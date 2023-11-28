BLU (New South Wales) vs TAS (Tasmania) Match Prediction BLU 43 % Chance of Winning TAS 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tasmania and New South Wales will be going against each other in the 17th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground from November 28. It will commence from 5:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Chances of Winning

New South Wales finished at the bottom of the standings last season. They are coming from a defeat against Tasmania in their last game and will clash again in the reverse fixture. With a win and three losses, New South Wales are placed at the 5th position of the points table. The team has 14.35 points.

The former champions, Tasmania are having a terrific campaign. They have not lost a game yet in the competition. Tasmania are coming here after a comprehensive win over NSW in their last outing. With three wins and two draws in five matches, they are placed at the top of the points table. The team has 28.77 points and a spectacular winning momentum behind them.

This will be a tough match for New South Wales after having lost the last fixture against Tasmania by a huge margin. Whereas Tasmania will look to carry on with their winning momentum.

Tasmania chance of winning - 57%

New South Wales chance of winning - 43%

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New South Wales vs Tasmania Betting Tips

Tasmania to score low before 1st dismissal

The opening line-up of Tasmania revolves around Jake Weatherald, Tim Ward and Caleb Jewell. Jewell and Weatherald opened in the first game, however, Weatherald had to take a seat while Ward replaced him in the opening line-up of the team. The sides scored 22, 4, 6, 11 & 7 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of five games. Caleb Jewell has faced the quickest dismissals in the team. He averages at 16.55 in the competition whereas Ward holds an average of 34.66 after five games. They played their last outing against NSW where they could only score 7 runs before Jewell gave his wicket away. Caleb Jewell is a weaker link in the batting line-up and shall reap you good returns if you pick this betting tip from the upcoming encounter.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tasmania to win 1.80 Bet on 1xBet New South Wales to win 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

New South Wales vs Tasmania Toss Prediction

The surface in Sydney is a fast and lively wicket where fast bowlers have enjoyed good records. The smaller venue also allows plenty of run-scoring opportunities for the batters who do well once they get their eyes set on. It isn't the best venue for the spinners as they have struggled to generate turn from this surface. Both sides shall have this in their minds at the toss. The side winning the toss shall look to bowl first in the game.

Weather Report

We are expecting patchy weather conditions during the first few days of this game. The temperatures during the game will vary between 20 to 22 degrees.

New South Wales Player List

Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Gilkes Wicket Keeper Daniel Hughes Batter Jack Edwards All-rounder Nathan Lyon Bowler Moises Henriques © All-rounder Jason Sangha Batter Ryan Hackney Batter Oliver Davies Batter Liam Hatcher Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler

New South Wales Recent Form

They lost their last game by a huge margin. They gave away too many runs and could not recover back in the red ball affair.

Tasmania Players List

Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Matthew Wade Wicket Keeper Jordan Silk (c) Batter Charlie Wakim Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Bradley Hope All-rounder Mitch Owen All-rounder Jarrod Freeman Bowler Sam Rainbird Bowler Lawrence Neil-Smith Bowler Tim Ward Batter

Tasmania Recent Form

Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters and a good quality of bowling. They scored 493 runs in the last game, leaving NSW helpless in the game.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Tasmania leads the tally by 2-1. This includes their last meeting earlier this season.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New South Wales - 1

Tasmania - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 2

New South Wales vs Tasmania Betting Odds

Tasmania and New South Wales faced each other in the previous outing. It was a one sided affair where Tasmania dominated NSW in both batting and bowling order. NSW went in to bat first and secured 181 runs in the 1st innings. It was a low score, courtesy of the aggressive bowling order of Tasmania. Gabe Bell picked 4 wickets in the innings.

Tasmania responded with the score of 493 runs in the game. Jake Doran (118), Beau Webster(103) and Bradley Hope (132) were the top scorers in Tasmania.

New South Wales could not score much in the 2nd innings as well and settled for 311 runs in the game. This led to Tasmania’s victory by an innings and 1 run. This amounted to a huge victory for Tasmania who, as a result, sit at the top position of the points table.

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New South Wales vs Tasmania Best Batters

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’s Best Batter

Beau Webster is in terrific form. Among other hard-hitters in the team, the batter has maintained consistency in all the games and bundled in the important runs for the team. He has scored 487 runs in 7 innings at an average of 97.40. He scored 103 runs in the previous game against NSW.

Oliver Davies to be New South Wales’s Best Batter

Oliver Davies was the top scorer in the team against Tasmania in their last outing. He scored 67 & 62 runs in the two innings in the game. With that, he is the top scorer of NSW with 258 runs in 3 innings with an average of 86.00.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Best Bowlers

Gabe Bell to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler

Gabe Bell picked a total of 17 wickets in 6 innings. He was able to pick 5 wickets in his last outing against New South Wales. He will be expected to bowl similarly in the next game.

Chris Tremain to be New South Wales’s Best Bowler

Chris Tremain will be the top bowler from New South Wales. He has 25 wickets so far in 9 innings of the competition. He possesses an economy rate of 2.54 in the competition. He is coming from picking 2 wickets in his last game.