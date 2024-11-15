Queensland vs Tasmania Match Prediction
BUL
39%
Chance of Winning
TAS
61%
First class
Allan Border Field
Facts:
- With 207 runs, Ben McDermott is the leading run scorer for Queensland in this tournament.
- With 175 runs, Bradley Hope is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign.
Queensland vs Tasmania Chance of Winning
Queensland have struggled to make an impact this season. Last year they won two games and ended up sixth on the table. This year they are winless after three matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against New South Wales and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Much like their opponents, Tasmania have struggled for consistency thus far as they have lost two of the three matches so far and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match Tasmania were beaten by Western Australia by an innings and 45 runs. As per our calculations, Tasmania are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Queensland’ chances of winning - 39%
- Tasmania’ chances of winning - 61%
Queensland vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Jimmy Peirson has been one of the most consistent batsman for Queensland thus far. So far this season he has scored 106 with an average of 35.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Bradley Hope has had a terrific start to the campaign as he has scored 175 runs thus far and is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign. In the last game he scored 25 and 24 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Queensland vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Queensland News & Player List
Queensland Player List
Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Jack Clayton, Ben McDermott, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Lachlan Hearne, Liam Guthrie, Max Bryant, Angus Lovell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Max Bryant
|
Batter
|
Lachlan Hearne
|
Batter
|
Jack Clayton
|
All-rounder
|
Jimmy Peirson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben McDermott
|
Batter
|
Jack Wildermuth
|
All-rounder
|
Angus Lovell
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Steketee
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
|
Tom Straker
|
Bowler
Queensland Team Form
Queensland had two wins last season and ended sixth on the table. They are winless after three games and are currently fourth on the table.
Tasmania News & Player List
Tasmania Player List
Caleb Jewell, Jake Weatherald , Charlie Wakim, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Kieran Elliott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Gabe Bell, Billy Stanlake, Riley Meredith, Macalister Wright, Nathan Ellis
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jake Weatherald
|
Batter
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Charlie Wakim
|
Batter
|
Jordan Silk
|
All-rounder
|
Jake Doran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Beau Webster
|
Batter
|
Bradley Hope
|
All-rounder
|
Lawrence Neil-Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Kieran Elliott
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Kuhnemann
|
Bowler
|
Gabe Bell
|
Bowler
Tasmania Team Form
Tasmania has struggled so far in this tournament as they have two losses in three games and are currently sixth on the table.
Queensland vs Tasmania Head to Head
Queensland have dominated this fixture against Tasmania 41-20. Both sides went head to head twice last year and Tasmania won on both occasions.
Head to Head
Queensland: 42
Tasmania: 21
Queensland vs Tasmania Betting Odds
Tasmania to have a better opening partnership than Queensland
Tasmania and Queensland head into this game after both sides have struggled for consistency so far this season. Both teams remain winless after three matches and would be hoping to kickstart their campaign in this game. Tasmania played back to back games against Western Australia prior to this fixture as they were dominated on both occasions, Western Australia won on both occasions. On the other hand Queensland have drawn two of the three games thus far and are currently fourth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though Tasmania were dominated in both games prior to this fixture they still managed to have a better opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe Tasmania would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Queensland vs Tasmania
First class
Allan Border Field, null
Queensland vs Tasmania Top Batters
Ben McDermott to be Queensland’ top batter
Ben McDermott had a phenomenal game in the last outing against New South Wales as he scored 87 in the first innings. With 207 runs, McDermott is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Beau Webster to be Tasmania’ top batter
Beau Webster dominated last season as he scored 938 and has been brilliant thus far. He has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Tasmania and is expected to make a mark in the upcoming game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Queensland vs Tasmania Top Bowlers
Angus Lovell to be Queensland’ top bowler
Michael Neser would be a big miss for Queensland in this game. Angus Lovell got his first start in this campaign and he did not disappoint as he bagged three wickets in the first innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kieran Elliott to be Tasmania’ top bowler
Kieran Elliott was sensational in the last game against Queensland as he bagged six wickets in the game and had the best bowling figures in both innings. He is the leading wicket taker for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tasmania
- Queensland to win @ 2.12 (PariMatch)
- Tasmania to win @ 1.62 (PariMatch)
Parimatch