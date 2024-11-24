Queensland vs Victoria Match Prediction
BUL
35%
Chance of Winning
VIC
65%
First class
The Gabba
Facts:
- With 301 runs, Ben McDermott is the leading run scorer for Queensland in this tournament.
- With 340 runs, Marcus Harris is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign.
Queensland vs Victoria Match Prediction
Queensland take on Victoria in the 15th game of the 2024 Sheffield Shield at The Gabba, Brisbane. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 24 at 05:30 AM IST.
Queensland vs Victoria Chance of Winning
Much like last season Queensland have struggled to make an impact this season. They won two games last year and this season they remain winless after four matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Tasmania and both sides managed to share the spoils.
Victoria have had a solid start to the campaign as they have won in four matches and are currently second on the table level on points with Western Australia who occupy the top spot. In the last game they beat Western Australia by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Victoria are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Queensland’ chances of winning - 35%
- Victoria’ chances of winning - 65%
Queensland vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Jimmy Peirson has been one of the most consistent batsman for Queensland thus far. So far this season he has scored 187 with an average of 46.75 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Peter Handscomb continued his impressive form in the last game against Western Australia as he scored 56. So far Handscomb has scored 322 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Queensland vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Queensland News & Player List
Queensland Player List
Matt Renshaw, Bryce Street, Angus Lovell, Jack Clayton, Ben McDermott, Lachlan Hearne, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Mitchell Swepson (c), Tom Whitney, Usman Khawaja, Liam Guthrie, Benji Floros, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Bryce Street
|
Batter
|
Angus Lovell
|
Batter
|
Jack Clayton
|
All-rounder
|
Jimmy Peirson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben McDermott
|
Batter
|
Lachlan Hearne
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Whitney
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Steketee
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
|
Tom Straker
|
Bowler
Queensland Team Form
Queensland have once again struggled to make an impact this season as they are winless after four matches and are currently sixth on the table.
Victoria News & Player List
Victoria Player List
Marcus Harris, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Campbell Kellaway, Peter Handscomb (c), Thomas Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Xavier Crone, Todd Murphy, Peter Siddle, Jonathan Merlo, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Perry, Doug Warren, Cameron McClure
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ashley Chandrasinghe
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Campbell Kellaway
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Handscomb
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Thomas Rogers
|
Batter
|
Samuel Elliott
|
All-rounder
|
Xavier Crone
|
All-rounder
|
Fergus O Neill
|
Bowler
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
Victoria Team Form
Victoria have one defeat in four games which includes an impressive win against Western Australia in the last outing. They are currently second on the table.
Queensland vs Victoria Head to Head
Victoria dominated this fixture against Queensland 78-60. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Queensland: 60
Victoria: 78
Queensland vs Victoria Betting Odds
Victoria to have a better opening partnership than Queensland
Victoria and Queensland head into this game after contrasting starts to the campaign for both sides. Victoria have had a solid start to the campaign as they have two wins and one loss in the first four games which includes an impressive win against defending champions Western Australia. On the other hand much like last season Queensland have struggled to make an impact and are winless after four games as they are sixth on the table. Last season both head to head games were dominated by Queensland openers as they managed to have a better opening partnership on both occasions. This season Victoria have had a better opening stand in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Queensland vs Victoria
First class
The Gabba, null
Queensland vs Victoria Top Batters
Ben McDermott to be Queensland’ top batter
Ben McDermott has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for Queensland thus far. With 301 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Marcus Harris to be Victoria’ top batter
Marcus Harris continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 47 against Western Australia. With 340 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Queensland vs Victoria Top Bowlers
Tom Whitney to be Queensland’ top bowler
Tom Whitney has had a solid campaign thus far as he has been the most consistent bowler for Queensland. With ten wickets he is also the top wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Fergus O Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler
Fergus O Neill has been brilliant for Victoria thus far. In the last game against Western Australia he bagged six wickets and with 13 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Victoria
Parimatch