BLU (New South Wales) vs VIC (Victoria) Match Prediction BLU 42 % Chance of Winning VIC 58 % Bet Now! Victoria and New South Wales will be going against each other in the 22nd game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground from February 16. It will commence from 5:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

New South Wales vs Victoria Chances of Winning

New South Wales have somehow recovered from their abysmal campaign. They won two out of their last three games. With three wins and three losses, they are placed 4th in the points table. The team has 29.1 points in the competition. New South Wales have a strong bowling order but really have to do better in their batting order.

Victoria had a very bad beginning to their campaign but they responded pretty hard to win all the games after that. The team is currently placed at the second place of the points table with four wins and two losses. The team has 34 points. Victoria are coming here after a win against South Australia and will be confident on continuing their winning momentum.

Victoria chance of winning - 58%

New South Wales chance of winning - 42%

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New South Wales vs Victoria Betting Tips

Victoria to score high before 1st dismissal in 1st innings

Victoria may have a stellar batting unit including their openers. Marcus Harris and Will Pucovski opened for the team earlier. Pucovski averaged at 21.00 and was replaced by various other batters to produce better results. Finally, the team arrived at Harris and Nic Maddinson to open for the team. Harris and Maddinson average at 29.09 & 62.50 respectively in the competition. The opening pair of the team posted the scores of 108, 0, 0, 51, 7, 1 & 85 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the seven games so far. They have had a poor opening partnership in most of the games but things are looking to change as evident from their last outing. Nic Maddinson is an excellent choice to open the innings and scored 104 runs in his first innings of the last game. The sides have not met earlier this season but Victoria will be exploiting the loose bowling displayed by NSW bowlers lately. That said, Victoria are expected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New South Wales Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Victoria Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

New South Wales vs Victoria Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground will be good for batting, especially in the first innings of the match. As the game progresses, the bowlers will have more say on the wicket. The skipper winning the toss will look to bat first on this strip.

Weather Report

There is a good chance of showers during this match and the skies will remain partly cloudy and particularly windy. The temperatures during the game will hover around 25 degrees Celsius.

Victoria Player List

Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Victoria Predicted XI

Peter Handscomb (c) Batter Nic Maddinson Batter Marcus Harris Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Jonathan Merlo All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Mitchell Perry All-rounder Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy All-rounder Scott Boland Bowler Xavier A Crone All-rounder

Victoria Recent Form

Victoria is coming from three consecutive wins. They won their last game by 3 wickets against South Australia. Their bowlers are in spectacular form and have been always keeping the team in winning position.

New South Wales Player List

Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Gilkes Wicket Keeper Blake Nikitaras Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Liam Hatcher Bowler Moises Henriques © All-rounder Jack Edwards All-rounder Ryan Hackney Batter Oliver Davies Batter Chris Green Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler

New South Wales Recent Form

NSW have won two games in a row. They won their last game against Western Australia by 4 wickets. This has brought a lot of confidence in their squad.

New South Wales vs Victoria Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Victoria leads the tally by 4-0.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New South Wales - 0

Victoria - 4

No Result/Abandoned - 1

New South Wales vs Victoria Betting Odds

New South Wales clashed against Western Australia in their last outing. WA scored 256 runs in the 1st innings. NSW chased down 251 in the earlier innings. WA did not have a good second innings as they only accumulated 176 runs. It was an easy target for NSW as they chased down the target with 4 wickets in hand. Moises Henriques (95 & 5), Blake Nikitaras (34 & 56) & Daniel Hughes (2 & 59) were the top batters in the team. Chris Green picked 8 wickets on his own in the game.

Victoria went against South Australia in their last game. South Australia batted first and raised 173 runs in the 1st innings. Victoria bowling was pretty tight. Victoria scored 288 runs as a reply. SA piled up another 271 runs in the game. It was not a tough target for Victoria who scored 157/7, winning the game by 3 wickets eventually. Nic Maddinson scored 104 whereas Sam Harper smashed 46 runs in the 1st innings. Fergus O’Neil was the best bowler with 7 wickets to his name.

New South Wales vs Victoria Best Batters

Nic Maddinson to be Victoria’s Best Batter

Nic Maddinson is a talented top order batter from Victoria. He has scored 125 runs in 2 innings. He averages 62.50 in the competition. He smashed 104 runs in his inaugural innings of the competition.

Oliver Davies to be New South Wales’s Best Batter

Oliver Davies is the top batter from New South Wales. He scored 388 runs in 7 innings at an average of 77.60. He scored 21 & 24 runs in the last game but will be expected to score higher in the next game.

New South Wales vs Victoria Best Bowlers

Fergus O’Neil to be Victoria’s Best Bowler

Fergus O’Neil is without a doubt, the best bowler in Victoria. He has picked 28 wickets in 11 innings. He has been consistently putting in the work and winning the games for his team. He has an economy rate of 2.23 in the competition. He picked 7 wickets in his last game.

Chris Tremain to be New South Wales’s Best Bowler

Chris Tremain will be the top batter from New South Wales. He has 36 wickets so far in 13 innings of the competition. He possesses an economy rate of 2.57 in the competition. He is coming from picking 2 wickets in his last game.