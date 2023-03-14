Queensland vs Tasmania Match Prediction TAS 30 % Chance of Winning QL 70 % Bet Now! Queensland and Tasmania are going to face each other for the 2nd time in Sheffield Shield 2022-23 season group stage game on Tuesday 14th March 2023 from 5:00 am IST at the very famous Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Australia. We will experience 4 days of intense cricket between both these teams in their final league game of the tournament. This is going to be the 10th fixture for both of these teams in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 season of the league. Queensland has been in god mode in their previous 2 games as they won both matches by 5 wickets against New South Wales and South Australia. They are one of the 2 contenders in the race for the Finals against Western Australia. They have a very good chance of going into the finals as they are playing against a comparatively weak team on the 14th of March. Out of the 9 matches played, Queensland has 4 five, drawn 3, and lost 2 matches. They have 39 points in their account in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 season and are in the second spot of the points table. Queensland will be the favourites to win against Tasmania and go into the finals to play against Western Australia. Tasmania, on the other hand, is out of the tournament and will play their final fixture against Queensland. The Tasmanian team couldn’t win a single match in their past 4 games of the tournament. Out of the 9 matches played by them this Sheffield Shield tournament, the Tasmanian cricket team has won 2, lost 4, and drawn 3. They have 25 points in their bag which is too bad and are in the second-last spot of the points table just above New South Wales. Winning this match against Queensland might level up Tasmania’s spot in the table from 5th to 4th as South Australia is just 1 point ahead of them. They will be starting as the weaker party in the upcoming game against the Queensland side.

Queensland vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

We would like to side with Queensland to be victorious in this fixture as the team is in really good form and have momentum with them from the past 2 matches. The batsmen are capable of scoring quick and big runs as well as the bowlers are capable of disappearing top-level batters. Queensland’s team is already high on confidence this season from the last 2 games. Hence, we predict Queensland to win this match against Tasmania with a 70/30 chance of winning.

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Queensland vs Tasmania Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Queensland bats first, the first innings total is going to be something between 310-335 runs on the board.

Tasmania has a good batting lineup of experienced and international players and they are in top form. If Tasmania bats first, the first innings score would be between 275-305 runs.

Final Prediction for the Match – Queensland to win the game.

Queensland vs Tasmania Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart which is a ground that favours the batters more in the game. Both teams are expected to win the toss and elect to bat first. They would want to put some big runs on the scoreboard and put the opponent under pressure in the test match.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are minimal but passing showers are expected during the match. The weather and wind on offer might support fast bowlers a bit otherwise this is going to be a run-scoring fest. Let us see if we have a full game or if rain plays a spoilsport in the match.

Queensland Player List

Queensland Squad – Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitchell Swepson, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth

Queensland Predicted Playing 11

Player Name Role Michael Neser All Rounder Matt Renshaw Batter Joe Burns All Rounder Bryce Street Batter Jack Clayton Batter Sam Truloff All Rounder Gurinder Sandhu Batter James Bazley Bowler Mark Stekette Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Xavier Barlett Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland have played 9 matches in the tournament so far and has managed to win 4 matches against Tasmania, Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia. Queensland is in the 2nd position on the points table with 2 losses and 3 draws.

Tasmania Player List

Tasmania Squad – Tim Ward, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Tim Paine.

Tasmania Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Tim Ward Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Matthew Wade Batter Ben McDermott Batter Jordan Silk (c) Batter Jake Doran (wk) Batter Beau Webster Batter Jarrod Freeman Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania lost the previous match by a huge margin to Western Australia and would now look to settle the score in this match.

Queensland vs Tasmania Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Queensland winning the match are 1.66 whereas the odds in favour of Tasmania winning are 2.89. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Queensland Betting Odds – 1.66

Tasmania Betting Odds – 2.89

Queensland vs Tasmania Top Team Batters

Nic Peirson has played all 9 games and has scored 454 in the tournament. He played a tremendous knock of 90 runs in their match against South Australia. Nic Peirson can be in the way of Tasmania’s 3rd win of the tournament. We are backing Nic Peirson to be Tasmania’s highest run-scorer against Queensland.

Top Batter Bets for Nic Peirson - 4.23

Tim Ward has been Tasmania’s best batter in the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 trophy till now and is the 7th-highest run-scorer in the league. He has been in terrific form and has scored 505 runs in 9 matches that he and his team have played in this 2022-23 season of the tournament. He will be the batter to look forward to in this upcoming match against Queensland.

Top Batter Bets for Tim Ward - 5.65

Queensland vs Tasmania Top Team Bowlers

Michael Neser has been the pick of the bowlers as he has bowled sensationally. He is the top wicket-takers in this season of the Sheffield Shield trophy. He has taken 39 wickets in just 8 matches and is one of the reasons Queensland is topping the points table as of now.

Top Bowler Bets for Michael Neser - 4.34

Tasmania’s bowlers have also breathed fire in this league so far. Jackson Bird has been the pick of the pack and has taken 28 wickets in just 8 matches. If Tasmania is to win this match and move higher on the points table, Jackson Bird should make the stumps fly off the batters of the Queensland team.

Top Bowler Bets for Jackson Bird - 6