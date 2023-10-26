RED (South Australia) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction RED 29 % Chance of Winning WEA 71 % Place a bet Melbet 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 1.407 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.364 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Western Australia and South Australia will be going against each other in the 9th game of the Sheffield Shield 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Adelaide Oval from October 26. It will commence from 5:30 AM IST.

South Australia vs Western Australia Chances of Winning

In the previous season, Western Australia clinched the championship, but they've since undergone some squad changes that have yielded positive outcomes. Their campaign this year began with a victory, but their most recent match ended in a draw, positioning them at 3rd place with 9.77 points in the competition.

On the other hand, South Australia had a mixed performance last season, finishing fourth with two wins, four losses, and as many draws. Their competition kicked off on a challenging note with a loss, but they rebounded impressively by securing a win in their last match, placing them 2nd on the points table with 9.8 points.

The upcoming clash promises excitement for spectators as both teams are closely ranked, and the outcome could significantly impact the points table. Western Australia enters the game as the favoured side, given their recent form and the chance to further solidify their position in the competition. Fans can anticipate an engaging and closely contested match.

Western Australia chance of winning - 71%

South Australia chance of winning - 29%

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South Australia vs Western Australia Betting Tips

Western Australia to score high before 1st dismissal

Western Australia boasts a formidable batting lineup, with Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman showcasing their prowess in recent seasons. Last year, Bancroft and Whiteman notched 308 and 1 run, respectively, before getting dismissed in the first innings against South Australia. This season, in two matches, Western Australia scored 13 and 227 runs before the first wicket fell in the first innings. In their most recent game, Bancroft contributed 91 runs, while Whiteman dominated with an impressive 188-run innings. Both players have remarkable averages of 106.50 and 96.50, indicating their consistent performance in the competition. With such impressive stats, Western Australia can anticipate a strong opening partnership in the upcoming game, led by Bancroft and Whiteman.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Australia to win 3.105 Bet on MegaPari Western Australia to win 1.407 Bet on 1xbet South Australia to win 2.984 Bet on Melbet

South Australia vs Western Australia Toss Prediction

Historically, Adelaide Oval's integral pitch was generally very good for batting, and offered little assistance to bowlers until the last day of a match. The team winning the toss is very likely to opt to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

The Adelaide Oval surface tends to favour the batters more and is usually pretty flat on the first two to three days. As the match progresses, the pitch wears down and brings the spinners into the picture. The weather in Adelaide will be mostly sunny and warm through the four days of the match.

Western Australia Player List

Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Liam Haskett, Josh Inglis, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Joel Paris, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, D'arcy Short, Charlie Stobo, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Teague Wyllie, Mahli Beardman, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Greer, Josh Vernon

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter D'arcy Short Batter Ashton Turner (c) Batter Matt Kelly Bowler Sam Whiteman Wicket-keeper Cooper Connolly Batter Andrew Tye All-rounder Nick Hobson Batter Cameron Gannon Bowler Charles Stobo Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Western Australia Recent Form

Western Australia had a fantastic season last year. They have an impeccable batting lineup and scored 574 runs in a single innings in their last game.

South Australia Player List

Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ollie Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Moises Henriques ©, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Chris Tremain

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Gilkes Wicket Keeper Daniel Hughes Batter Jack Edwards All-rounder Kurtis Patterson Batter Moises Henriques © All-rounder Jason Sangha Batter Ryan Hackney Batter Hayden Kerr All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Chris Tremain Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler

South Australia Recent Form

They lacked majorly in their bowling but consist of a good batting line-up. They scored 446 runs in their only innings of their last game.

South Australia vs Western Australia Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, WA leads the tally by 2-1.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

South Australia - 1

Western Australia - 2

No Result/Abandoned - 2

South Australia vs Western Australia Betting Odds

South Australia's Shield season began on a mixed note, with a 7-wicket loss followed by a remarkable 186-run victory over New South Wales in Adelaide. In a low-scoring match, South Australia set a target of 323 for New South Wales, ultimately dismissing them for just 136. The fast-bowling duo of Nathan McAndrew and Harry Conway played a pivotal role, accounting for 9 wickets collectively.

Meanwhile, the defending champions, Western Australia, have started impressively. Their season commenced with a commanding 53-run innings win over Victoria. Although their subsequent match against Tasmania ended in a draw, they showcased their batting prowess by amassing a formidable 574-8. This strong start bodes well for Western Australia as they seek to maintain their dominance in the competition.

South Australia vs Western Australia First class Adelaide Oval, Adelaide South Australia Redbacks Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 3.015 Bet Now! Western Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.364 Bet Now!

South Australia vs Western Australia Best Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’s Best Batter

Cameron Bancroft was the top scorer in the last season of the competition. He smashed 945 runs in 20 innings at an average of 59.06, laced with 4 centuries and a fifty. Infact, he scored 27 & 80 and 135 runs in the two meetings against South Australia. He has scored 122 & 91 runs in the two games and averages 106.50 in the competition.

Nathan McSweeney to be South Australia’s Best Batter

Nathan McSweeney is a terrific batter and scored the most number of runs for the team in the tournament. He has struck 214 runs in 4 innings at an average of 53.50. He scored 64 & 100 in his last outing. Last season, he scored 0 & 104* and 67 & 10 runs in the two meetings against Western Australia.

South Australia vs Western Australia Best Bowlers

Corey Rocchiccioli to be Western Australia’s Best Bowler

Corey Rocchiccioli was excellent with the ball in the two games of the competition. He has picked 12 wickets in 2 games and possesses an economy rate of 2.09 in the competition. He picked 6 wickets in the previous game against Tasmania.

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’s Best Bowler

Nathan McAndrew has picked 10 wickets in 2 games already. He has an economy rate of 2.04 in the competition. In his last meeting with Western Australia last season, he picked 7 wickets in the game.