann Middle Order Batsman Thomas Kelly Middle Order Batsman Harry Nielsen Wicket Keeper Benjamin Manenti Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia are one of the mediocre teams in the Shield, they sit on the 4th spot of the league and have 2 wins in their 9 games played drawing 2 and 4 losses.

New South Wales vs South Australia Betting Odds

Currently the odds favour South Australia to win at 1.82 New South Wales has a win odd of 2.23. These betting odds have been calculated on the bases of team performance, player’s records, pitch and other factors.

South Australia Betting Odds: 1.82

New South Wales Betting Odds: 2.23

New South Wales vs South Australia Top Team Batters

Kurtis Patterson and Moises Henriques are the batters to watch out for New South Wales. Moises Henriques is their top scorer with 454 runs and Kurtis Patterson is 2nd with 417 runs

Top Batter Odds for Moises Henriques - 4.74

Daniel Drew and Nathan McSweeney are South Australia’s batting knights. Daniel Drew is South Australia’s highest run scorer with 487 runs. Nathan McSweeney is also having a very good season with the bat scoring 465 runs

Top Batter Odds for Daniel Drew - 5.45

New South Wales vs South Australia Top Team Bowlers

Liam Hatcher will be a bowler to watch out for. Liam Hatcher notched 4 wickets in the previous game.

Top Bowler Odds for Liam Hatcher - 6

Nathan McAndrew is having a stellar season in South Australia. McAndrew has 21 wickets in the tournament.

Top Bowler Odds for Nathan McAndrew - 5.4