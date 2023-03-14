New South Wales vs South Australia Match Prediction
SOA
70%
Chance of Winning
NSW
30%
Australia
Karen Rolton Oval
South Australia is the 4th team in the series to register 2 back-to-back wins against Tasmania, and Western Australia. They lost their previous match against Queensland by 5 wickets. Ben Maneti smashed a phenomenal 88 runs taking South Australia to a controlling score of 272-10 in their first innings. The fate of South Australia turned when Queensland scored 290 runs in their first innings and took a lead of 18 runs. Spencer Johnson and Ben Maneti took 9 and 2 wickets each in the entire match for South Australia. South Australia gave Queensland a target of 93 runs which they chased in 26.2 overs losing 5 wickets.
New South Wales registered their 5th loss against Victoria by 10 wickets. Moises Henriques’s 29 and Chirs Green’s 52 helped New South Wales pile on a score of 203 in the 1st innings. Liam Hatcher's remarkable spell of 4-95 crushed Queensland down to 331 in their 1st innings. New South Wales added another 130 on the scoreboard in their 2nd innings setting a target of just 3 runs for Victoria to chase. Victoria chased the target in just 2.2 overs and won the game by 10 wickets against New South Wales on the 2nd of March 2023.
Facts
- South Australia’s Daniel Drew will be a prominent batsman to watch out for. He has scored 487 runs in 7 matches and is the leading run-getter for South Australia in the series. Daniel Drew was also in fine form against Western Australia smashing 208 runs his highest score in the first innings of the tournament.
- For New South Wales it is Daniel Hughes who is the key player in the squad. The batter has scored 537 runs in this league and also is their 4th highest run-scorer in the tournament with an average of 38.36.
- Liam Hatcher was New South Wales’s best bowler in the previous game against Victoria. Liam Hatcher picked up 4 wickets at an economy of 3.7 and will be a key threat to South Australia on the 14th of March 2023.
- South Australia’s Nathan McAndrew is currently the leading wicket-taker for his team taking 21 wickets with an average of 32.52.
New South Wales vs South Australia Chance of Winning
The South Australians are sitting in the 4th position of the Sheffield Shield having won 2 of their last 9 games. They have also not won a game in the last 2 matches in the tournament. They managed to draw the game against New South Wales in the last encounter of the series.
New South Wales on the other hand was the worst performer in Sheffield’s Shield Series with no wins in the tournament. They are winless in the 9 fixtures they have played and will aim to finish the series with at least 1 win against South Australia.
New South Wales vs South Australia Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
- Daniel Drew is in some good form for South Australia throughout the series. Daniel Drew has been expected to score many runs this game as he’s got 1 century in 14 innings.
- Liam Hatcher is certain to get more than 4 wickets for New South Wales, he was their leading wicket-taker with 4 wickets against Victoria. His economic stats are eye-balling. Fancy Liam Hatcher to keep on taking wickets for his team in their last game of the series.
- Nathan McSweeney is also an asset batsman for South Australia. The batter has quite a good average rate of 38.75. and has run to account for as well as scoring 465 runs in 14 innings. Expect him to get another fast half-century against New South Wales.
- For New South Wales, it's Moises Henriques who can score at a quick speed. He has notched up 454 runs at an average rate of 30.27.
New South Wales vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction
The Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia will host its 2nd match of the Sheffield Shield and the host of the venue hasn’t registered a win this venue yet. The surface is a neutral track with average-scoring matches. Batting first at the Karen Roltan Oval will always have its advantages as it helps to put a big score on the scoreboard and build on the pressure from the initial stage of the fixture.
Weather Report
It's going to be a pleasant day to be playing the game at the Karen Rolton Oval on Tuesday. Temperatures are set to hit 28°C. The forecast is expected to be sunny with a humidity rate of 50%. The wind speed of 22 mph will be beneficial for quick bowlers. There is a 15% chance of any form of precipitation but it’s highly unlikely for the rain Gods to make an appearance on 14th March 2023.
New South Wales Player List
New South Wales Squad – Daniel Hughes, Jason Sangha, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gikes, Baxter Holt (wk), Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Mickey Edwards, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Hayden Kerr, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher, Kurtis Patterson ©.
New South Wales Predicted Playing XI
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Kurtis Patterson (c)
|
Batter
|
Daniel Hughes
|
Batter
|
Jason Sangha
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques
|
Batter
|
Matthew Gikes
|
Batter
|
Baxter Holt (wk)
|
Batter
|
Chris Green
|
Bowler
|
Chris Tremain
|
Bowler
|
Mickey Edwards
|
Bowler
|
Sean Abbott
|
Bowler
|
Adam Zampa
|
Bowler
New South Wales Team Form
New South Wales are one of the worst performers in the shield losing 5, drawing 4 and winning 0 games of their 9 games played. They sit in last position
South Australia Player List
South Australia Playing Squad - Kyle Brazell, Jordan Buckingham, Aidan Cahill, Bailey Capel, Jake Carder, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, David Grant, Travis Head, Issac Higgings, Henry Hunt, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Kelly, Ryan King, Jake Lehmann, Benjamin Manenti, Harry Matthias, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald, Nick Winter, Wes Agar.
Southern Australia Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Henry Hunt©
|
Top Order Batter
|
Jake Weatherald
|
Top Order Batter
|
Daniel Drew
|
Middle Order Batsman
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
All Rounder
|
Jake Lehmann
|
Middle Order Batsman
|
Thomas Kelly
|
Middle Order Batsman
|
Harry Nielsen
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Benjamin Manenti
|
Bowler
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
Bowler
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
|
Brendan Doggett
|
Bowler
South Australia Team Form
South Australia are one of the mediocre teams in the Shield, they sit on the 4th spot of the league and have 2 wins in their 9 games played drawing 2 and 4 losses.
New South Wales vs South Australia Betting Odds
Currently the odds favour South Australia to win at 1.82 New South Wales has a win odd of 2.23. These betting odds have been calculated on the bases of team performance, player’s records, pitch and other factors.
- South Australia Betting Odds: 1.82
- New South Wales Betting Odds: 2.23
New South Wales vs South Australia Top Team Batters
Kurtis Patterson and Moises Henriques are the batters to watch out for New South Wales. Moises Henriques is their top scorer with 454 runs and Kurtis Patterson is 2nd with 417 runs
- Top Batter Odds for Moises Henriques - 4.74
Daniel Drew and Nathan McSweeney are South Australia’s batting knights. Daniel Drew is South Australia’s highest run scorer with 487 runs. Nathan McSweeney is also having a very good season with the bat scoring 465 runs
- Top Batter Odds for Daniel Drew - 5.45
New South Wales vs South Australia Top Team Bowlers
Liam Hatcher will be a bowler to watch out for. Liam Hatcher notched 4 wickets in the previous game.
- Top Bowler Odds for Liam Hatcher - 6
Nathan McAndrew is having a stellar season in South Australia. McAndrew has 21 wickets in the tournament.
- Top Bowler Odds for Nathan McAndrew - 5.4
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: South Australia
South Australia is the favourite choice by all the bookies to emerge as winners in this match against New South Wales. New South Wales is again most likely to go winless against South Australia. South Australia drew the game against New South Wales in their first match against each other and would not want to do the same on 14th March as well. Daniel Drew and Nathan McSweeney are doing a great job with the bat and Nathan McAndrew and Spencer Johnson are vicious with the ball.Bet Now!