BLU (New South Wales) vs TAS (Tasmania) Match Prediction
BLU
43%
Chance of Winning
TAS
57%
First class
Sydney Cricket Ground
Facts:
- TAS leads the tally by 2-1 against NSW in their last five clashes.
- Currently, New South Wales are placed at the 5th position of the table whereas Tasmania are placed at the crown position.
New South Wales vs Tasmania Chances of Winning
New South Wales finished at the bottom of the standings last season. They are coming from a defeat against Tasmania in their last game and will clash again in the reverse fixture. With a win and three losses, New South Wales are placed at the 5th position of the points table. The team has 14.35 points.
The former champions, Tasmania are having a terrific campaign. They have not lost a game yet in the competition. Tasmania are coming here after a comprehensive win over NSW in their last outing. With three wins and two draws in five matches, they are placed at the top of the points table. The team has 28.77 points and a spectacular winning momentum behind them.
This will be a tough match for New South Wales after having lost the last fixture against Tasmania by a huge margin. Whereas Tasmania will look to carry on with their winning momentum.
Tasmania chance of winning - 57%
New South Wales chance of winning - 43%
New South Wales vs Tasmania Betting Tips
Tasmania to score low before 1st dismissal
The opening line-up of Tasmania revolves around Jake Weatherald, Tim Ward and Caleb Jewell. Jewell and Weatherald opened in the first game, however, Weatherald had to take a seat while Ward replaced him in the opening line-up of the team. The sides scored 22, 4, 6, 11 & 7 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of five games. Caleb Jewell has faced the quickest dismissals in the team. He averages at 16.55 in the competition whereas Ward holds an average of 34.66 after five games. They played their last outing against NSW where they could only score 7 runs before Jewell gave his wicket away. Caleb Jewell is a weaker link in the batting line-up and shall reap you good returns if you pick this betting tip from the upcoming encounter.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Tasmania to win
New South Wales to win
New South Wales vs Tasmania Toss Prediction
The surface in Sydney is a fast and lively wicket where fast bowlers have enjoyed good records. The smaller venue also allows plenty of run-scoring opportunities for the batters who do well once they get their eyes set on. It isn't the best venue for the spinners as they have struggled to generate turn from this surface. Both sides shall have this in their minds at the toss. The side winning the toss shall look to bowl first in the game.
Weather Report
We are expecting patchy weather conditions during the first few days of this game. The temperatures during the game will vary between 20 to 22 degrees.
New South Wales Player List
Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Daniel Hughes
|
Batter
|
Jack Edwards
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Lyon
|
Bowler
|
Moises Henriques ©
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Sangha
|
Batter
|
Ryan Hackney
|
Batter
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Liam Hatcher
|
Bowler
|
Chris Tremain
|
Bowler
|
Jackson Bird
|
Bowler
New South Wales Recent Form
They lost their last game by a huge margin. They gave away too many runs and could not recover back in the red ball affair.
Tasmania Players List
Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Matthew Wade
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Jordan Silk (c)
|
Batter
|
Charlie Wakim
|
Batter
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
Bradley Hope
|
All-rounder
|
Mitch Owen
|
All-rounder
|
Jarrod Freeman
|
Bowler
|
Sam Rainbird
|
Bowler
|
Lawrence Neil-Smith
|
Bowler
|
Tim Ward
|
Batter
Tasmania Recent Form
Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters and a good quality of bowling. They scored 493 runs in the last game, leaving NSW helpless in the game.
New South Wales vs Tasmania Head-to-Head
In the last five clashes between the sides, Tasmania leads the tally by 2-1. This includes their last meeting earlier this season.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
New South Wales - 1
Tasmania - 2
No Result/Abandoned - 2
New South Wales vs Tasmania Betting Odds
Tasmania and New South Wales faced each other in the previous outing. It was a one sided affair where Tasmania dominated NSW in both batting and bowling order. NSW went in to bat first and secured 181 runs in the 1st innings. It was a low score, courtesy of the aggressive bowling order of Tasmania. Gabe Bell picked 4 wickets in the innings.
Tasmania responded with the score of 493 runs in the game. Jake Doran (118), Beau Webster(103) and Bradley Hope (132) were the top scorers in Tasmania.
New South Wales could not score much in the 2nd innings as well and settled for 311 runs in the game. This led to Tasmania’s victory by an innings and 1 run. This amounted to a huge victory for Tasmania who, as a result, sit at the top position of the points table.
New South Wales vs Tasmania
First class
Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
New South Wales vs Tasmania Best Batters
Beau Webster to be Tasmania’s Best Batter
Beau Webster is in terrific form. Among other hard-hitters in the team, the batter has maintained consistency in all the games and bundled in the important runs for the team. He has scored 487 runs in 7 innings at an average of 97.40. He scored 103 runs in the previous game against NSW.
Oliver Davies to be New South Wales’s Best Batter
Oliver Davies was the top scorer in the team against Tasmania in their last outing. He scored 67 & 62 runs in the two innings in the game. With that, he is the top scorer of NSW with 258 runs in 3 innings with an average of 86.00.
New South Wales vs Tasmania Best Bowlers
Gabe Bell to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler
Gabe Bell picked a total of 17 wickets in 6 innings. He was able to pick 5 wickets in his last outing against New South Wales. He will be expected to bowl similarly in the next game.
Chris Tremain to be New South Wales’s Best Bowler
Chris Tremain will be the top bowler from New South Wales. He has 25 wickets so far in 9 innings of the competition. He possesses an economy rate of 2.54 in the competition. He is coming from picking 2 wickets in his last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tasmania
Tasmania to win @ 1.78 (Parimatch)
New South Wales to win @ 1.97 (Parimatch)
Parimatch