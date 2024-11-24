Facts: With 330 runs, Sam Konstas is the leading run scorer for New South Wales in this tournament.

With 311 runs, Jake Weatherald is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Match Prediction

New South Wales take on Tasmania in the 14th game of the 2024 Sheffield Shield at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Nov 24 at 05:00 AM IST.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Chance of winning

New South Wales had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they were winless after three matches. New South Wales registered their first win of the campaign against inform South Australia as they dominated the game and won the tie by an innings and one run. With 14 points they are currently fourth on the table.

Much like their opponents, Tasmania have struggled thus far as they remain winless after four matches and with and with 11 points they are currently fifth on the table. In the last game against Queensland both sides managed to share the spoils. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 62%

Tasmania’ chances of winning - 38%

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New South Wales vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Oliver Davis continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored a brilliant half century against South Australia. So far Davis has scored 260 runs with an average of 37.14 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Bradley Hope did not have a great outing in the last game, he has been pretty consistent thus far as he has scored 189 runs with an average of 31.50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Davies, Lachlan Shaw, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Jack Edwards (c), Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Ryan Hadley, Jackson Bird, Jack Nisbet

Predicted Playing XI







Sam Konstas Batter Nic Maddinson Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Tanveer Sangha Batter Matthew Gilkes Wicket-keeper Oliver Davies Batter Lachlan Shaw All-rounder Jack Edwards All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Ryan Hadley Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales were winless after three matches but in the last game they dominated South Australia and eventually won the game by an innings and one run.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Jake Weatherald , Caleb Jewell, Tim Ward, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Mitchell Owen, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Charlie Wakim, Kieran Elliott, Gabe Bell, Billy Stanlake, Nathan Ellis, Macalister Wright







Predicted Playing XI









Jake Weatherald Batter Caleb Jewell Batter Tim Ward Batter Jordan Silk All-rounder Jake Doran Wicket-keeper Beau Webster Batter Bradley Hope All-rounder Mitchell Owen All-rounder Lawrence Neil-Smith Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania has struggled so far in this tournament as they are yet to register a single win after four rounds of games.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Head to Head

New South Wales have dominated this fixture in the past against Tasmania 34-16. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

New South Wales: 34

Tasmania: 16

New South Wales vs Tasmania Betting Odds

New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania

Tasmania and New South Wales head into this game after both sides have struggled to make a mark this term. Tasmania were dominant last season but have failed to win a single game thus far which includes two losses in the first four matches. On the other hand, New South Wales were winless in the first three games but registered a dominant win against South Australia in the last fixture. Even though Tasmania openers dominated New South Wales openers in the head to head games last season we expect New South Wales openers to dominate the game and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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New South Wales vs Tasmania Top Batters

Sam Konstas to be New South Wales’ top batter

Sam Konstas did not have a good game in the last outing against South Australia but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far. He remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jake Weatherald to be Tasmania’ top batter

Jake Weatherald has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign thus far for Tasmania. With 311 runs thus far he is the leading run scorer for Tasmania which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Jackson Bird to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Jackson Bird was sensational in the last game as he bagged seven wickets in the first innings and single handedly took his team over the line. With 13 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Riley Meredith to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Riley Meredith has been brilliant thus far, in the last game against Queensland he bagged six wickets and with ten wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Tasmania which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win New South Wales Tasmania have looked a shadow of themselves in this campaign as they are yet to register a single win thus far. New South Wales has dominated this fixture in the past which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured them in this game and we believe you should do the same as New South Wales would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. New South Wales to win @ 1.61 (PariMatch) Tasmania to win @ 2.13 (PariMatch) Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





