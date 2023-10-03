RED (South Australia) vs TAS (Tasmania) Match Prediction RED 55 % Chance of Winning TAS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Megapari 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Australia and Tasmania will be clashing in the first game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide and will commence from 5:30 AM IST.

South Australia vs Tasmania Chances of Winning

It has been a while since either of the competing teams won the shield. Tasmania won the last championship last decade whereas South Australia has a lot of work to do before having a chance at the title.

Last season, South Australia finished fourth in the standings with two wins, four losses and as many draws. They had 28.88 points by the end of the tournament. They were pretty unfortunate and lost more than they won in the competition. A new start should boost the morale of the team and lead them to have a better campaign this season.

On the other hand, Tasmania had a similar fate in the previous edition of the competition. Tasmania finished fifth in the standings, right below South Australia with 28.3 points to their name. They too had two wins, four losses and four draws in the competition.

The most unsuccessful teams will clash in the first game of the competition and mark the beginning of the competitive Sheffield Shield that will last till March, 2024. The absence of key players in various teams should make things easier for both the teams in the competition. With a slight edge, South Australia will enter as match favourites for the upcoming clash.

South Australia chance of winning - 55%

Tasmania chance of winning - 45%

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South Australia vs Tasmania Betting Tips

South Australia has the likes of Jake Lehmann and Daniel Drew who were fantastic last season. Wes Agar, Nathan McAndrew and Ben Manenti are very skilled with the ball and should give Tasmanian batters a tough time.

Caleb Jewell, Jordan Silk and Beau Webster are expected to score runs for the team. Whereas Jackson Bird, Nathan Ellis will be instrumental with the ball. Ahead of the match-day, take a look at the other aspects of the fixture between South Australia and Tasmania.

South Australia vs Tasmania Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Karen Rolton Oval has been a balanced one, helping both the batters and the bowlers. In the initial overs of the game, the pacers can expect to get some movement from the wicket, however, once the batters are set, they can score runs quickly using the fast outfield at the venue in their favour. The results at the venue have favoured the team batting second more. Therefore, we predict the skipper winning the toss to bowl first here.

Weather Report

The skies will be partly cloudy with an average temperature up to 18 degree Celsius during the day. There is no prediction of rain on the game day.

South Australia Player List

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jake Lehmann (c) Batsman Kelvin Smith Batsman Daniel Drew Batsman Ben Manenti Bowler Harry Nielsen (wk) Wicket-keeper Nathan McAndrew Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler Harry Conway Bowler Liam Scott Bowler Henry Hunt Batsman

South Australia Team Form

The team needs to work on their inconsistency. They have a sound batting order and a decent bowling unit as well.

Tasmania Players List

Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Jarrod Freeman, Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitch Owen, Sam Rainbird, Jordan Silk, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster, Mac Wright, Nick Davis, Nivethan Radhakrishnan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Caleb Jewell Batsman Jake Doran Wicket Keeper Jordan Silk Batsman Mac Wright Batsman Beau Webster All-rounder Matthew Wade Wicket Keeper Mitch Owen Batsman Nivethan Radhakrishnan All-rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Lawrence Neil-Smith Bowler Sam Rainbird Bowler

Tasmania Recent Form

Tasmania has a well rounded line-up of batters but lack majorly in their quality of bowling. In their last clash against SOA, the team conceded a lot of runs and were unable to pick quick wickets.

South Australia vs Tasmania Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, SOA leads the tally by 2-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Tasmania - 1

South Australia - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 2

South Australia vs Tasmania Betting Odds

South Australia to score low before their first dismissal

South Australia struggles with their opening partnership in the Sheffield Shield. In their last three games, they posted 6, 11 & 41 runs before their first dismissal. Even against Tasmania last season, SOA scored 1 run before their 1st dismissal. The opening line-up revolved around Henry Hunt & Kelvin Smith who did not yield impressive averages last season.

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South Australia vs Tasmania Best Batters

Daniel Drew to be South Australia’s Best Batter

Daniel Drew scored 656 runs in 16 innings last season at an average of 43.73. He was the top scorer from the team and also amassed a century and three fifties in his campaign. In his last game of the previous season, he struck 85 & 84 runs respectively in the two innings.

Caleb Jewell to be Tasmania’s Best Batter

Caleb Jewell is a talented batter and was the highest run-getter from Tasmania last season. He secured 652 runs in 19 innings at an average of 38.35 with the help of two centuries and three fifties. He scored 98 & 38 runs in his last game of the previous season.

South Australia vs Tasmania Best Bowlers

Wes Agar to be South Australia’s Best Bowler

A talented and experienced bowler, Wes Agar, picked 36 wickets for South Australia last season. He averaged at 27.37 and possessed an economy rate of 3.10 that season. In his last meeting against Tasmania, he picked 6 wickets on his own.

Nathan Ellis to be Tasmania’s Best Bowler

Nathan Ellis picked 7 wickets in 6 innings for Tasmania. However, the player evolved with his recent international outings. He will be the key bowler in the team.