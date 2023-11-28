RED (South Australia) vs VIC (Victoria) Match Prediction RED 38 % Chance of Winning VIC 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.615 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Australia and Victoria will meet in the 16th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played from November 28 at Adelaide Oval and will commence from 5:00 AM IST.

South Australia vs Victoria Chances of Winning

South Australia have been inconsistent in their campaign this season and are coming from a defeat against Western Australia in their last outing. With two wins and three losses in five games, South Australia are placed third in the points table with 19.89 points. Captain Jake Lehmann will be hoping that the side can put in a clinical performance with bat and ball in this home fixture.

Victoria, on the other hand, had an abysmal beginning to their campaign but are finally starting to recover back in the competition with spectacular performances in their last few games. They have won two games, lost as many and faced a draw in their five outings so far. Victoria are currently lying at fourth place with 18.34 points and will be looking to climb further up in the standings.

South Australia chance of winning - 38%

Victoria chance of winning - 62%

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South Australia vs Victoria Betting Tips

Victoria to score low before 1st dismissal in 1st innings

Victoria may have a stellar bowling unit, but their batting has not been upto the mark in the competition. Marcus Harris and Will Pucovski opened for the team earlier. Pucovski averaged at 16.00 and was replaced by Travis Dean in the opening position. Harris and Dean average at 39.00 & 29.25 respectively in the competition. The opening pair of the team posted the scores of 108, 0, 0, 51 & 7 runs before their first dismissal in the first innings of the five games so far. They have had a poor opening partnership in most of the games so far and South Australia will be looking to exploit that opportunity. In their last clash, Victoria scored 28 & 0 runs before their first dismissal in both the innings. That said, you should pick this betting tip from the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Australia to win 1.94 Bet on Melbet Victoria to win 1.63 Bet on Parimatch South Australia to win 2.00 Bet Megapari

South Australia vs Victoria Toss Prediction

The pitch at Adelaide Oval is usually balanced for both batting and bowling as both batters and bowlers alike can use the conditions to their advantage. If batters will be able to stop the early bounce from the bowlers, they can easily play a useful innings. Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bat first and post a competitive total on the board. The two previous Sheffield Shield games have been won by side batting first.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared for the game is going to provide an exciting contest between bat and ball. The weather forecast for the second and third day of the match is going to be sunny intervals. The opening and last day of the match might experience light rain showers with a gentle breeze.

South Australia Player List

Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias, Henry Hunt, Issac Higgins, Jake Carder, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Kelvin Smith, Thomas Kelly, Aiden Cahill, Kyle Brazell, Liam Scott, Harry Nielsen (wk), Brendan Manenti, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Harry Conway, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, henry Thompson

Predicted Playing XI

Jake Lehmann (c) Batter Kelvin Smith Batter Daniel Drew Batter Ben Manenti Bowler Harry Nielsen (wk) Wicket-keeper Nathan McSweeney All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Henry Hunt Batter

South Australia Recent Form

South Australia are coming from a defeat against Western Australia by 2 wickets. They posted a menial total in the last game and their form looks shaky.

Victoria Player List

Scott Boland, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Xavier Crone, Travis Dean, Sam Elliott, Matt Fotia, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron McClure, Jono Merlo, Todd Murphy, Tom O'Donnell, Fergus O'Neill, Wil Parker, Mitch Perry, Will Pucovski, Tom Rogers, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Will Sutherland. Rookies: Liam Blackford, Dylan Brasher, Douglas Warren

Victoria Predicted XI

Peter Handscomb (c) Batter Matthew Short Batter Will Pucovski Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Jonathan Merlo All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Mitchell Perry All-rounder Fergus O Neill Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler Will Sutherland All-rounder

Victoria Recent Form

Victoria are doing better in the competition and managed to salvage their campaign with an impressive win in their last outing.

South Australia vs Victoria Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, Vitoria leads the tally by 1-0.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Victoria - 1

South Australia - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 4

South Australia vs Victoria Betting Odds

South Australia faced Western Australia in their last game and lost the game by 2 wickets. In their first innings, South Australia were dismissed for 192 runs in 73.5 overs. For South Australia, all-rounder Nathan McAndrew smashed an unbeaten half-century off 48 balls with the help of six boundaries and two sixes. In their second innings, South Australia managed to post 212 runs in 61.4 overs, courtesy crucial half-centuries from Ben Manenti and wicket-keeper Harry Nielsen. However, their efforts were in vain as WA posted 204 & 201 runs in the two innings to win the game. Brendan Doggett was the pick of the bowlers for South Australia and claimed six wickets against Western Australia.

Victoria won their last game against Queensland convincingly by 113 runs. In their first innings, Victoria batted well and declared at 300 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Marcus Harris and Peter Handscomb scored crucial half-centuries, while Campbell Kellaway, Mitchell Perry and Fergus O’Neill chipped in with decent scores to help Victoria post a competitive total on the board. In their second innings, Victoria could only score 190 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Scott Boland terrorised with his deliveries and claimed eight wickets against Queensland.

South Australia vs Victoria First class Adelaide Oval, Adelaide South Australia Redbacks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.1 Bet Now! Victoria Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.727 Bet Now!

South Australia vs Victoria Best Batters

Nathan McSweeney to be South Australia’s Best Batter

Nathan McSweeney is a terrific batter and scored the most number of runs for the team in the tournament. He has struck 456 runs in 10 innings at an average of 50.66. He has 2 centuries to his name so far and will be expected to score runs in the next game.

Marcus Harris to be Victoria’s Best Batter

Marcus Harris is an aggressive batter but played patiently in his last outing of the competition. He scored 73 runs in the 1st innings of his last outing. This sums up to 273 runs in 7 innings, averaging at 39.00.

South Australia vs Victoria Best Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’s Best Bowler

Nathan McAndrew has picked 25 wickets in 8 games and sits at the top of the top wicket takers list in the current competition. He has an economy rate of 2.68 in the competition. In his last game, he managed to pick 4 wickets.

Scott Boland to be Victoria’s Best Bowler

Scott Boland is impressing everyone with his bowling figures in the competition. He has picked a total of 15 wickets in 5 games with an economy rate of 2.25. He picked 8 wickets on his own in his last outing.