RED (South Australia) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction RED 45 % Chance of Winning BLU 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.06 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Australia take on New South Wales in the tenth game of the 2024 Sheffield Shield at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 14 at 05:30 AM IST.

South Australia vs New South Wales Chance of Winning

South Australia struggled to make an impact last season but have made a solid start in this campaign. After drawing the opening game this season, South Australia head into this game after back to back wins and are currently second on the table. In the last game they beat Victoria by 138 runs.

New South Wales have had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they remain winless after three matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last game against Queensland, the game ended in a draw. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Australia’ chances of winning - 45%

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 55%

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South Australia vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Daniel Drew has been brilliant for South Australia in the ODIs but has struggled for consistency in first class cricket. In six innings Drew has scored 105 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Oliver Davis had a brilliant campaign last season as he was the most consistent batsman for his side and once again he has looked great thus far as he has scored 204 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Nathan McSweeney (c), Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Daniel Drew, Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Buckingham, Liam Scott, Harry Conway, Wes Agar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aidan Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Harry Matthias (Wk)

Predicted Playing XI

Conor McInerney Batter Henry Hunt Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Wes Agar All-rounder Harry Matthias Wicket-keeper Daniel Drew Batter Ben Manenti All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Brendan Doggett Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia have had a solid start as they have two wins in three games and are currently second on the table.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques (c), Oliver Davies, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Nathan Lyon, Tanveer Sangha, Jack Nisbet, Liam Hatcher, Ryan Hadley, Charlie Anderson, Jackson Bird, Sean Abbott

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Konstas Batter Nic Maddinson Batter Matthew Gilkes All-rounder Moises Henriques All-rounder Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Oliver Davies Batter Jack Edwards All-rounder Sean Abbott All-rounder Tanveer Sangha Bowler Jack Nisbet Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales have struggled to make a mark this season as they are winless after three matches and are currently fifth on the table.

South Australia vs New South Wales Head to Head

New South Wales have dominated this fixture in the past against South Australia 135-62. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

South Australia: 62

New South Wales: 135

South Australia vs New South Wales Betting Odds

New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than South Australia

New South Wales and South Australia head into this game after contrasting start to the campaign as New South Wales remain winless after three matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand South Australia has looked great thus far and have two wins in three matches and currently are second on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the match ended in a draw. Both sides had a 34 runs opening partnership in the first innings but New South Wales had a better opening partnership in the second innings which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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South Australia vs New South Wales Top Batters

Henry Hunt to be South Australia’ top batter

Henry Hunt has had a solid start to the campaign as he has scored 228 runs thus far and has been one of the most consistent batsmen for South Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Konstas to be New South Wales’ top batter

Sam Konstas would be disappointed not to get the call up as he has been sensational thus far in this tournament. With 302 runs he is the leading run scorer for New South Wales which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs New South Wales Top Bowlers

Lloyd Pope to be South Australia’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope continued his brilliant form in the last game as he was terrific in the last game against Victoria as he bagged six wickets in the second innings. Pope is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sean Abbott to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Sean Abbott is expected to return in the starting eleven as New South Wales would be without key players in this encounter. Abbott has played one game and he bagged seven wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.