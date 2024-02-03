Queensland vs Tasmania Match Prediction BUL 44 % Chance of Winning TAS 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.1 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Queensland and Tasmania will meet in the 20th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played from February 3 at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane and will commence from 5:30 AM IST.

Queensland vs Tasmania Chances of Winning

Queensland has won the title on nine occasions. However, they fell off their rails in their current campaign. They have won a single fixture, lost three games and met with two draws in the competition. As a consequence, the team is placed at the bottom of the points table with 15.12 points. The team will be looking to revive their campaign in the competition.

On the other hand, Tasmania are leading a terrific campaign this season after having a dismal season last year. They started their campaign with a win and were having an unbeatable campaign until a loss in their previous fixture. With three wins and a loss, the side is placed at the top of the points table with 29.77 points.

Queensland chance of winning - 44%

Tasmania chance of winning - 56%

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Queensland vs Tasmania Betting Tips

Tasmania to score low before 1st dismissal

The opening line-up of Tasmania revolves around Jake Weatherald, Tim Ward and Cakeb Jewell. Jewell and Weatherald opened in the first game, however, Weatherald had to take a seat while Ward replaced him in the opening line-up of the team. The sides scored 22, 4, 6, 11, 7 & 29 runs before their 1st dismissal in the 1st innings of all the games they have played so far. Caleb Jewell has faced the quickest dismissals in the team. He averages at 15.72 in the competition whereas Ward does not look in form, averaging at 29.12. Queensland conceded 6 runs before they picked their first wicket in the last meeting against Tasmania. That said, you should go for this lucrative betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Queensland Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Tasmania Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Queensland vs Tasmania Toss Prediction

We have seen high-scoring games. Unlike the bigger Australian grounds, the smaller venue allows the batsmen to hit the ball in the air. Fast bowlers have always enjoyed bowling on this surface. There isn't much on this surface for the spinners; they must focus on containing opponents. The side batting second would have an advantage. We expect the captain winning the toss to invite the opposition to bat first and aim at restricting them to a small total.

Weather Report

There is no possibility of getting rain interruptions during this game. You can expect to get temperatures in the region of 22-30 degree Celsius with the relative humidity being close to 64%.

Queensland Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khawaja (c) Batter Bryce Street Batter Joe Burns Batter Matthew Renshaw All-rounder Jack Clayton Batter Jimmy Peirson (wk) Wicket Keeper Michael Neser All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Jack Wildermuth Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

After continuous defeats, the team is coming from a draw in their last game. Queensland lacks majorly in their bowling unit.

Tasmania Players List

Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batsman Jake Doran Wicket Keeper Jordan Silk Batsman Mac Wright Batsman Beau Webster All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket Keeper Mitch Owen Batsman Nivethan Radhakrishnan All-rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Lawrence Neil-Smith Bowler Sam Rainbird Bowler

Tasmania Recent Form

Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters and a good quality of bowling. They are expected to bounce back after a loss in their last game.

Queensland vs Tasmania Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Queensland and Tasmania have won two games each.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Tasmania - 2

Queensland - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Queensland vs Tasmania Betting Odds

Queensland went against Western Australia in their last fixture. After facing constant losses in the competition, their last fixture did not yield any conclusive results. Queensland scored 274 runs and 137 runs in the two innings. Usman Khawaja scored 102* runs in the 1st innings whereas Joe Burns shined in the 2nd innings with 62* runs. Western Australia scored 330 runs in the game but did not get a chance to play their next innings. Gurinder Sandhu was the standout bowler from Queensland with 5 wickets whereas Mark Steketee picked 4 wickets on his own.

Tasmania went against New South Wales in their last fixture. After winning against NSW before that, they could not resonate the same in the next game. NSW scored 224 runs in the 1st innings. TAS replied with 200 runs in the 1st innings. NSW scored another 118 runs in the game whereas Tasmania were bundled out at 68 runs, losing the game by 74 runs. There were not many notable batting performances in the team. However, Mitchell Owen scored 70 runs in the 1st innings for Tasmania. Lauren Neil Smith picked 10 wickets in the game whereas Gabe Bell was able to pluck 5 wickets.

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Queensland vs Tasmania Best Batters

Usman Khawaja to be Queensland’s Best Batter

Usman Khawaja is the top batter from Queensland. He has scored 331 runs in 8 innings. He averages at 47.28 in the competition and will enter as the best batting pick in the next game. He scored 102* in his last outing of the competition. Seeing his form, he will be expected to score many runs in the next game.

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’s Best Batter

Beau Webster has scored 498 runs in 9 innings at an average of 71.14. He scored 59 & 70 runs in his last outing against Queensland. He has racked a century and five fifties in the competition. He will enter as the best batting pick from the side.

Queensland vs Tasmania Best Bowlers

Gurinder Sandhu to be Queensland’s Best Bowler

Gurinder Sandhu has astonished everyone with his bowling performances for Queensland in the competition. He has picked 21 wickets in 10 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.49 in the tournament. He picked 5 wickets in his last game against Western Australia.

Lawrence Neil-Smith to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler

Lawrence Neil Smith is the top bowler in Tasmania. He has picked 25 wickets for the team in 10 innings. He has an economy rate of 3.32 in the competition. He is in terrific form and picked 10 wickets on his own in the last game he played against New South Wales.