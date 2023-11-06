BLU (New South Wales) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction BLU 45 % Chance of Winning WEA 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.58 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Australia and New South Wales will be going against each other in the 11th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground from November 6. It will commence from 5:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

New South Wales vs Western Australia Chances of Winning

New South Wales finished at the bottom of the standings last season and look the same this season with their performance in the tournament so far. They are coming after two consecutive losses in the competition. They lost their previous outing against Victoria and currently occupy the 6th place with 5.79 points.

The former champions, Western Australia started their campaign with a win. The team is coming from a win in their last game. With two wins and a draw in three games, Western Australia are placed at the second place in the table standings with 17.18. They have as many wins as the table toppers but lack a few decimal points for the crown position.

The upcoming clash promises excitement for spectators. Western Australia enters the game as the favoured side, given their recent form and the chance to further move up the ladder.

Western Australia chance of winning - 55%

New South Wales chance of winning - 45%

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New South Wales vs Western Australia Betting Tips

Western Australia to score high before 1st dismissal

Western Australia boasts a formidable batting lineup, with Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman showcasing their prowess in recent seasons. Last year, Bancroft and Whiteman notched 92 runs before one of them got dismissed in the first innings against New South Wales. This season, in three matches, Western Australia scored 13, 227 and 43 runs before their first wicket fell in the first innings. In their most recent game, the duo posted 43 runs in the 1st innings before 1st wicket whereas the partnership was even better in the 2nd innings that yielded 104 runs for the 1st wicket. Whiteman and Bancroft have remarkable averages of 68.50 and 92.50, indicating their consistent performance in the competition. With such impressive stats, Western Australia can anticipate a strong opening partnership in the upcoming game, led by Bancroft and Whiteman.

Match Prediction Best Odds New South Wales to win 2.16 Bet on 1xBet Western Australia to win 2.48 Bet on Parimatch New South Wales to win 2.16 Bet on Dafabet

New South Wales vs Western Australia Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground will be good for batting, especially in the first innings of the match. As the game progresses, the bowlers will have more say on the wicket. The skipper winning the toss will look to bat first on this strip.

Weather Report

We are expecting patchy weather conditions during the first few days of this game. Although there is a low chance of showers during this match, the skies will remain partly cloudy. The temperatures during the game will vary between 16 to 21 degrees. The 3rd and 4th day of the match will see sunny weather.

Western Australia Player List

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Teague Wyllie Batter Ashton Turner Batter Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Sam Whiteman (c) Batter Hilton Cartwright Batter Aaron Hardie All-rounder Josh Phillippe Wicket-keeper Cameron Gannon Bowler Liam Haskett Bowler Joel Paris Bowler

Western Australia Recent Form

Western Australia had a fantastic season last year. They have an impeccable batting lineup and scored high in the previous game. Their batting line-up looks in form.

New South Wales Player List

Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Gilkes Wicket Keeper Daniel Hughes Batter Jack Edwards All-rounder Nathan Lyon Bowler Moises Henriques © All-rounder Jason Sangha Batter Ryan Hackney Batter Blake Macdonald Batter Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler

New South Wales Recent Form

They performed well in their bowling department in the previous game. However, they need to score more runs in the game.

New South Wales vs Western Australia Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, WA leads the tally by 2-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New South Wales - 1

Western Australia - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 2

New South Wales vs Western Australia Betting Odds

In their last game, New South Wales faced Victoria and lost the game with a poor batting performance of the team. Victoria scored 196 and 284 runs in the two innings. However, NSW failed to bat accordingly and posted 102 & 173 in the two innings and falling short by 205 runs to win the game.

On the other hand, Western Australia will come in confident after a spectacular victory against South Australia in their latest contest. They scored 241 & 377 runs in the two innings. South Australia faced the fury of the bowlers and were dismissed out for 264 & 154 runs in the two innings. WA won the game by 200 runs.

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New South Wales vs Western Australia Best Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’s Best Batter

Cameron Bancroft is the top scorer of his side this season. He smashed 370 runs in 4 innings at an average of 92.50. He banked in 2 centuries and as many fifties in his campaign so far. He scored 57 & 100 in his last game. He will be the top batting pick from the team.

Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales’s Best Batter

Daniel Hughes is a talented batter from NSW. He has smashed 136 runs in 5 innings at an average of 27.20. He scored 0 & 6 runs in his last game but is expected to bounce back in the competition. He has registered 2 fifties in his campaign.

New South Wales vs Western Australia Best Bowlers

Joel Paris to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler

Joel Paris just made his entry into the Sheffield Shield and displayed excellence with his bowling spell. He racked 11 wickets in his last game with an economy of 2.83. He will be expected to pick the timely wickets.

Chris Tremain to be New South Wales’s Best Bowler

Chris Tremain will be the top batter from New South Wales. He has 16 wickets so far in 6 innings of the competition. He possesses an economy rate of 2.56 in the competition. He is coming from picking 8 wickets in his last game.