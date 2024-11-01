BUL (Queensland) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction BLU 65 % Chance of Winning BUL 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.571 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Queensland take on New South Wales in the seventh game of the 2024 Sheffield Shield at Cricket Central, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 01 at 05:00 AM IST.

Queensland vs New South Wales Chance of Winning

Queensland have struggled to make an impact this season. Last year they won two games and ended up sixth on the table. This year they are winless after two matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against South Australia, they lost the game by 129 runs.

New South Wales looked great in the opening game but managed to draw the game. In the last game they were outplayed by Victoria as their bowlers dominated the game. Victoria won the game by 141 runs. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

Queensland’ chances of winning - 35%

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 65%

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Queensland vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jimmy Peirson has been one of the most consistent batsman for Queensland thus far. Ini the last game against South Australia, Peirson scored 94 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Oliver Davis had a brilliant campaign last season as he was the most consistent batsman for his side and with 670 runs was the leading run scorer as well. Even though he has struggled to make a mark this season, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Jack Clayton, Ben McDermott, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Lachlan Hearne, Liam Guthrie

Predicted Playing XI

Matt Renshaw Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Jack Clayton All-rounder Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Ben McDermott Batter Jack Wildermuth All-rounder Michael Neser All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Tom Straker Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland had two wins last season and ended sixth on the table. They are winless after two games thus far.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques (c), Oliver Davies, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Nathan Lyon, Tanveer Sangha, Jack Nisbet, Liam Hatcher, Ryan Hadley, Charlie Anderson, Jackson Bird, Sean Abbott

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Konstas Batter Nic Maddinson Batter Matthew Gilkes All-rounder Moises Henriques All-rounder Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Oliver Davies Batter Jack Edwards All-rounder Nathan Lyon All-rounder Tanveer Sangha Bowler Jack Nisbet Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales have struggled to make a mark this season as they drew at home in the opening game and lost the last game against Victoria.

Queensland vs New South Wales Head to Head

New South Wales have dominated this fixture in the past against Queensland 110-59. Both sides went head to head twice last season. The first game ended in a draw and New South Wales won the second encounter.

Head to Head

Queensland: 59

New South Wales: 110

Queensland vs New South Wales Betting Odds

New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Queensland

New South Wales and Queensland head into this game after both sides have struggled to make a mark in this campaign. New South Wales dominated this fixture in the last campaign as they drew the first game and then beat Queensland in the return fixture with five wickets to spare. On the other hand Queensland openers have struggled thus far as in two matches they had an opening partnership on 14 and 2. New South Wales were beaten by Victoria in the last game but at home they were dominant in the opening game and they also had a better opening partnership in the first innings which makes us believe New South Wales would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Queensland vs New South Wales Top Batters

Jack Clayton to be Queensland’ top batter

Jack Clayton had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 91 in the second innings and was the leading run scorer. With 176 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Konstas to be New South Wales’ top batter

Sam Konstas has been making waves to get his maiden call up in the Tests. So far this season he has scored 302 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs New South Wales Top Bowlers

Michael Neser to be Queensland’ top bowler

Michael Neser has been phenomenal thus far as with 10 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Queensland. In the last game against South Australia he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan Lyon to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Nathan Lyon only played four games last season and bagged nine wickets which was pretty underwhelming. This year he has already bagged 10 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.