RED (South Australia) vs BUL (Queensland) Match Prediction RED 60 % Chance of Winning BUL 40 % Bet Now! Queensland and South Australia will meet in the 24th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played from February 16 at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide and will commence from 5:30 AM IST.

South Australia vs Queensland Chances of Winning

Queensland has won the title on nine occasions. They started their campaign with a win but their journey derailed after that and lost four games after that. They are coming from a loss against Tasmania and will not be very confident coming into the next game. They are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with a win, four losses and two draws. They have 16.94 points in the competition.

On the other hand, South Australia is leading a similar campaign like Queensland. South Australia have lost three games in a row and are moving towards the bottom of the table. South Australia has two wins and five losses in the competition and placed 5th in the points table. They have 22.41 points in the tournament.

Queensland chance of winning - 40%

South Australia chance of winning - 60%

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South Australia vs Queensland Betting Tips

South Australia to score low before 1st dismissal

South Australia has a good batting unit in the team. They have several batting options in the team and have Henry Hunt & Jake Carder to open for the side. Hunt and Carder average at 25.35 & 14.3 respectively in the competition. The duo had a decent start in the competition but did not impress anyone in the last few matches. The team has posted the scores of 28, 79, 6, 7 & 1 runs before 1st dismissal in the 1st innings in their last five outings. Queensland do have a talented bowling order and will be making things harder for South Australian batters. That said, South Australia will lose an early wicket in the next game against Queensland.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Australia Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Queensland Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

South Australia vs Queensland Toss Prediction

It is a batting-friendly pitch with little to no help on offer for the bowlers. Pacers will not find any movement off the surface while spinners need to be strict with their lengths to be effective on this pitch. There haven’t been a lot of games at this venue but it has helped the team batting first in the few games it has hosted. If the team batting first can set a competitive score, they will have a good chance of winning this match.

Weather Report

There is no possibility of getting rain interruptions during this game. You can expect to get temperatures in the region of 14-28 degree Celsius with the skies being mostly sunny.

Queensland Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Aryan Jain, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth. Rookies, Will Prestwidge, Jack Sinfield, Hugo Burdon, Hugh Weibgen, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Angus Lovell Batter Ben McDermott Batter Joe Burns Batter Matthew Renshaw All-rounder Jack Clayton Batter Jimmy Peirson (wk) Wicket Keeper Michael Neser All-rounder Mark Steketee Bowler Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Liam Guthrie Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Recent Form

After continuous defeats, the team lost yet another game against Tasmania in their last outing by 4 wickets. They will be looking to deliver a better batting front in the next game.

South Australia Player List

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Carder Batter Thomas Kelly Batter Jake Lehmann (c) Batter Ben Manenti All-rounder Harry Nielsen (wk) Wicket-keeper Nathan McSweeney All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler Liam Scott All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Henry Hunt Batter

South Australia Recent Form

South Australia have lost three games in a row. Their last loss came against Victoria by 3 wickets.

South Australia vs Queensland Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Queensland have won two games whereas South Australia could only win one.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

South Australia - 1

Queensland - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 2

South Australia vs Queensland Betting Odds

Queensland clashed against Tasmania in the previous game and lost the game by 4 wickets. Queensland registered 282 & 160 runs in the two innings. Tasmania replied with 219 and chased the target by scoring 228 runs in the second innings. Ben McDermott was fantastic in the 1st innings of the game where he scored an unbeaten 146. Whereas Jack Clayton came up with an innings of 102 runs in the 2nd innings. In the bowling area, Mark Steketee and Gurinder Sandhu picked 6 & 4 wickets respectively.

South Australia went against Victoria in their last game. South Australia batted first and raised 173 runs in the 1st innings. Victoria bowling was pretty tight. Victoria scored 288 runs as a reply. SA piled up another 271 runs in the game. It was not a tough target for Victoria who scored 157/7, winning the game by 3 wickets eventually. Harry Nielson was the best batter for South Australia with the score of 45 & 67 runs in the game. The bowlers did well. Liam Scott (4), Brendan Doggett(5) and Wes Agar (4) were the top bowlers in the team for South Australia.

South Australia vs Queensland Best Batters

Ben McDermott to be Queensland’s Best Batter

Ben McDermott is a big batting figure in the team. He has scored 210 runs in 5 innings at an average of 52.50. He has scored an unbeaten 146 in the 1st innings of his previous outing. He will be the best batting pick in the next game.

Ben Manenti to be South Australia’s Best Batter

Ben Manenti is a terrific batter from South Australia. He has accumulated a total of 421 runs in 13 innings at an average of 38.27. He has four fifties to his name in the competition. He scored 47 runs in the 1st innings of his previous outing.

South Australia vs Queensland Best Bowlers

Gurinder Sandhu to be Queensland’s Best Bowler

Gurinder Sandhu has astonished everyone with his bowling performances for Queensland in the competition. He has picked 25 wickets in 12 innings. He has an economy rate of 2.56 in the tournament. He picked 4 wickets in his last game against Western Australia.

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’s Best Bowler

Nathan McAndrew is the best bowler from South Australia right now. He has picked 33 wickets in 12 innings of the competition. He has an impressive economy rate of 2.99 in the competition. He picked 3 wickets in the last game against Tasmania.