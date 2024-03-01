BLU (New South Wales) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction BLU 61 % Chance of Winning RED 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.667 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Australia and New South Wales will be going against each other in the 25th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Cricket Central, Sydney from March 1. It will commence from 5:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

New South Wales vs South Australia Chances of Winning

New South Wales have somehow recovered from their abysmal campaign. They won two out of their last three games. With three wins and three losses, they are placed 4th in the points table. The team has 30.82 points in the competition. They are coming after a draw against Victoria in their last outing. New South Wales have a strong bowling order but really have to do better in their batting order.

South Australia, on the contrary, are not having a pleasant time in the competition. They have won two games while losing on six occasions in the competition. It has been a while since the team tasted any success as they lost their last four fixtures. They are placed at the bottom of the table with 23.41 points. With a few games left in the competition, there is very little hope for the team to win the title.

South Australia chance of winning - 39%

New South Wales chance of winning - 61%

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New South Wales vs South Australia Betting Tips

South Australia to score low before 1st dismissal

South Australia has a good batting unit in the team. They have several batting options in the team and have Henry Hunt & Jake Carder opened for the side earlier but could not deliver any impactful results. Currently Jake Fraser-McGurk and Kyle Brazell open for the side and average at 23.5 & 12.5 respectively in the competition. The team has posted the scores of 79, 6, 7, 1 & 0 runs before 1st dismissal in the 1st innings in their last five outings. New South Wales do have a talented bowling order and will be making things harder for South Australian batters. South Australia scored 21 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the game against New South Wales. That said, South Australia will lose an early wicket in the next game against NSW.

New South Wales vs South Australia Toss Prediction

Central Cricket, Sydney, is a fast and lively wicket where fast bowlers have enjoyed good records. The smaller venue also allows batsmen to score runs easily on this track. It isn't the best venue for the spinners as they have struggled to generate turn from this surface. It is a small ground and a good surface to bat on if the batsmen can see through their initial overs. Chasing scores is challenging as the wicket gets slower in the second innings. The side winning the toss shall like to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

There is no chance of showers during this match and the skies will remain partly cloudy and particularly windy. The temperatures during the game will hover around 26 degrees Celsius.

New South Wales Player List

Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Gilkes Wicket Keeper Blake Nikitaras Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Liam Hatcher Bowler Moises Henriques © All-rounder Jack Edwards All-rounder Jason Sangha Batter Oliver Davies Batter Hayden Kerr All-rounder Chris Tremain Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler

New South Wales Recent Form

NSW have not lost a game in their last three outings. They went through a draw in their last game against Victoria. They need to do better with their batting order.

South Australia Player List

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Brazell Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Jake Lehmann (c) Batter Ben Manenti All-rounder Harry Nielsen (wk) Wicket-keeper Nathan McSweeney All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler Liam Scott Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jordan Buckingham Batter

South Australia Recent Form

South Australia have lost four games in a row. Their last loss came against Queensland by 7 wickets.

New South Wales vs South Australia Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, South Australia leads the tally by 2-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New South Wales - 1

South Australia - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 2

New South Wales vs South Australia Betting Odds

It was a tough contest for New South Wales against Victoria in their last outing. They went in to bat first and scored 252 runs in the 1st innings. Victoria replied with 454 runs in the initial innings. NSW piled up another 116 runs before the time ran out and the match resulted in a draw. Matthew Gilkies scored 51 & 1 runs whereas Jack Edwards scored 99 & 19 runs in the game. Nathan Lyon was the top bowler from NSW with 5 wickets in the match. They will look to get back to winning in the next game.

South Australia went against Queensland in their last game. South Australia batted first and raised 132 runs in the 1st innings. Queensland replied with 159 runs. South Australia scored another 232 runs before they lost all their wickets. It was an easy chase for Queensland who won the game by 7 wickets. Alex Carey (49 & 90) and Jake Lehmann (52 & 58) were the top batters from South Australia whereas other batters went out pretty cheaply in the game. Jordan Buckingham picked 5 wickets whereas Nathan McAndrew picked 4 wickets in the game.

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New South Wales vs South Australia Best Batters

Nathan McSweeney to be South Australia’s Best Batter

Nathan McSweeney is a terrific batter and has scored 519 runs in 16 innings of the competition with an average of 34.6. He has scored 2 centuries and a half-century in the competition. He scored 64 runs in the 1st innings of the last game against New South Wales.

Oliver Davies to be New South Wales’s Best Batter

Oliver Davies is the top batter from New South Wales. He scored 398 runs in 9 innings at an average of 56.89. He will be the best batting pick from NSW in the next game.

New South Wales vs South Australia Best Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’s Best Bowler

Nathan McAndrew is the best bowler from South Australia right now. He has picked 37 wickets in 14 innings of the competition. He has an impressive economy rate of 2.91 in the competition. He picked 4 wickets in the last game against Tasmania.

Chris Tremain to be New South Wales’s Best Bowler

Chris Tremain will be the top batter from New South Wales. He has 37 wickets so far in 14 innings of the competition. He possesses an economy rate of 2.56 in the competition. He is coming from picking a wicket in his last game.