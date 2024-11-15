Queensland vs Tasmania Match Prediction

BUL

39%

Chance of Winning

TAS

61%

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1.62
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1.71
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1.65
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First class

Allan Border Field

Queensland take on Tasmania in the 12th game of the 2024 Sheffield Shield at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 15 at 05:30 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 207 runs, Ben McDermott is the leading run scorer for Queensland in this tournament.
  • With 175 runs, Bradley Hope is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign.

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Queensland vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

Queensland have struggled to make an impact this season. Last year they won two games and ended up sixth on the table. This year they are winless after three matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against New South Wales and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Much like their opponents, Tasmania have struggled for consistency thus far as they have lost two of the three matches so far and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match Tasmania were beaten by Western Australia by an innings and 45 runs. As per our calculations, Tasmania are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Queensland’ chances of winning - 39%
  • Tasmania’ chances of winning - 61%

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Queensland vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jimmy Peirson has been one of the most consistent batsman for Queensland thus far. So far this season he has scored 106 with an average of 35.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Bradley Hope has had a terrific start to the campaign as he has scored 175 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign. In the last game he scored 25 and 24 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Jack Clayton, Ben McDermott, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Lachlan Hearne, Liam Guthrie, Max Bryant, Angus Lovell

Predicted Playing XI

Matt Renshaw

Batter

Max Bryant

Batter

Lachlan Hearne

Batter

Jack Clayton

All-rounder

Jimmy Peirson

Wicket-keeper

Ben McDermott

Batter

Jack Wildermuth

All-rounder

Angus Lovell

All-rounder

Mark Steketee

Bowler

Mitchell Swepson

Bowler

Tom Straker

Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland had two wins last season and ended sixth on the table. They are winless after three games and are currently fourth on the table.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Caleb Jewell, Jake Weatherald , Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Kieran Elliott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Gabe Bell, Billy Stanlake, Riley Meredith, Macalister Wright, Nathan Ellis

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Weatherald

Batter

Caleb Jewell

Batter

Charlie Wakim

Batter

Jordan Silk

All-rounder

Jake Doran

Wicket-keeper

Beau Webster

Batter

Bradley Hope

All-rounder

Lawrence Neil-Smith

All-rounder

Kieran Elliott

Bowler

Matthew Kuhnemann

Bowler

Gabe Bell

Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania has struggled so far in this tournament as they have two losses in three games and are currently sixth on the table.

Queensland vs Tasmania Head to Head

Queensland have dominated this fixture against Tasmania 41-20. Both sides went head to head twice last year and Tasmania won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Queensland: 42

Tasmania: 21

Queensland vs Tasmania Betting Odds

Tasmania to have a better opening partnership than Queensland

Tasmania and Queensland head into this game after both sides have struggled for consistency so far this season. Both teams remain winless after three matches and would be hoping to kickstart their campaign in this game. Tasmania played back to back games against Western Australia prior to this fixture as they were dominated on both occasions, Western Australia won on both occasions. On the other hand Queensland have drawn two of the three games thus far and are currently fourth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though Tasmania were dominated in both games prior to this fixture they still managed to have a better opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe Tasmania would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Tasmania

First class

Allan Border Field, null

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Queensland vs Tasmania Top Batters

Ben McDermott to be Queensland’ top batter

Ben McDermott had a phenomenal game in the last outing against New South Wales as he scored 87 in the first innings. With 207 runs, McDermott is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beau Webster to be Tasmania’ top batter

Beau Webster dominated last season as he scored 938 and has been brilliant thus far. He has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Tasmania and is expected to make a mark in the upcoming game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Angus Lovell to be Queensland’ top bowler

Michael Neser would be a big miss for Queensland in this game. Angus Lovell got his first start in this campaign and he did not disappoint as he bagged three wickets in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kieran Elliott to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Kieran Elliott was sensational in the last game against Queensland as he bagged six wickets in the game and had the best bowling figures in both innings. He is the leading wicket taker for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Tasmania

Historically Queensland has dominated this fixture but it has been Tasmania who has dominated this fixture in recent past as they won both games last season. Even though Tasmania are sixth on the table, the bookmakers have favoured them in this game and we believe you should do the same as Tasmania would register their first win in the upcoming game.
  • Queensland to win @ 2.12 (PariMatch)
  • Tasmania to win @ 1.62 (PariMatch)
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