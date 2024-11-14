RED (South Australia) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction
RED
45%
Chance of Winning
BLU
55%
First class
Karen Rolton Oval
Facts:
- With eleven wickets, Lloyd Pope is the leading wicket taker for South Australia in this campaign.
- With 302 runs, Sam Konstas is the leading run scorer for New South Wales in this tournament.
South Australia vs New South Wales Chance of Winning
South Australia struggled to make an impact last season but have made a solid start in this campaign. After drawing the opening game this season, South Australia head into this game after back to back wins and are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat Victoria by 138 runs.
New South Wales have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they remain winless after three matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game against Queensland, the game ended in a draw. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Australia’ chances of winning - 45%
- New South Wales’ chances of winning - 55%
South Australia vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Daniel Drew has been brilliant for South Australia in the ODIs but has struggled for consistency in first class cricket. In six innings Drew has scored 105 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Oliver Davis had a brilliant campaign last season as he was the most consistent batsman for his side and once again he has looked great thus far as he has scored 204 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.
South Australia News & Player List
South Australia Player List
Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Nathan McSweeney (c), Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Daniel Drew, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Buckingham, Liam Scott, Harry Conway, Wes Agar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aidan Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Harry Matthias (Wk)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Conor McInerney
|
Batter
|
Henry Hunt
|
Batter
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
Batter
|
Wes Agar
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Matthias
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Daniel Drew
|
Batter
|
Ben Manenti
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
All-rounder
|
Brendan Doggett
|
Bowler
|
Lloyd Pope
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Buckingham
|
Bowler
South Australia Team Form
South Australia have had a solid start as they have two wins in three games and are currently second on the table.
New South Wales News & Player List
New South Wales Player List
Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques (c), Oliver Davies, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Nathan Lyon, Tanveer Sangha, Jack Nisbet, Liam Hatcher, Ryan Hadley, Charlie Anderson, Jackson Bird, Sean Abbott
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sam Konstas
|
Batter
|
Nic Maddinson
|
Batter
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
All-rounder
|
Moises Henriques
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Jack Edwards
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Abbott
|
All-rounder
|
Tanveer Sangha
|
Bowler
|
Jack Nisbet
|
Bowler
|
Liam Hatcher
|
Bowler
New South Wales Team Form
New South Wales have struggled to make a mark this season as they are winless after three matches and are currently fifth on the table.
South Australia vs New South Wales Head to Head
New South Wales have dominated this fixture in the past against South Australia 135-62. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
South Australia: 62
New South Wales: 135
South Australia vs New South Wales Betting Odds
New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than South Australia
New South Wales and South Australia head into this game after contrasting start to the campaign as New South Wales remain winless after three matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand South Australia has looked great thus far and have two wins in three matches and currently are second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the match ended in a draw. Both sides had a 34 runs opening partnership in the first innings but New South Wales had a better opening partnership in the second innings which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs New South Wales
First class
Karen Rolton Oval, null
South Australia vs New South Wales Top Batters
Henry Hunt to be South Australia’ top batter
Henry Hunt has had a solid start to the campaign as he has scored 228 runs thus far and has been one of the most consistent batsmen for South Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sam Konstas to be New South Wales’ top batter
Sam Konstas would be disappointed not to get the call up as he has been sensational thus far in this tournament. With 302 runs he is the leading run scorer for New South Wales which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs New South Wales Top Bowlers
Lloyd Pope to be South Australia’ top bowler
Lloyd Pope continued his brilliant form in the last game as he was terrific in the last game against Victoria as he bagged six wickets in the second innings. Pope is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sean Abbott to be New South Wales’ top bowler
Sean Abbott is expected to return in the starting eleven as New South Wales would be without key players in this encounter. Abbott has played one game and he bagged seven wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New South Wales
- South Australia to win @ 1.75 (PariMatch)
- New South Wales to win @ 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch