BUL (Queensland) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction
BLU
65%
Chance of Winning
BUL
35%
First class
Cricket Central
Facts:
- With 176 runs, Jack Clayton is the leading run scorer for Queensland in this tournament.
- With 302 runs, Sam Konstas is the leading run scorer for New South Wales in this tournament.
Queensland vs New South Wales Chance of Winning
Queensland have struggled to make an impact this season. Last year they won two games and ended up sixth on the table. This year they are winless after two matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against South Australia, they lost the game by 129 runs.
New South Wales looked great in the opening game but managed to draw the game. In the last game they were outplayed by Victoria as their bowlers dominated the game. Victoria won the game by 141 runs. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Queensland’ chances of winning - 35%
- New South Wales’ chances of winning - 65%
Queensland vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Jimmy Peirson has been one of the most consistent batsman for Queensland thus far. Ini the last game against South Australia, Peirson scored 94 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Oliver Davis had a brilliant campaign last season as he was the most consistent batsman for his side and with 670 runs was the leading run scorer as well. Even though he has struggled to make a mark this season, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Queensland vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Queensland News & Player List
Queensland Player List
Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Jack Clayton, Ben McDermott, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Lachlan Hearne, Liam Guthrie
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Usman Khawaja
|
Batter
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Batter
|
Jack Clayton
|
All-rounder
|
Jimmy Peirson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben McDermott
|
Batter
|
Jack Wildermuth
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Neser
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Steketee
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
|
Tom Straker
|
Bowler
Queensland Team Form
Queensland had two wins last season and ended sixth on the table. They are winless after two games thus far.
New South Wales News & Player List
New South Wales Player List
Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques (c), Oliver Davies, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Nathan Lyon, Tanveer Sangha, Jack Nisbet, Liam Hatcher, Ryan Hadley, Charlie Anderson, Jackson Bird, Sean Abbott
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sam Konstas
|
Batter
|
Nic Maddinson
|
Batter
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
All-rounder
|
Moises Henriques
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Jack Edwards
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Lyon
|
All-rounder
|
Tanveer Sangha
|
Bowler
|
Jack Nisbet
|
Bowler
|
Liam Hatcher
|
Bowler
New South Wales Team Form
New South Wales have struggled to make a mark this season as they drew at home in the opening game and lost the last game against Victoria.
Queensland vs New South Wales Head to Head
New South Wales have dominated this fixture in the past against Queensland 110-59. Both sides went head to head twice last season. The first game ended in a draw and New South Wales won the second encounter.
Head to Head
Queensland: 59
New South Wales: 110
Queensland vs New South Wales Betting Odds
New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Queensland
New South Wales and Queensland head into this game after both sides have struggled to make a mark in this campaign. New South Wales dominated this fixture in the last campaign as they drew the first game and then beat Queensland in the return fixture with five wickets to spare. On the other hand Queensland openers have struggled thus far as in two matches they had an opening partnership on 14 and 2. New South Wales were beaten by Victoria in the last game but at home they were dominant in the opening game and they also had a better opening partnership in the first innings which makes us believe New South Wales would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Queensland vs New South Wales
First class
Cricket Central, null
Queensland vs New South Wales Top Batters
Jack Clayton to be Queensland’ top batter
Jack Clayton had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 91 in the second innings and was the leading run scorer. With 176 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Konstas to be New South Wales’ top batter
Sam Konstas has been making waves to get his maiden call up in the Tests. So far this season he has scored 302 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Queensland vs New South Wales Top Bowlers
Michael Neser to be Queensland’ top bowler
Michael Neser has been phenomenal thus far as with 10 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Queensland. In the last game against South Australia he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nathan Lyon to be New South Wales’ top bowler
Nathan Lyon only played four games last season and bagged nine wickets which was pretty underwhelming. This year he has already bagged 10 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New South Wales
- Queensland to win @ 2.33 (PariMatch)
- New South Wales to win @ 1.52 (PariMatch)
Parimatch