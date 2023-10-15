RED (South Australia) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction
RED
40%
Chance of Winning
BLU
60%
First class
Adelaide Oval
Facts:
- NSW leads the tally by 2-1 against SOA in their last five clashes.
- Currently, NSW are placed 3rd in the table whereas SOA occupy the 4th place in the competition.
South Australia vs New South Wales Chances of Winning
Last season, South Australia finished fourth in the standings with two wins, four losses and as many draws. They had 28.88 points by the end of the tournament. They had a rough start in their opening game this season where they had to taste defeat against Tasmania. With that loss, they are currently placed 4th in the table standings with 1.87 points.
New South Wales is the most successful team and has won the title 47 times since the beginning of the tournament. The last time they won the title was in the 2019/20 season but the team fell into a hole after that and were unable to produce favourable results. Last season, they finished at the bottom of the table with no wins, five losses and as many draws. They met with Queensland in their first game of this season where the match ended up in a draw. With 3.79 points, they are sitting at the 3rd spot of the points table.
Both the sides have a good batting line-up and scored massive scores in the previous game. However, their bowling orders have conceded many runs in those outings. This will be an interesting match between the evenly matched side in the competition.
South Australia chance of winning - 40%
New South Wales chance of winning - 60%
South Australia vs New South Wales Betting Tips
New South Wales to score high before 1st dismissal
The opening line-up of New South Wales revolved around Daniel Hughes, Blake Macdonald and Blake Nikitaras who averaged at 41.30, 41.00 & 18.46 last season. Despite a few hiccups, there were good opening partnerships for the team in the competition. They met with South Australia twice last season where they secured 44 & 44 runs in the 1st innings of both the games.
There is a big change in the opening pair as Ryan Hackney stepped up in the no. 2 position. He averaged at 63.66 last season and displayed a solid form in his first game of the current season. The pair scored 89 runs for the first wicket. Hughes scored 59 whereas it was Hackney to dismiss the earliest at 33. Considering the facts, NSW have a good chance at scoring high before their first dismissal in the next game against SOA.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Match Winner: New South Wales
Match Winner: South Australia
Match Winner: New South Wales
South Australia vs New South Wales Toss Prediction
Historically, Adelaide Oval's integral pitch was generally very good for batting, and offered little assistance to bowlers until the last day of a match. The team winning the toss is very likely to opt to bat first at the venue.
Weather Report
The skies will be partly cloudy with an average temperature up to 18 degree Celsius during the day. There is no prediction of rain on the game day. However, there may be scattered showers for a short duration during the game.
South Australia Player List
Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jake Lehmann (c)
|
Batter
|
Kelvin Smith
|
Batter
|
Daniel Drew
|
Batter
|
Ben Manenti
|
Bowler
|
Harry Nielsen (wk)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
All-rounder
|
Wes Agar
|
Bowler
|
Brendan Doggett
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Buckingham
|
Bowler
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Henry Hunt
|
Batter
South Australia Team Form
The team had a decent batting run in the previous game but needed to work on their bowling order.
New South Wales Player List
Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Daniel Hughes
|
Batter
|
Jack Edwards
|
All-rounder
|
Kurtis Patterson
|
Batter
|
Moises Henriques ©
|
All-rounder
|
Jason Sangha
|
Batter
|
Ryan Hackney
|
Batter
|
Hayden Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
Bowler
|
Chris Tremain
|
Bowler
|
Jackson Bird
|
Bowler
New South Wales Recent Form
They lacked majorly in their bowling but consist of a good batting line-up. They scored 446 runs in their only innings of their last game.
South Australia vs New South Wales Head-to-Head
In the last five clashes between the sides, NSW leads the tally by 2-1.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
New South Wales - 2
South Australia - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 2
South Australia vs New South Wales Betting Odds
South Australia lost their first game in the competition against Tasmania by 7 wickets. It was a well fought game where the batters shined from both the sides. Jake Lehman was the top scorer from SOA with 115 runs in the game where Jordan Buckingham’s bowling spell shocked everyone as he picked 7 wickets in a single innings.
On the other hand, New South Wales met with Queensland in their first game. QUN scored 176 & 417 in the game whereas NSW replied with their innings of 446 runs in a single innings. However, the game could not be finished and ended up in a draw. Daniel Hughes began the NSW innings with his 59 runs where Jack Edwards & Hayden Kerr batted spectacularly with the scores of 87 & 86 runs in the 1st innings. Jack Edwards was fantastic with the ball as well with 6 wickets in the 1st innings and another one in the second.
This season has changed the dynamics in the competition right from the start. The teams will look to win their next fixture.
South Australia vs New South Wales
First class
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
South Australia vs New South Wales Best Batters
Jake Lehmann to be South Australia’s Best Batter
Jake Lehmann has led his team with his bat in the previous game. He scored 115 off 143 balls in the 1st innings of his last game against Tasmania. He was one of the top scorers for his team last season with 531 runs in 19 games at an average of 31.23. He will be expected to score high in the upcoming game.
Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales’s Best Batter
Daniel Hughes was the top scorer for NSW last season with 537 runs in 15 innings at an average of 41.30. He smashed a century and two half-centuries in his campaign. In his opening game of the current season, he scored 59 runs opening against QUN.
South Australia vs New South Wales Best Bowlers
Jordan Buckingham to be South Australia’s Best Bowler
Jordan Buckingham had an impressive wicket picking haul in his last outing. He picked 7 wickets in the 1st innings against Tasmania and possessed an economy rate of 2.69. This impressive performance will make him the top bowling pick from the team.
Jack Edwards to be New South Wales’s Best Bowler
Jack Edwards picked 7 wickets in his last game against Queensland. He racked 6 wickets in the first innings, possessing an economy rate of 2.18. This will make him the best bowling pick from the team.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New South Wales
South Australia to win @ 2.22 (Parimatch
New South Wales to win @ 1.62 (Parimatch)
Parimatch