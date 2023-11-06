BUL (Queensland) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction BUL 67 % Chance of Winning RED 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.46 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Queensland and South Australia will meet in the 12th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played from November 6 at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane and will commence from 5:3 0 AM IST.

Queensland vs South Australia Chances of Winning

Queensland are coming into this fixture after a loss against Tasmania. Queensland started their campaign with a win but fell off the track as they could not win in the next two games. With a win, a draw and a loss, they are placed at the third position in the points table. They will be confident to win their next game against South Australia. The team has 11.56 points in the competition.

On the other hand, South Australia are not having a great campaign either. They lost their last game against Western Australia and will be low on morale coming into this game. They are placed at the fourth place in the points table with a win and two losses. South Australia has 11.44 points in the tournament.

Both sides have a good line-up of players in the team. However, Queensland possess a better track record playing against South Australia in the format. They will go into this game as match favourites.

Queensland chance of winning - 67%

South Australia chance of winning - 33%

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Queensland vs South Australia Betting Tips

Queensland to score high before 1st dismissal in 1st innings

Queensland had Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns last season opening for the team and scored 37 runs before 1st dismissal in the 1st innings against South Australia. However, things have taken a turn for good this season. Bryce Street opens alongside Matt Renshaw in the current competition and they average at 21.80 & 54.20 respectively in the tournament. They posted the scores of 56, 139 & 6 runs before their first dismissals in their 1st innings of the three games. Renshaw looks impeccable with the bat and Street has been giving his equal support in the opening partnership. Moreover, South Australia conceded 22, 35 & 43 runs before they could pick their first wicket in the 1st innings of the three games so far. That said, Queensland are very likely to score high in the opening partnership of the upcoming clash.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Australia to win 2.50 Bet on 1xBet Queensland to win 1.50 Bet on Dafabet South Australia to win 2.48 Bet on Parimatch

Queensland vs South Australia Toss Prediction

The surface at the Gabba usually assists the bowlers. The team winning the toss would be inclined to bowl first at this venue, given the assistance on offer for the new ball bowlers.

Weather Report

There is a possibility of getting rain interruptions during this game. You can expect to get temperatures in the region of 18 to 22 degrees with the relative humidity being close to 72%. There will also be moderate winds during the game and a constant cloud cover.

Queensland Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khawaja (c) Batter Bryce Street Batter Joe Burns Batter Matthew Renshaw All-rounder Jack Clayton Batter Jimmy Peirson (wk) Wicket Keeper Michael Neser All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Jack Wildermuth Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

Queensland need to do better in the tournament. They have a talented squad and should be able to bounce back in the next game. .

South Australia Player List

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Lehmann (c) Batter Kelvin Smith Batter Daniel Drew Batter Ben Manenti Bowler Harry Nielsen (wk) Wicket-keeper Nathan McSweeney All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Henry Hunt Batter

South Australia Recent Form

South Australia lacks in their batting and bowling department. The team relies on a few players whereas the others in the squad are yet to perform.

Queensland vs South Australia Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, QUN lead the tally by 2-0.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

South Australia - 2

Queensland - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 3

Queensland vs South Australia Betting Odds

Queensland lost against Tasmania in their last outing by 3 wickets. They will be eager to play better in the next game. In the batting department, the side will be relying on the likes of Sam Heazlett, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Ben McDermott, wicket-keeper Jimmy Peirson and Max Bryant to deliver the bulk of the runs. In the bowling department, the side will be relying on the likes of Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandu and Michael Neser to deliver the timely breakthroughs.

South Australia played their last game against Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield. However, the team did not perform in the manner they wanted and had to taste defeat by a margin of 200 runs. In the batting department, the side will be relying on the likes of Jake Lehmann, Daniel Drew, Jake-Fraser McGurk, Henry Hunt and Nathan McSweeney to deliver the bulk of the runs. In the bowling department, the side will be relying on the likes of Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar and Ben Manenti to deliver crucial breakthroughs.

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Queensland vs South Australia Best Batters

Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’s Best Batter

Matt Renshaw is in terrific form. He has smashed his bat consistently in the competition, reeling in 271 runs in 5 games at an average of 54.20. He struck 7 & 57 runs in his last game and will look to continue his form. Renshaw will look to smash again in the next game.

Nathan McSweeney to be South Australia’s Best Batter

Nathan McSweeney is a terrific batter and scored the most number of runs for the team in the tournament. He has struck 280 runs in 6 innings at an average of 46.66. He scored 41 & 25 in his last outing.

Queensland vs South Australia Best Bowlers

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’s Best Bowler

Mitchell Swepson has been fierce with the ball lately. He has picked 13 wickets in 5 innings and possesses an economy rate of 2.83. He picked 3 wickets in the last game. This will make him the bowling pick of the team.

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’s Best Bowler

Nathan McAndrew has picked 12 wickets in 4 games already. He has an economy rate of 3.02 in the competition.