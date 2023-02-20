South Australia vs Victoria Match Prediction VIC 70 % Chance of Winning SOA 30 % Bet now! The Australian Redbacks are set to clash against Victoria in match no. 22 of the Sheffield Shield at the Junction Oval, Melbourne. The two sides last met on the 6th of October which saw both the teams fighting to win the match but ended with a draw. Since then, South Australia and Victoria are performing similarly in the tournament. Victoria is currently in the 2nd position of the points table with 24 points in their account. The Australian Redbacks on the other hand are in the 4th position of the points table with just 1 lesser point than Victoria. Both teams have 2 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses to their name in 7 games. This match will play a crucial role in both teams' survival in the tournament as only the top 2 teams will qualify for the Finals of the Sheffield Shield trophy. Victoria is the 2nd team in the tournament to register 2 consecutive wins against New South Wales and Queensland. They won their previous game against Queensland by 164 runs. Marcus Harris smashed an amazing century taking Victoria to a commanding score of 307-10 in the first innings. The match looked in the hands of Victoria as they gave Queensland a target of 349 runs. Fergus O Neill took 5 wickets in the entire match which helped Victoria win the game against Queensland. South Australia also registered their 2nd consecutive win against Western Australia by 164 runs. Daniel Drew’s unbeaten 208 and Henry Hunt’s 62 helped South Australia pile on a score of 438 in the 1st innings. Nathan McAndrew amazing spell of 3-51 helped rip Western Australia down to just 162 in their 1st innings. South Australia added another 191 on the board in their 2nd innings setting a target of 467 for Western Australia to chase. Nathan McAndrew's fantastic spell of 4-73 crumbled Western Australia and gave South Australia a convincing 164 runs win.

Facts Victoria Marcus Harris will be the one to watch out for. He has scored 388 runs in 5 matches and is the 2nd leading run-getter for Victoria. Marcus Harris was also in fine form against Queensland smashing 100 his highest score in the first innings of the tournament.

For South Australia is Daniel Drew who is the key player. The Batsman has scored 424 runs in this tournament and also got his highest score of 208 in his last game against Western Australia.

Nathan McAndrew has been Southern Australia’s best bowler not only in terms of wickets but also in his economy rate. Nathan McAndrew has taken 18 wickets at an average of 29.28 and will be a key threat to Victoria.

Southern Australian Redbacks have more total runs than the 2nd-placed Victorians.

Victoria’s Fergus O Neill is currently the leading wicket-taker for his team taking 15 wickets with an average of 26.27.

Southern Australia vs Victoria Chance of Winning

The Victorians sits comfortably in the 2nd spot of the Shield having won 2 of their last 7 games. They are also undefeated in the last 2 games. They managed to beat Queensland in the last session of their last game to register their 2nd win in the tournament.

South Australia on the other hand is also performing well like Victoria in the tournament with 2 wins in the last 7 matches. They were winless in their 1st five games and then registered 2 back-to-back wins in the tournament against Tasmania and Western Australia.

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Southern Australia vs Victoria Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Marcus Harris is in some stunning form for Victoria this season. Harris this season has been noted to score big as he’s got 2 centuries in 9 innings. He is a favourite to notch up another century

Nathan McAndrew is certain to get a slew of wickets for South Australia, he is their second leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets. His economy stats are eye-catching and he has already notched up 44 maidens. Fancy Nathan to keep his economy rate low and get a lot of maidens.

Peter Handscomb scores at quite a healthy rate for Victoria. The batter has quite a healthy average rate of 81.57. and has run to account for as well as scoring 571 runs in 8 innings. Fancy him to get another quick half-century or more.

For South Australia, it's Daniel Drew who can score at a quick rate. He has notched up 424 runs at an average rate of 47.11.

Southern Australia vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

The Junction Oval is one of the high-scoring grounds Australia has ever produced. The surface also does its best for both spinners and pacers as well. Batting first at the Junction Oval will always have its advantages as it helps to put a huge score on the scoreboard and pile on the pressure from the initial stage of the game.

Weather Report

It's going to be a pleasant day to be playing the game at the Junction Oval on Monday. Temperatures are set to hit 28°C. The forecast is expected to be sunny with a humidity rate of 50%. The wind speed of 22 mph will be beneficial for quick bowlers. There is a 15% chance of any form of precipitation but it’s highly unlikely for the rain Gods to make an appearance on 20th February.

Southern Australia Playing Squad

Wes Agar, Kyle Brazell, Jordan Buckingham, Aidan Cahill, Bailey Capel, Jake Carder, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Brendan Doggett, Daniel Drew, David Grant, Travis Head, Issac Higgings, Henry Hunt, Spencer Johnson, Thomas Kelly, Ryan King, Jake Lehmann, Benjamin Manenti, Harry Matthias, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald, Nick Winter.

Southern Australia Playing XI

Player Name Role Henry Hunt© Top Order Batter Jake Weatherald Top Order Batter Daniel Drew Middle Order Batsman Nathan McSweeney All Rounder Jake Lehmann Middle Order Batsman Thomas Kelly Middle Order Batsman Harry Nielsen Wicket Keeper Benjamin Manenti Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Wes Agar Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler

Southern Australia Team Form

South Australia are one of the mediocre teams in the shield losing 2, drawing 3 and winning 2 games of their 7 games played. They sit in 4th position

Victoria Player List

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Blake Edwards, Liam Guthrie, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Kane Richardson, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Connor Sully, Mitchell Swepson, Sam Truloff, Jack Wildermuth

Victoria Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Travis Dean Batter Nic Maddinson Batter Jacob Handscomb Batter Sam Harper Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Ashley Chandrasinghe Batter Fergus O Neil All-rounder Samuel Elliott All-rounder Todd Murphy Bowler Jon Holland Bowler Ruwantha Kellepotha Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria are also one of the mediocre teams in the Shield, they sit on the second spot of the league and have 2 wins in their 7 games played drawing 3 and 2 losses.

Southern Australia vs Victoria Betting Odds

Currently the odds favour Victoria to win at 1.66 Southern Australia has a win odd of 2.2. These betting odds have been calculated on the bases of team performance, player’s records, pitch and other factors.

Victoria Betting Odds: 1.66

Southern Australia Betting Odds: 2.2

Southern Australia vs Victoria Top Team Batters

Jake Weatherald and Nathan McSweeney are the batters to watch out for Southern Australia. Weatherald is their second top scorer with 342 runs and McSweeney is 1st with 410 runs

Top Batter Odds for Jake Weatherald - 4.74

Marcus Harris and Peter Handscomb are Victoria’s batting royalty. Peter Handscomb is the Shield’s 2nd highest run scorer with 571 runs. Marcus Harris is also having a very good season with the bat scoring 388 runs

Top Batter Odds for Marcus Harris - 5.5

Southern Australia vs Victoria Top Team Bowlers

Wes Agar will be a bowler to watch out for. Agar has notched 23 wickets in 6 games. Benjamin Manenti is also one to keep an eye on who has 14 wickets

Top Bowler Odds for Wes Agar - 6

Fergus O Neill is having a stellar season in Victoria. Will Sutherland is currently the leading wicket-taker for his team Victoria. Sutherland and Fergus O Neill have 28 and 15 wickets respectively in the tournament.

Top Bowler Odds for Fergus O Neill - 5.4