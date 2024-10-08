BLU (New South Wales) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction BLU 55 % Chance of Winning RED 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New South Wales take on South Australia in the opening game of the 2024 Sheffield Shield at Cricket Central, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 08 at 05:00 AM IST.

New South Wales vs South Australia Chance of Winning

South Australia head into this tournament after a disappointing campaign last season as they won three of the ten matches and ended up fifth on the table. They had a decent start to the campaign last season as they won two of the first four matches but then lost four back to back games and would be hoping for an improvement this time around.

On the other side New South Wales got off to a horrendous start last season as they were winless in the first three games but managed to turn things around and in the second half of the campaign they were unbeaten and ended up third on the table. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 55%

South Australia’ chances of winning - 45%

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New South Wales vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Daniel Hughes had a solid campaign last season as he ended up scoring 434 runs in nine matches for New South Wales. In the last game against South Australia, Hughes scored a brilliant century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Nathan McSweeney had a brilliant season last season as he was the leading run scorer in the campaign. In the two games against New South Wales, McSweeney scored three half centuries and a century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Blake Nikitaras, Daniel Hughes, Joel Davies, Kurtis Patterson, Nic Maddinson, Oliver Davies, Ryan Hackney, Sam Konstas, Steven Smith, Hayden Kerr, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Josh Philippe (Wk), Lachlan Shaw (Wk), Matthew Gilkes (Wk), Ryan Hicks (Wk), Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Charlie Anderson, Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Jack Nisbet, Jackson Bird, Josh Hazlewood, Liam Hatcher, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Ryan Hadley, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha, and William Salzmann

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Hackney Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Kurtis Patterson All-rounder Moises Henriques All-rounder Matthew Gilkes Wicket-keeper Oliver Davies Batter Sean Abbott All-rounder Nathan Lyon All-rounder Jack Nisbet Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

After a disappointing start to the campaign last season, New South Wales ended the campaign with three wins in the last five matches and remained unbeaten in those games.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Conor McInerney, Daniel Drew, Henry Hunt, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Jason Sangha, Mackenzie Harvey, Thomas Kelly, Travis Head, Aidan Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney (c), Alex Carey (Wk), Harry Matthias (Wk), Harry Nielsen (Wk), Benjamin Manenti, Brendan Doggett, Campbell Thompson, Harry Conway, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Spencer Johnson, and Wes Agar

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Hunt Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Daniel Drew Batter Nathan McSweeney All-rounder Harry Nielsen Wicket-keeper Conor McInerney Batter Jake Lehmann All-rounder Benjamin Manenti All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Harry Conway Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia struggled in the tail end of last season as they ended up with one win in the last five matches and ended up fifth on the table.

New South Wales vs South Australia Head to Head

New South Wales have dominated this fixture against South Australia 135-62. Last season both sides went head to head twice, South Australia won the opening game and the second game ended in a draw.

Head to Head

New South Wales: 135

South Australia: 62

New South Wales vs South Australia Betting Odds

South Australia to have a better opening partnership than New South Wales

South Australia and New South Wales go head to head in the opening game this season, after both sides struggled for inconsistency last season. New South Wales had a disappointing start to the campaign last season as they were winless in the first three games but lost only once in the next six matches. On the other hand, South Australia struggled in the second half of the campaign and with three wins ended up fifth on the table. In the last game at the venue between the two sides, both teams managed to share the spoils but it was South Australia who had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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New South Wales vs South Australia Top Batters

Oliver Davis to be New South Wales’ top batter

Oliver Davis had a brilliant campaign last season as he was the most consistent batsman for his side and with 670 runs was the leading run scorer as well which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan McSweeney to be South Australia’ top batter

Nathan McSweeney would be leading the side this season after a brilliant campaign last season as he ended up with 762 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs South Australia Top Bowlers

Chris Tremain to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Chris Tremain was the star of the show last season as he was the most consistent bowler last season and ended the campaign with 50 wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler

Nathan McAndrew had a brilliant campaign last season as he lead the line last term and ended up with 48 wickets last season. He was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.