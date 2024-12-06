BLU (New South Wales) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction BLU 38 % Chance of Winning WEA 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR New South Wales take on Western Australia in the 16th game of the 2024 Sheffield Shield at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 06 at 05:00 AM IST.

New South Wales vs Western Australia Chance of Winning

New South Wales had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they were winless after three matches. New South Wales managed to turn things around as they registered their first win against South Australia. In the last game New South Wales lost their second game this season and are currently fifth on the table.

Western Australia got off to a great start this season as they were unbeaten after three matches. The defending champions lost their first game in this campaign against Victoria and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 38%

Western Australia’ chances of winning - 62%

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New South Wales vs Western Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Oliver Davis struggled in the first innings against Tasmania but scored 36 in the second innings. So far this season he has scored 302 runs with an average of 33.55 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sam Fanning struggled in the last game against South Australia, regardless he has made an impact this season. So far he has scored 137 runs with an average of 27.40 which makes us believe Fanning will score well in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three matches has been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Davies, Lachlan Shaw, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Jack Edwards (c), Chris Green, Tanveer Sangha, Ryan Hadley, Jackson Bird, Jack Nisbet

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Konstas Batter Nic Maddinson Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Tanveer Sangha Batter Matthew Gilkes Wicket-keeper Oliver Davies Batter Lachlan Shaw All-rounder Jack Edwards All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Ryan Hadley Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales registered their first win against South Australia but in the last game they were beaten by Tasmania and are currently fifth on the table.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

Sam Fanning, Cameron Bancroft, Jayden Goodwin, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner (c), Joel Curtis (wk), Keaton Critchell, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Lance Morris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Cameron Gannon, Teague Wyllie

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Bancroft Batter Sam Fanning Batter Jayden Goodwin All-rounder Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Joel Curtis Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Joel Paris All-rounder Jhye Richardson Bowler Brody Couch Bowler Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia had a brilliant start to the season as they have one loss in five matches and are currently second on the table.

New South Wales vs Western Australia Head to Head

New South Wales have had an upper hand in this fixture against Western Australia 66-42. Last season both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Western Australia won the game.

Head to Head

New South Wales: 51

Western Australia: 66

New South Wales vs Western Australia Betting Odds

New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia

Western Australia and New South Wales go head to head after contrasting fortunes thus far. Western Australia have only lost once thus far which was against Victoria and are currently second on the table, three points off Victoria who are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, New South Wales have struggled to make an impact and with one win in five matches they are currently fifth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though Western Australia are second on the table they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in four of the five matches which makes us believe New South Wales will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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New South Wales vs Western Australia Top Batters

Sam Konstas to be New South Wales’ top batter

Sam Konstas has had a sensational tournament thus far as even though he had an under par game in the last outing, with 383 runs he is the leading run scorer for New South Wales which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hilton Cartwright to be Western Australia’ top batter

Even though Hilton Cartwright did not have a great game in the last outing, we are going to stick with him as with 466 runs he is the leading run scorer for Western Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Western Australia Top Bowlers

Jackson Bird to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Jackson Bird continued his brilliance in the last game as he bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures in the innings. With 16 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joel Paris to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Joel Paris has been brilliant thus far in this campaign as he has showcased consistency and with 15 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Western Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.