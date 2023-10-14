Queensland vs Victoria Match Prediction BUL 48 % Chance of Winning VIC 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 2.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Megapari 2.4 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Queensland and Victoria will meet in the 4th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played from October 14 at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay and will commence from 5:30 AM IST.

Queensland vs Victoria Chances of Winning

Queensland has won the title on nine occasions. They won the 2020/21 title and will be excited to grab the title this year after their campaign last season. Last year, Queensland won four games, lost two and had four draws in their campaign. This led them to finish third in the standings with 41.69 points to their name. They did not have the best of starts in the competition as their last game against NSW ended up in a draw. They are 5th in the table standings with 1.7 points. They will be facing off against Victoria in a thrilling contest of cricket.

Victoria, the second-most successful team after New South Wales, has been the runner-up in the past two seasons. They won five games and lost two out of their ten fixtures, ultimately finishing second in the table with 46.71 points. They went against the defending champions and suffered a huge loss in their first game. With that, they are currently placed at the 6th place of the points table with 0.76 points.

Both sides have a good line-up of players in the team. However, Victoria boasts a better bowling order in the team. It got them to finish second in the previous season, above Queensland. Victoria will be slight favourites in the upcoming game.

Queensland chance of winning - 48%

Victoria chance of winning - 52%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Queensland vs Victoria Betting Tips

Victoria to score high before 1st dismissal in 1st innings

Victoria has a string of talented batters in the team who have led a fantastic last season in the competition. Bryce Street and Matt Renshaw are opening this season for the team in the competition. Street and Renshaw averaged at 51.66 & 33.60 previous season and are perfectly capable of leading a prolonged opening partnership. Last season when the sides met twice, Queensland scored 39 & 6 runs for the first wicket in the 1st innings of the two games. Coming into this competition, QUN scored 56 runs for the first wicket against New South Wales in their inaugural game of the season. Street scored 45 & 0 runs whereas Renshaw scored 17 & 55 runs in the game. Having said that, Queensland will go in confident to score high before their first dismissal in the 1st innings.

Queensland vs Victoria Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay will allow for good stroke play and the batters will find it easy to bat on the surface. The surface will not allow a lot of assistance to the bowlers and wicket taking is going to be difficult after the ball gets old. The team batting second at this venue has won most of the games. We predict that the team winning the toss will bowl first here.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is perfect for a game of cricket. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the 20°C - 26°C range. The skies will remain sunny and no rain is predicted on the game-day.

Queensland Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Usman Khawaja (c) Batter Bryce Street Batter Joe Burns Batter Matthew Renshaw All-rounder Jack Clayton Batter Jimmy Peirson (wk) Wicket Keeper Michael Neser All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Jack Wildermuth Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

Queensland were extremely cut-throat with their bowling attacks last season. They scored 256 & 172 runs in the previous game and need to improve upon their batting.

Victoria Player List

Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Victoria Predicted XI

Peter Handscomb (c) Batter Travis Dean Batter Will Pucovski Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Jonathan Merlo All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Mitchell Perry All-rounder Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Scott Boland Bowler Will Sutherland All-rounder

Victoria Recent Form

Victoria were extremely cut-throat with their bowling attacks last season. However, they lost their last game by an innings and 53 runs. They will be looking to perform better with the bat and the ball in their next game.

Queensland vs Victoria Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, VIC leads the tally by 2-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Victoria - 2

Queensland - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 2

Queensland vs Victoria Betting Odds

Queensland faced a draw in their last outing against New South Wales in the competition. Batting first, QUN scored 176 in the first innings. NSW scored 446 runs in their first innings. Trailing by a huge score, QUN scored 417 runs in the second innings. Jimmy Peirson and Michael Neser scored 106 & 140 runs in the second innings. However, this did not leave room for NSW to begin their innings, ending the match in a draw.

On the other hand, Victoria faced a huge defeat by an innings and 53 runs against Western Australia. VIC scored 256 & 172 runs in the two innings. Travis Dean scored 87 & 22 runs in the game. Western Australia hammered 481 runs in their innings that overwhelmed Victoria in the game. Scott Boland and Will Sutherland were the most successful bowlers for VIC who picked 3 wickets each. Victoria will be looking to retaliate after a let down in their previous encounter.

Queensland vs Victoria First class Harrup Park, Mackay Queensland Bulls Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Victoria Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.95 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.4 Bet Now!

Queensland vs Victoria Best Batters

Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’s Best Batter

Matt Renshaw was fantastic for Queensland in the previous season and scored 310 runs in 8 innings at an average of 51.66, laced with a century and a fifty. He scored 17 & 55 runs in both the innings in the previous game.

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb secured the most runs for the team last season. He amassed 634 runs in 10 innings at an average of 70.44. He only scored 31 & 2 runs in his previous game but will be fueled up in the next game against Queensland.

Queensland vs Victoria Best Bowlers

Michael Neser to be Queensland’s Best Bowler

Michael Neser was one of the top wicket takers in the competition last season. He picked 40 wickets for QUN last season at an average of 16.67 and an economy rate of 2.45. He began this season with picking 3 wickets at an economy of 3.88 in the first game against NSW.

Will Sutherland to be Victoria’s Best Bowler

Will Sutherland was the top wicket taker of last season. He picked 41 wickets with an economy rate of 2.64. He picked 3 wickets in his opening game against Western Australia.