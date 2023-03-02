New South Wales vs Victoria Match Prediction NSW 30 % Chance of Winning VIC 70 % Bet now! New South Wales and Victoria are all set to take on each other for the second time in match no. 25 of the Sheffield Shield at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The two sides last met on the 1st of December which saw Victoria emerging as the winner by 69 runs. Since then, Victoria is performing on another level in the tournament. Victoria is currently in the 2nd position of the points table with 31 points in their bag. New South Wales on the other hand is in the last position of the points table with just 10 points and not a single win. Victoria team has 3 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses to their name in 8 games. The upcoming game can increase the chances of Victoria reaching the top spot of the points table. Victoria is the 2nd team in the tournament to register 3 back-to-back wins against New South Wales, Southern Australia and Queensland. They won their previous game against Southern Australia by 177 runs. Matthew Short smashed a phenomenal century taking Victoria to a controlling score of 312-10 in the second innings. The match looked in the hands of Victoria as they gave Southern Australia a target of 367 runs. Mitchell Perry and Fergus O Neill took 8 and 6 wickets each in the entire match which helped Victoria win the game against Southern Australia on the 22nd of February 2023. New South Wales registered their 4th loss against Queensland by 5 wickets. Matthew Gilkes’ 94 and Chirs Green’s 52 helped New South Wales pile on a score of 320 in the 1st innings. Sean Abbott's remarkable spell of 5-76 crushed Queensland down to just 304 in their 1st innings. New South Wales added another 216 on the board in their 2nd innings setting a target of 233 for Queensland to chase. Queensland chased the target in 82.5 overs on the last day of the test and won the game by 5 wickets against New South Wales on the 24th of February 2023.

New South Wales vs Victoria Chance of Winning

The Victorians are sitting comfortably in the 2nd position of the Sheffield Shield having won 3 of their last 8 games. They are also undefeated in the last 3 games in the tournament. They managed to beat New South Wales as well in the last outing of their last game to register their 1st win in the tournament.

New South Wales on the other hand is almost out of the tournament and just has 3 games left in the league. They are winless in the 7 games they have played and will aim to finish the tournament with at least 1 win.

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New South Wales vs Victoria Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Matthew Short is in some red hot form for Victoria from the previous game. Matthew Short this season has been noted to score big as he’s got 1 century in 11 innings.

Sean Abbott is certain to get some wickets for New South Wales, he is their leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets. His economy stats are eye-catching and he has already notched up many top batsmen. Fancy Sean Abbott to keep on taking wickets for his team and get a lot of maidens.

Marcus Harris is also an asset batsman for Victoria. The batter has quite a healthy average rate of 37.73. and has run to account for as well as scoring 415 runs in 11 innings. Fancy him to get another quick half-century or century against New South Wales.

For New South Wales, it's Moises Henriques who can score at a quick rate. He has notched up 414 runs at an average rate of 31.85.

New South Wales vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

The Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney will host its 4th match of the Sheffield Shield and the host of the venue hasn’t registered a single win this venue. The surface is a neutral track with average-scoring matches. Batting first at the Sydney Cricket Ground will always have its advantages as it helps to put a big score on the scoreboard and build on the pressure from the initial stage of the fixture.

Weather Report

It's going to be a pleasant day to be playing the game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Temperatures are set to hit 28°C. The forecast is expected to be sunny with a humidity rate of 50%. The wind speed of 22 mph will be beneficial for quick bowlers. There is a 15% chance of any form of precipitation but it’s highly unlikely for the rain Gods to make an appearance on 2nd March 2023.

New South Wales Player List

New South Wales Squad – Kurtis Patterson (c), Daniel Hughes, Jason Sangha, Moises Henriques, Matthew Gikes, Baxter Holt (wk), Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Mickey Edwards, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Hayden Kerr, Toby Gray, Liam Hatcher.

New South Wales Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Kurtis Patterson (c) Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Jason Sangha Batter Moises Henriques Batter Matthew Gikes Batter Baxter Holt (wk) Batter Chris Green Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Mickey Edwards Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales are one of the worst performers in the shield losing 3, drawing 4 and winning 0 games of their 7 games played. They sit in last position

Victoria Player List

Victoria Playing Squad - Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitchell Swepson, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth

Victoria Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Travis Dean Batter Nic Maddinson Batter Jacob Handscomb Batter Sam Harper Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Ashley Chandrasinghe Batter Fergus O Neil All-rounder Samuel Elliott All-rounder Todd Murphy Bowler Jon Holland Bowler Ruwantha Kellepotha Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria are one of the best teams in the Shield, they sit on the second spot of the league and have 3 wins in their 8 games played drawing 3 and 2 losses.

New South Wales vs Victoria Betting Odds

Currently the odds favour Victoria to win at 1.82 New South Wales has a win odd of 2.23. These betting odds have been calculated on the bases of team performance, player’s records, pitch and other factors.

Victoria Betting Odds: 1.82

New South Wales Betting Odds: 2.23

New South Wales vs Victoria Top Team Batters

Kurtis Patterson and Moises Henriques are the batters to watch out for New South Wales. Moises Henriques is their top scorer with 414 runs and Kurtis Patterson is 2nd with 407 runs

Top Batter Odds for Moises Henriques - 4.74

Marcus Harris and Matthew Short are Victoria’s batting knights. Marcus Harris is Victoria’s 2nd highest run scorer with 415 runs. Matthew Short is also having a very good season with the bat scoring 375 runs

Top Batter Odds for Matthew Short - 5.45

New South Wales vs Victoria Top Team Bowlers

Sean Abbott will be a bowler to watch out for. Sean Abbott has notched 21 wickets in 6 games.

Top Bowler Odds for Sean Abbott - 6

Fergus O Neill is having a stellar season in Victoria. Will Sutherland is currently the leading wicket-taker for his team Victoria. Sutherland and Fergus O Neill have 28 and 15 wickets respectively in the tournament.

Top Bowler Odds for Fergus O Neill - 5.4