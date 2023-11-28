BUL (Queensland) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction BUL 34 % Chance of Winning WEA 66 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.533 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Queensland and Western Australia will meet in the 18th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played from November 28 at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane and will commence from 5:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at a detailed preview about the upcoming clash between the sides.

Queensland vs Western Australia Chances of Winning

The nine time title winners, Queensland had a decent start but fell off the rails as they are coming from three consecutive defeats in the competition. They have a win, three losses and a draw in five games. With that, the team is placed at the sixth position of the points table with 12.83 points.

Western Australia had a spectacular campaign last season. They have carried their form this season and are coming from a victory in their last outing. They have won three games, lost one and have a single draw in five matches of their campaign. With that, they are placed second in the points table with 25.22 points.

Queensland chance of winning - 34%

Western Australia chance of winning - 66%

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Queensland vs Western Australia Betting Tips

Western Australia to score high before 1st dismissal

Western Australia boasts a formidable batting lineup, with Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman showcasing their prowess in recent seasons. This season, in five matches, Western Australia scored 13, 227, 43, 35 and 32 runs before their first wicket fell in the first innings. In their most recent game, the duo posted 32 runs in the 1st innings against South Australia. Whiteman and Bancroft have remarkable averages of 40.12 & 63.12, indicating their consistent performance in the competition. In their last clash in 2022, the opening pair of Western Australia scored 90 runs before their first dismissal in the 1st innings. With such impressive stats, Western Australia can anticipate a strong opening partnership in the upcoming game, led by Bancroft and Whiteman.

Match Prediction Best Odds Queensland Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Western Australia Opening Partnership Over 32.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Western Australia to win 1.52 Bet on Parimatch

Queensland vs Western Australia Toss Prediction

The surface at the Gabba usually assists the bowlers, considering the red ball games played at the venue. The team winning the toss would be inclined to bowl first at this venue, given the assistance on offer for the new ball bowlers.

Weather Report

The game is very likely to be interrupted by rain as there is 70% of rain prediction on November 28. The temperature will see a high of 28 degree Celsius and no prediction of rain. The skies will remain partly cloudy.

Western Australia Player List

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Teague Wyllie Batter Ashton Turner Batter Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Sam Whiteman (c) Batter Hilton Cartwright Batter Aaron Hardie All-rounder Josh Phillippe Wicket-keeper Cameron Gannon Bowler Liam Haskett Bowler Joel Paris Bowler

Western Australia Recent Form

Western Australia won their last game against South Australia. Their batters were decent but their bowlers were the ones to bring the game in their control and won the game.

Queensland Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khawaja (c) Batter Bryce Street Batter Joe Burns Batter Matthew Renshaw All-rounder Jack Clayton Batter Jimmy Peirson (wk) Wicket Keeper Michael Neser All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Jack Wildermuth Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

Queensland had a disappointing game in the last outing. They lost the game by 113 runs.

Queensland vs Western Australia Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Western Australia won two games whereas the remaining three games ended up in a draw.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Western Australia - 2

Queensland - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 3

Queensland vs Western Australia Betting Odds

Western Australia faced South Australia in their last outing. South Australia scored 192 & 212 runs in the two innings. Joel Paris and Lance Morris picked 5 wickets each in the game for Western Australia. WA scored 204 & 201 runs in the two innings and eventually won the game by 2 wickets. There were not many notable batting performances in the game by the WA batters but a collective effort led to their victory in the game.

Queensland lost three games in a row. They are coming from a defeat against Victoria by a huge margin of 113 runs. Victoria scored 300 & 190 runs in both the innings. Liam Guthrie picked 8 wickets on his own for Queensland. Chasing the target, Queensland scored 219 runs in the 1st innings but could not chase a big target in the second innings and bundled out for 158 runs, losing the game by a wide margin. Queensland will be low on confidence after a series of disappointing performances in the competition. Their bowlers did decently but their batters, on the other hand, could not replicate a similar performance.

Queensland vs Western Australia First class The Gabba, Brisbane Queensland Bulls Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.52 Bet Now! Western Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.533 Bet Now!

Queensland vs Western Australia Best Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’s Best Batter

Cameron Bancroft is the top scorer of his side this season. He smashed 505 runs in 8 innings at an average of 63.12. He has banked 2 centuries and three fifties in his campaign so far.

Jimmy Peirson to be Queensland’s Best Batter

Jimmy Peirson is the top scorer of the team with 361 runs in 9 innings at an average of 40.11. He is in explosive form and mustered a century along with two half-centuries in his campaign. He will be expected to lead with his bat in the next game.

Queensland vs Western Australia Best Bowlers

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’s Best Bowler

Mitchell Swepson is a stylish bowler and has picked 19 wickets in 9 games so far in the competition. He has an economy rate of 2.91. He was impeccable in his last game where he managed to pick 2 wickets.

Joel Paris to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler

Joel Paris is a clutch bowler for the team and has sent many batters back as soon as he entered the competition. He has 18 wickets in 5 innings he played in. He has an economy rate of 2.73 and picked 5 wickets in his last game.