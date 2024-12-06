Queensland vs Victoria Match Prediction VIC 68 % Chance of Winning BUL 32 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.571 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Queensland take on Victoria in the 17th game of the 2024 Sheffield Shield at Melbourne Cricket Ground,. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 06 at 05:00 AM IST.

Queensland vs Victoria Chance of Winning

Much like last season Queensland have struggled to make an impact this season as they remain winless after five matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Victoria who were dominant in all departments as Queensland lost the game by 90 runs.

Victoria have been the best team in this tournament thus far as they have three wins in five matches and are currently at the top of the table. Victoria head into this fixture after back to back wins against Western Australia and Queensland. As per our calculations, Victoria are favourites in the upcoming game.

Queensland’ chances of winning - 32%

Victoria’ chances of winning - 68%

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Queensland vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jimmy Peirson has been one of the most consistent batsman for Queensland thus far. So far this season he has scored 279 with an average of 46.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Peter Handscomb continued his impressive form in the last game against Queensland. So far this season Handscomb has scored 376 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Matt Renshaw, Bryce Street, Angus Lovell, Jack Clayton, Ben McDermott, Lachlan Hearne, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Mitchell Swepson (c), Tom Whitney, Usman Khawaja, Liam Guthrie, Benji Floros, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth

Predicted Playing XI

Matt Renshaw Batter Bryce Street Batter Angus Lovell Batter Jack Clayton All-rounder Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Ben McDermott Batter Lachlan Hearne All-rounder Tom Whitney All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Tom Straker Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland have once again struggled to make an impact this season as they are winless after five matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Marcus Harris, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Campbell Kellaway, Peter Handscomb (c), Thomas Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Xavier Crone, Todd Murphy, Peter Siddle, Jonathan Merlo, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Perry, Doug Warren, Cameron McClure

Predicted Playing XI

Ashley Chandrasinghe Batter Marcus Harris Batter Campbell Kellaway All-rounder Peter Handscomb All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Thomas Rogers Batter Samuel Elliott All-rounder Xavier Crone All-rounder Fergus O Neill Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria have one defeat in five games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Queensland by 90 runs.

Queensland vs Victoria Head to Head

Victoria dominated this fixture against Queensland 79-60. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Victoria won the game by 90 runs.

Head to Head

Queensland: 60

Victoria: 79

Queensland vs Victoria Betting Odds

Queensland to have a better opening partnership than Victoria

Victoria and Queensland head into this game after contrasting starts to the campaign for both sides. Victoria have been dominant thus far as they have one loss in five matches and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand much like last season Queensland have struggled to make an impact and are winless after five and are currently sixth on the table. Both sides went head to head in the last outing and it was Victoria who dominated the game and eventually won the match by 90 runs. Even though Victoria won the match it was Queensland who had a better opening stand in the game. Victoria has conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Queensland would end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Queensland vs Victoria Top Batters

Ben McDermott to be Queensland’ top batter

Ben McDermott once again had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored a brilliant half century in the second innings. With 382 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marcus Harris to be Victoria’ top batter

Marcus Harris scored a brilliant half century in the second innings against Queensland, With 404 runs he is the leading run scorer for Victoria thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mitchell Swepson had a stunning game in the last outing as he bagged four wickets in the first innings. With 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Samuel Elliott to be Victoria’ top bowler

Samuel Elliott was the star of the show in the last game as he bagged six wickets against Queensland. With 16 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.