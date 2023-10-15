RED (South Australia) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction RED 40 % Chance of Winning BLU 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.615 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Australia and New South Wales will be going against each other in the 5th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Adelaide Oval from October 15. It will commence from 5:30 AM IST.

South Australia vs New South Wales Chances of Winning

Last season, South Australia finished fourth in the standings with two wins, four losses and as many draws. They had 28.88 points by the end of the tournament. They had a rough start in their opening game this season where they had to taste defeat against Tasmania. With that loss, they are currently placed 4th in the table standings with 1.87 points.

New South Wales is the most successful team and has won the title 47 times since the beginning of the tournament. The last time they won the title was in the 2019/20 season but the team fell into a hole after that and were unable to produce favourable results. Last season, they finished at the bottom of the table with no wins, five losses and as many draws. They met with Queensland in their first game of this season where the match ended up in a draw. With 3.79 points, they are sitting at the 3rd spot of the points table.

Both the sides have a good batting line-up and scored massive scores in the previous game. However, their bowling orders have conceded many runs in those outings. This will be an interesting match between the evenly matched side in the competition.

South Australia chance of winning - 40%

New South Wales chance of winning - 60%

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South Australia vs New South Wales Betting Tips

New South Wales to score high before 1st dismissal

The opening line-up of New South Wales revolved around Daniel Hughes, Blake Macdonald and Blake Nikitaras who averaged at 41.30, 41.00 & 18.46 last season. Despite a few hiccups, there were good opening partnerships for the team in the competition. They met with South Australia twice last season where they secured 44 & 44 runs in the 1st innings of both the games.

There is a big change in the opening pair as Ryan Hackney stepped up in the no. 2 position. He averaged at 63.66 last season and displayed a solid form in his first game of the current season. The pair scored 89 runs for the first wicket. Hughes scored 59 whereas it was Hackney to dismiss the earliest at 33. Considering the facts, NSW have a good chance at scoring high before their first dismissal in the next game against SOA.

Match Prediction Best Odds Match Winner: New South Wales 1.62 Bet on Parimatch Match Winner: South Australia 2.20 Bet on 1xBet Match Winner: New South Wales 1.615 Bet on Melbet

South Australia vs New South Wales Toss Prediction

Historically, Adelaide Oval's integral pitch was generally very good for batting, and offered little assistance to bowlers until the last day of a match. The team winning the toss is very likely to opt to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

The skies will be partly cloudy with an average temperature up to 18 degree Celsius during the day. There is no prediction of rain on the game day. However, there may be scattered showers for a short duration during the game.

South Australia Player List

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Lehmann (c) Batter Kelvin Smith Batter Daniel Drew Batter Ben Manenti Bowler Harry Nielsen (wk) Wicket-keeper Nathan McSweeney All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Henry Hunt Batter

South Australia Team Form

The team had a decent batting run in the previous game but needed to work on their bowling order.

New South Wales Player List

Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Gilkes Wicket Keeper Daniel Hughes Batter Jack Edwards All-rounder Kurtis Patterson Batter Moises Henriques © All-rounder Jason Sangha Batter Ryan Hackney Batter Hayden Kerr All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler

New South Wales Recent Form

They lacked majorly in their bowling but consist of a good batting line-up. They scored 446 runs in their only innings of their last game.

South Australia vs New South Wales Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, NSW leads the tally by 2-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

New South Wales - 2

South Australia - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 2

South Australia vs New South Wales Betting Odds

South Australia lost their first game in the competition against Tasmania by 7 wickets. It was a well fought game where the batters shined from both the sides. Jake Lehman was the top scorer from SOA with 115 runs in the game where Jordan Buckingham’s bowling spell shocked everyone as he picked 7 wickets in a single innings.

On the other hand, New South Wales met with Queensland in their first game. QUN scored 176 & 417 in the game whereas NSW replied with their innings of 446 runs in a single innings. However, the game could not be finished and ended up in a draw. Daniel Hughes began the NSW innings with his 59 runs where Jack Edwards & Hayden Kerr batted spectacularly with the scores of 87 & 86 runs in the 1st innings. Jack Edwards was fantastic with the ball as well with 6 wickets in the 1st innings and another one in the second.

This season has changed the dynamics in the competition right from the start. The teams will look to win their next fixture.

South Australia vs New South Wales First class Adelaide Oval, Adelaide South Australia Redbacks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now! New South Wales Blues Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.615 Bet Now!

South Australia vs New South Wales Best Batters

Jake Lehmann to be South Australia’s Best Batter

Jake Lehmann has led his team with his bat in the previous game. He scored 115 off 143 balls in the 1st innings of his last game against Tasmania. He was one of the top scorers for his team last season with 531 runs in 19 games at an average of 31.23. He will be expected to score high in the upcoming game.

Daniel Hughes to be New South Wales’s Best Batter

Daniel Hughes was the top scorer for NSW last season with 537 runs in 15 innings at an average of 41.30. He smashed a century and two half-centuries in his campaign. In his opening game of the current season, he scored 59 runs opening against QUN.

South Australia vs New South Wales Best Bowlers

Jordan Buckingham to be South Australia’s Best Bowler

Jordan Buckingham had an impressive wicket picking haul in his last outing. He picked 7 wickets in the 1st innings against Tasmania and possessed an economy rate of 2.69. This impressive performance will make him the top bowling pick from the team.

Jack Edwards to be New South Wales’s Best Bowler

Jack Edwards picked 7 wickets in his last game against Queensland. He racked 6 wickets in the first innings, possessing an economy rate of 2.18. This will make him the best bowling pick from the team.