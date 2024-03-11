BUL (Queensland) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction BUL 42 % Chance of Winning BLU 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New South Wales and Queensland will be locking horns in the 30th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Allan Border Field, Brisbane from March 11. It will commence from 5:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Queensland vs New South Wales Chances of Winning

Queensland is a big team themselves. However, their luck is not working in this season of the Sheffield Shield. The team is coming from a defeat against Western Australia by a huge margin. The team is placed at the bottom of the points table with two wins and five losses in nine games. QUN have 24.84 points in their pockets. They will face a challenge against NSW in their next outing.

New South Wales have somehow recovered from their abysmal campaign. They won two out of their last four games without losing any. With three wins and three losses, they are placed 4th in the points table. The team has 34.15 points with them. They were fantastic with their batting in the last game but the game ended in a draw. NSW will be looking to gain some points from this fixture and climb higher in the table standings.

New South Wales chance of winning - 58%

Queensland chance of winning - 42%

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Queensland vs New South Wales Betting Tips

New South Wales to score low before 1st dismissal

New South Wales have a stellar squad. Their opening partnership was decent in the 1st half of the competition. That’s when NSW scored 89 runs for the 1st wicket against QUN. Ryan Hackney and Daniel Hughes opened for the team before but the opening order changed in the later games. Blake Nikitaras and Sam Konstas open for the team and average at 24.57 & 19.6 respectively in the competition. The team scored 0, 11, 9, 51 & 7 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings of the last five games. The team failed to score high on most of those occasions and will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Queensland vs New South Wales Toss Prediction

The pitch at Allan Border Field in Brisbane has proven to be even-handed, offering support to both batters and bowlers. The recent two matches played here had a fair balance between bat and ball. The team batting second have had more success here. The preferred approach at this venue has been to chase a target.

Weather Report

The temperatures during the game will hover around 28-33 degree Celsius. The first day will receive some waterworks but the weather will be pleasant for the rest of the game.

New South Wales Player List

Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Gilkes Wicket Keeper Blake Nikitaras Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Liam Hatcher Bowler Moises Henriques © All-rounder Jack Edwards All-rounder Jason Sangha Batter Oliver Davies Batter Hayden Kerr All-rounder Chris Tremain Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler

New South Wales Recent Form

NSW have not lost a game in their last four outings. They went through a draw in their last game against South Australia. They will have a better chance at winning in the next game.

Queensland Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Angus Lovell Batter Ben McDermott Batter Joe Burns Batter Matthew Renshaw All-rounder Jack Clayton Batter Jimmy Peirson (wk) Wicket Keeper Michael Neser All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

What looked like a comeback did not last for long as Queensland are coming from a defeat here. They lost their last game by 146 runs against Western Australia. They will have to focus on their batting as it was very bland in the previous fixture.

Queensland vs New South Wales Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Queensland have won two games whereas New South Wales could only win one.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Queensland - 2

New South Wales - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 2

Queensland vs New South Wales Betting Odds

Queensland went against Western Australia in their last game. Western Australia batted first and scored 310 runs in the 1st innings. Queensland did not have an appropriate reply and only amassed 170 runs in that innings. Western Australia piled up another 307 runs. This was too overwhelming for the Queensland batters who bundled out for 301, losing the game by 146 runs. Jack Wildermuth scored 41 & 91 runs in the two innings whereas Ben McDermott smashed 5 & 59 runs in the game. The batting lacked in the team and that looked pretty evident in the game as the others were dismissed cheaply in the game. Xavier Bartlett picked 5 wickets whereas Mitchell Swepson picked 4 wickets in the game.

South Australia locked horns with New South Wales in their last meeting. South Australia mustered 287 runs in the first innings. New South Wales replied with 510 runs in the 1st innings. However, the innings went on for too long. That left the room for SOA to score 259/9 in the 2nd innings. The time ran out before NSW could bat the last innings and the game ended up in a draw. Jack Nisbet (6), Jack Edwards (6) & Chris Tremain (4) were the top bowlers in the game. Daniel Hughes (114) & Oliver Davies (116) were amongst the top scorers in the NSW camp.

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Queensland vs New South Wales Best Batters

Oliver Davies to be New South Wales’s Best Batter

Oliver Davies is the top batter from New South Wales. He scored 514 runs in 10 innings at an average of 64.25. He smashed 116 runs in the last game. He will be the best batting pick from NSW in the next game.

Ben McDermott to be Queensland’s Best Batter

Ben McDermott is a big batting figure in the team. He has scored 346 runs in 9 innings at an average of 49.42. He scored 5 & 59 runs in the last outing. He will be the best batting pick in the next game.

Queensland vs New South Wales Best Bowlers

Chris Tremain to be New South Wales’s Best Bowler

Chris Tremain will be the top batter from New South Wales. He has 41 wickets so far in 16 innings of the competition. He possesses an economy rate of 2.55 in the competition. He is coming from picking 4 wickets in his last game.

Mark Steketee to be Queensland’s Best Bowler

Mark Steketee has picked 33 wickets in 14 innings for Queensland. He picked 4 wickets in the last game and will continue his form in the next game as well.