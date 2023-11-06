BUL (Queensland) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction
BUL
67%
Chance of Winning
RED
33%
First class
The Gabba
Facts:
- QUN leads the tally by 2-0 against SOA in their last five clashes.
- South Australia are placed at the fourth position of the table whereas Queensland are placed at the third place.
Queensland vs South Australia Chances of Winning
Queensland are coming into this fixture after a loss against Tasmania. Queensland started their campaign with a win but fell off the track as they could not win in the next two games. With a win, a draw and a loss, they are placed at the third position in the points table. They will be confident to win their next game against South Australia. The team has 11.56 points in the competition.
On the other hand, South Australia are not having a great campaign either. They lost their last game against Western Australia and will be low on morale coming into this game. They are placed at the fourth place in the points table with a win and two losses. South Australia has 11.44 points in the tournament.
Both sides have a good line-up of players in the team. However, Queensland possess a better track record playing against South Australia in the format. They will go into this game as match favourites.
Queensland chance of winning - 67%
South Australia chance of winning - 33%
Queensland vs South Australia Betting Tips
Queensland to score high before 1st dismissal in 1st innings
Queensland had Matt Renshaw and Joe Burns last season opening for the team and scored 37 runs before 1st dismissal in the 1st innings against South Australia. However, things have taken a turn for good this season. Bryce Street opens alongside Matt Renshaw in the current competition and they average at 21.80 & 54.20 respectively in the tournament. They posted the scores of 56, 139 & 6 runs before their first dismissals in their 1st innings of the three games. Renshaw looks impeccable with the bat and Street has been giving his equal support in the opening partnership. Moreover, South Australia conceded 22, 35 & 43 runs before they could pick their first wicket in the 1st innings of the three games so far. That said, Queensland are very likely to score high in the opening partnership of the upcoming clash.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Australia to win
Queensland to win
South Australia to win
Queensland vs South Australia Toss Prediction
The surface at the Gabba usually assists the bowlers. The team winning the toss would be inclined to bowl first at this venue, given the assistance on offer for the new ball bowlers.
Weather Report
There is a possibility of getting rain interruptions during this game. You can expect to get temperatures in the region of 18 to 22 degrees with the relative humidity being close to 72%. There will also be moderate winds during the game and a constant cloud cover.
Queensland Player List
Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney
Predicted Playing XI
|
Usman Khawaja (c)
|
Batter
|
Bryce Street
|
Batter
|
Joe Burns
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Batter
|
Matthew Renshaw
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All-rounder
|
Jack Clayton
|
Batter
|
Jimmy Peirson (wk)
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Michael Neser
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Steketee
|
Bowler
|
Gurinder Sandhu
|
Bowler
|
Jack Wildermuth
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
Queensland Recent Form
Queensland need to do better in the tournament. They have a talented squad and should be able to bounce back in the next game. .
South Australia Player List
Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jake Lehmann (c)
|
Batter
|
Kelvin Smith
|
Batter
|
Daniel Drew
|
Batter
|
Ben Manenti
|
Bowler
|
Harry Nielsen (wk)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
All-rounder
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
|
Brendan Doggett
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Buckingham
|
Bowler
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Henry Hunt
|
Batter
South Australia Recent Form
South Australia lacks in their batting and bowling department. The team relies on a few players whereas the others in the squad are yet to perform.
Queensland vs South Australia Head-to-Head
In the last five clashes between the sides, QUN lead the tally by 2-0.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
South Australia - 2
Queensland - 0
No Result/Abandoned - 3
Queensland vs South Australia Betting Odds
Queensland lost against Tasmania in their last outing by 3 wickets. They will be eager to play better in the next game. In the batting department, the side will be relying on the likes of Sam Heazlett, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Ben McDermott, wicket-keeper Jimmy Peirson and Max Bryant to deliver the bulk of the runs. In the bowling department, the side will be relying on the likes of Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandu and Michael Neser to deliver the timely breakthroughs.
South Australia played their last game against Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield. However, the team did not perform in the manner they wanted and had to taste defeat by a margin of 200 runs. In the batting department, the side will be relying on the likes of Jake Lehmann, Daniel Drew, Jake-Fraser McGurk, Henry Hunt and Nathan McSweeney to deliver the bulk of the runs. In the bowling department, the side will be relying on the likes of Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar and Ben Manenti to deliver crucial breakthroughs.
Queensland vs South Australia
First class
The Gabba, Brisbane
Queensland vs South Australia Best Batters
Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’s Best Batter
Matt Renshaw is in terrific form. He has smashed his bat consistently in the competition, reeling in 271 runs in 5 games at an average of 54.20. He struck 7 & 57 runs in his last game and will look to continue his form. Renshaw will look to smash again in the next game.
Nathan McSweeney to be South Australia’s Best Batter
Nathan McSweeney is a terrific batter and scored the most number of runs for the team in the tournament. He has struck 280 runs in 6 innings at an average of 46.66. He scored 41 & 25 in his last outing.
Queensland vs South Australia Best Bowlers
Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’s Best Bowler
Mitchell Swepson has been fierce with the ball lately. He has picked 13 wickets in 5 innings and possesses an economy rate of 2.83. He picked 3 wickets in the last game. This will make him the bowling pick of the team.
Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’s Best Bowler
Nathan McAndrew has picked 12 wickets in 4 games already. He has an economy rate of 3.02 in the competition.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Queensland
Queensland to win @ 1.50 (Parimatch)
South Australia to win @ 2.48 (Parimatch)
Parimatch