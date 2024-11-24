Facts: With 301 runs, Ben McDermott is the leading run scorer for Queensland in this tournament.

With 340 runs, Marcus Harris is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign.

Queensland vs Victoria Match Prediction

Queensland take on Victoria in the 15th game of the 2024 Sheffield Shield at The Gabba, Brisbane. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 24 at 05:30 AM IST.

Queensland vs Victoria Chance of Winning

Much like last season Queensland have struggled to make an impact this season. They won two games last year and this season they remain winless after four matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Tasmania and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Victoria have had a solid start to the campaign as they have won in four matches and are currently second on the table level on points with Western Australia who occupy the top spot. In the last game they beat Western Australia by eight wickets. As per our calculations, Victoria are favourites in the upcoming game.

Queensland’ chances of winning - 35%

Victoria’ chances of winning - 65%

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Queensland vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Jimmy Peirson has been one of the most consistent batsman for Queensland thus far. So far this season he has scored 187 with an average of 46.75 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Peter Handscomb continued his impressive form in the last game against Western Australia as he scored 56. So far Handscomb has scored 322 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Matt Renshaw, Bryce Street, Angus Lovell, Jack Clayton, Ben McDermott, Lachlan Hearne, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Mitchell Swepson (c), Tom Whitney, Usman Khawaja, Liam Guthrie, Benji Floros, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth

Predicted Playing XI









Matt Renshaw Batter Bryce Street Batter Angus Lovell Batter Jack Clayton All-rounder Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Ben McDermott Batter Lachlan Hearne All-rounder Tom Whitney All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Tom Straker Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland have once again struggled to make an impact this season as they are winless after four matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Marcus Harris, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Campbell Kellaway, Peter Handscomb (c), Thomas Rogers, Sam Harper (wk), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Xavier Crone, Todd Murphy, Peter Siddle, Jonathan Merlo, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Perry, Doug Warren, Cameron McClure







Predicted Playing XI







Ashley Chandrasinghe Batter Marcus Harris Batter Campbell Kellaway All-rounder Peter Handscomb All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Thomas Rogers Batter Samuel Elliott All-rounder Xavier Crone All-rounder Fergus O Neill Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria have one defeat in four games which includes an impressive win against Western Australia in the last outing. They are currently second on the table.

Queensland vs Victoria Head to Head

Victoria dominated this fixture against Queensland 78-60. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Queensland: 60

Victoria: 78

Queensland vs Victoria Betting Odds

Victoria to have a better opening partnership than Queensland

Victoria and Queensland head into this game after contrasting starts to the campaign for both sides. Victoria have had a solid start to the campaign as they have two wins and one loss in the first four games which includes an impressive win against defending champions Western Australia. On the other hand much like last season Queensland have struggled to make an impact and are winless after four games as they are sixth on the table. Last season both head to head games were dominated by Queensland openers as they managed to have a better opening partnership on both occasions. This season Victoria have had a better opening stand in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Queensland vs Victoria Top Batters

Ben McDermott to be Queensland’ top batter

Ben McDermott has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign for Queensland thus far. With 301 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Marcus Harris to be Victoria’ top batter

Marcus Harris continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 47 against Western Australia. With 340 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Tom Whitney to be Queensland’ top bowler

Tom Whitney has had a solid campaign thus far as he has been the most consistent bowler for Queensland. With ten wickets he is also the top wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fergus O Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler

Fergus O Neill has been brilliant for Victoria thus far. In the last game against Western Australia he bagged six wickets and with 13 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Victoria Even though last season both sides managed to get a win in this fixture, it is Victoria who have historically dominated this game. Queensland has struggled thus far in this campaign which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured Victoria and we believe you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Queensland to win @ 2.30 (PariMatch) Victoria to win @ 1.53 (PariMatch) Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







