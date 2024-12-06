RED (South Australia) vs TAS (Tasmania) Match Prediction TAS 43 % Chance of Winning RED 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Australia take on Tasmania in the 18th game of the 2024 Sheffield Shield at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 06 at 05:00 AM IST.

South Australia vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

South Australia have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won two of the first three matches but surrendered their unbeaten run against New South Wales who won the game by an innings and one run. With 22 points they are currently third on the table. In the last game they drew against Western Australia.

Tasmania have looked a shadow of themselves this season as they have one win in five matches and with 16 points they are currently fourth on the table. In the last game against New South Wales, Tasmania recorded their first win of the campaign. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Australia’ chances of winning - 57%

Tasmania’ chances of winning - 43%

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South Australia vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Daniel Drew has been brilliant for South Australia in the ODIs but has struggled for consistency in first class cricket. In ten innings, Drew has scored 146 runs with an average of 16.22which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Bradley Hope once again failed to make an impact in the last game as he scored 2 and 0. So far this season he has scored 191 runs with an average of 23.87 which makes us believe Hope will score low in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Daniel Drew, Jake Lehmann, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Ben Manenti (c), Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Harry Conway, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham

Predicted Playing XI

Conor McInerney Batter Henry Hunt Batter Daniel Drew Batter Jake Lehmann All-rounder Harry Nielsen Wicket-keeper Thomas Kelly Batter Ben Manenti All-rounder Wes Agar All-rounder Spencer Johnson Bowler Harry Conway Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia surrendered their unbeaten run in the competition against New South Wales. In the last match they drew against Western Australia.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Jake Weatherald , Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Tim Ward, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Mitchell Owen, Kieran Elliott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Gabe Bell, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Weatherald Batter Nivethan Radhakrishnan Batter Tim Ward Batter Jordan Silk All-rounder Jake Doran Wicket-keeper Beau Webster Batter Bradley Hope All-rounder Mitchell Owen All-rounder Kieran Elliott Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Gabe Bell Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania did not have a great start to the campaign as they were winless after four matches but in the last game they beat New South Wales and are currently fourth on the table.

South Australia vs Tasmania Head to Head

South Australia have had an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Tasmania 36-25. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

South Australia: 36

Tasmania: 25

South Australia vs Tasmania Betting Odds

Tasmania to have a better opening partnership than South Australia

Tasmania and South Australia head into this game after both sides had contrasting starts to the campaign. Tasmania have had an underwhelming campaign as they lost two of the first three games but a win in the last game against New South Wales keeps them in the mix as they are seven points behind Western Australia who are second on the table. Even though South Australia have been a better team so far, only once have they had a better opening partnership in five matches which makes us believe Tasmania would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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South Australia vs Tasmania Top Batters

Henry Hunt to be South Australia’ top batter

We are going to stick with Henry Hunt once again as he was sensational in the last game against Western Australia as he scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jake Weatherald to be Tasmania’ top batter

Even though Jake Weatherald did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has had a brilliant campaign and with 347 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Spencer Johnson to be South Australia’ top bowler

South Australia would be missing key bowlers in this game, Spencer Johnson made his debut in the last match and was sensational as he bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Kuhnemann to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Matthew Kuhnemann has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Tasmania this season. With 14 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Tasmania which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.