RED (South Australia) vs TAS (Tasmania) Match Prediction
TAS
43%
Chance of Winning
RED
57%
First class
Bellerive Oval
Facts:
- With 14 wickets, Nathan McAndrew is the leading wicket taker for South Australia in this campaign.
- With 347 runs, Jake Weatherald is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign.
South Australia vs Tasmania Chance of Winning
South Australia have had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won two of the first three matches but surrendered their unbeaten run against New South Wales who won the game by an innings and one run. With 22 points they are currently third on the table. In the last game they drew against Western Australia.
Tasmania have looked a shadow of themselves this season as they have one win in five matches and with 16 points they are currently fourth on the table. In the last game against New South Wales, Tasmania recorded their first win of the campaign. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Australia’ chances of winning - 57%
- Tasmania’ chances of winning - 43%
South Australia vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Daniel Drew has been brilliant for South Australia in the ODIs but has struggled for consistency in first class cricket. In ten innings, Drew has scored 146 runs with an average of 16.22which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Bradley Hope once again failed to make an impact in the last game as he scored 2 and 0. So far this season he has scored 191 runs with an average of 23.87 which makes us believe Hope will score low in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.
South Australia News & Player List
South Australia Player List
Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Daniel Drew, Jake Lehmann, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Ben Manenti (c), Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Harry Conway, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham
Predicted Playing XI
|
Conor McInerney
|
Batter
|
Henry Hunt
|
Batter
|
Daniel Drew
|
Batter
|
Jake Lehmann
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Nielsen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Thomas Kelly
|
Batter
|
Ben Manenti
|
All-rounder
|
Wes Agar
|
All-rounder
|
Spencer Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Harry Conway
|
Bowler
|
Lloyd Pope
|
Bowler
South Australia Team Form
South Australia surrendered their unbeaten run in the competition against New South Wales. In the last match they drew against Western Australia.
Tasmania News & Player List
Tasmania Player List
Jake Weatherald , Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Tim Ward, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Mitchell Owen, Kieran Elliott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Gabe Bell, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jake Weatherald
|
Batter
|
Nivethan Radhakrishnan
|
Batter
|
Tim Ward
|
Batter
|
Jordan Silk
|
All-rounder
|
Jake Doran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Beau Webster
|
Batter
|
Bradley Hope
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Owen
|
All-rounder
|
Kieran Elliott
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Kuhnemann
|
Bowler
|
Gabe Bell
|
Bowler
Tasmania Team Form
Tasmania did not have a great start to the campaign as they were winless after four matches but in the last game they beat New South Wales and are currently fourth on the table.
South Australia vs Tasmania Head to Head
South Australia have had an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Tasmania 36-25. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
South Australia: 36
Tasmania: 25
South Australia vs Tasmania Betting Odds
Tasmania to have a better opening partnership than South Australia
Tasmania and South Australia head into this game after both sides had contrasting starts to the campaign. Tasmania have had an underwhelming campaign as they lost two of the first three games but a win in the last game against New South Wales keeps them in the mix as they are seven points behind Western Australia who are second on the table. Even though South Australia have been a better team so far, only once have they had a better opening partnership in five matches which makes us believe Tasmania would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Tasmania
First class
Bellerive Oval, null
South Australia vs Tasmania Top Batters
Henry Hunt to be South Australia’ top batter
We are going to stick with Henry Hunt once again as he was sensational in the last game against Western Australia as he scored a brilliant century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jake Weatherald to be Tasmania’ top batter
Even though Jake Weatherald did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has had a brilliant campaign and with 347 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Tasmania Top Bowlers
Spencer Johnson to be South Australia’ top bowler
South Australia would be missing key bowlers in this game, Spencer Johnson made his debut in the last match and was sensational as he bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Kuhnemann to be Tasmania’ top bowler
Matthew Kuhnemann has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Tasmania this season. With 14 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Tasmania which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Australia
- South Australia to win @ 1.74 (PariMatch)
- Tasmania to win @ 1.94 (PariMatch)
Parimatch