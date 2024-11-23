RED (South Australia) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction RED 40 % Chance of Winning WEA 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Australia take on Western Australia in the 13th game of the 2024 Sheffield Shield at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 23 at 05:30 AM IST.

South Australia vs Western Australia Chance of Winning

South Australia struggled to make an impact last season but got off to a great start in this campaign as they were winless in the first three matches having won two of the three games. In the last game South Australia struggled against New South Wales as they lost the match by an innings and one run.

Western Australia are the defending champions and after a great start in the tournament once again they registered their unbeaten start this term against Victoria in the last game. Victoria won the game with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Australia’ chances of winning - 40%

Western Australia’ chances of winning - 60%

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South Australia vs Western Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Daniel Drew has been brilliant for South Australia in the ODIs but has struggled for consistency in first class cricket. In eight innings Drew has scored 131 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sam Fanning was called up in the last few games and has been solid in the last few games. So far this season he has scored 130 runs with an average of 43.33 which makes us believe Fanning will score well in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Daniel Drew, Jake Lehmann, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Ben Manenti (c), Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Harry Conway, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham

Predicted Playing XI

Conor McInerney Batter Henry Hunt Batter Daniel Drew Batter Jake Lehmann All-rounder Harry Nielsen Wicket-keeper Thomas Kelly Batter Ben Manenti All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Brendan Doggett Bowler Harry Conway Bowler Lloyd Pope Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia surrendered their unbeaten run in the competition against New South Wales as they lost the match by an innings and one run.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Fanning, Jayden Goodwin, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner (c), Joel Curtis (wk), Ashton Agar, Joel Paris, Cameron Gannon, Brody Couch, Corey Rocchiccioli, Teague Wyllie, Matthew Kelly, Sam Whiteman, Charles Stobo, Mahli Beardman

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Sam Fanning Batter Jayden Goodwin All-rounder Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Joel Curtis Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Joel Paris All-rounder Cameron Gannon Bowler Brody Couch Bowler Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia registered their first loss of the season as they were beaten by Victoria with eight wickets to spare.

South Australia vs Western Australia Head to Head

Western Australia have dominated this fixture in the past against South Australia 66-51. Both sides went head to head twice last year and it was Western Australia who won on both occasions.

Head to Head

South Australia: 51

Western Australia: 66

South Australia vs Western Australia Betting Odds

South Australia to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia

Western Australia and South Australia head into this game after both sides have had a solid start to the campaign. Both teams surrendered their unbeaten start to the campaign in the last outing and would be hoping for a better outing in the upcoming game. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Western Australia dominated the game and in both matches Western Australia had a better opening partnership. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in three of the four matches this season Western Australia has conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe South Australia would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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South Australia vs Western Australia Top Batters

Henry Hunt to be South Australia’ top batter

Even though Henry Hunt did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has been pretty consistent thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hilton Cartwright to be Western Australia’ top batter

Hilton Cartwright has been sensational for Western Australia thus far. In seven innings he has scored 415 runs and is the leading run scorer for Western Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Western Australia Top Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler

Nathan McAndrew once again has been brilliant for South Australia thus far. MacAndrew has bagged 14 wickets so far and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cameron Gannon to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Cameron Gannon has been brilliant thus far in this campaign as he has showcased consistency and with 15 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Western Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.